Priscilla Wilson San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE July 13]

Artist Priscilla Wilson — known to fans as Valor & Vellum — has quickly become one of the most exciting destinations on the San Diego Comic-Con exhibit floor. With a unique style that blends gentle whimsy, vibrant palettes, and heartfelt storytelling, her work offers a refreshing break from the chaos of the con. At the heart of her creations are her original characters, Soonay and Toratai, who serve as charming mascots across prints, pins, and collectibles.

Each year, Wilson reimagines them in new variants that often pay tribute to the spirit of Comic-Con itself. This year, she returns to Booth #4721 with a new round of exclusives and fan-favorite merchandise.

[UPDATE July 13]

We now have the buying limits for Priscilla Wilson’s San Diego Comic-Con exclusives and debuts.

[UPDATE July 11]

The lotteries to purchase several of Priscilla Wilson’s exclusives are now open. All lotteries will close on on July 15th at noon PDT. Be sure to read and understand all the rules before entering.

Lottery for Soonay

Lottery for Toratai

Lottery for Kippi

Lottery for Shibui

[UPDATE July 10]

We have some devastating news for your wallet — which is that Priscilla’s latest new original character, Shibui (pronounced “shi-bwee”) is so gosh darn cute. This new, debut sculpt for the character was sculpted in Nomad Sculpt and hand-cast/hand-painted, and will be debuting at San Diego Comic-Con for $125 each. It’s limited to only 6 pieces. Just look at the tiny hat!

But there’s more Shibui where that came from! She’s also got a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Glow Down version, which is also limited to just six pieces. Each was cast with two colors of glow pigments, and will be available for $110 each.

But wait, there’s still more! Priscilla will also have mini blind bags of Shibui, available in an assortment of colors and effects. It’s the most limited of the blind bag sets so far with just 33 pieces available, for $15 each.

[UPDATE July 9]

Priscilla’s newest character, Kippi, gets his own San Diego Comic-Con exclusive this year with her Seas the Day Kippi, which was cast with clear resin and glow-in-the-dark blue resin, with a small sailboat inside his tummy. The LE 9 figures will be available for $125 each for those who win in the upcoming lottery.

Additionally, Priscilla is also bringing a staggering 120 blind bags of mini Kippi figures. Each blind bag will be $15 each, first come/first serve, with limits still to be announced.

[UPDATE July 8]

Although we’re big fans of Priscilla’s original character Soonay, she’s also got other original characters — including Toratai the tiger. This new standing sculpt will be debuting at San Diego Comic-Con with an open edition of six pieces, each hand-cast and hand-painted. You can claim yours for $125.

In addition, she’ll also have her Seas the Day Toratai, cast with clear resin and glow-in-the-dark blue resin, with a small sailboat inside. These LE 12 pieces will be available for $110 each.

And finally (for today), she’s bringing 2″ blind bag mini figures for their debut at San Diego Comic-Con. There are 89 pieces available, in an assortment of colors and effects, sold first come/first serve at the booth, for $15 each.

[UPDATE July 7 #2]

But wait, Priscilla isn’t done yet! She also revealed a LE 15 Seated Soonay, which glows-in-the-dark. It’s cast with two different kinds of glow-in-the-dark pigment, and features a special surprise when you dim the lights. Because of the way these are poured, each one has a unique glow look to it combining two different hidden colors! You can pick it up for $95, and keep an eye out for her lottery opening July 11.

[UPDATE July 7]

Look, we are biased, but this may be our favorite thing that Priscilla has ever brought to the convention. These beautiful Big Hall Soonay‘s are cast with glitter and feature two different colors of glow-in-the-dark resin, with the San Diego Convention Center etched on her stomach, and will be available for $85 each. They are limited to just 20 pieces (16 commons, with 4 Hall H chases), which does not feel like nearly enough. Keep an eye out for information on Priscilla’s lottery, which opens on July 11.

[UPDATE July 5]

Is it a Hall H kind of day? Or a Hall D? Priscilla Wilson showed off new Glow-in-the-Dark Spinning Hall Pins. Each of these blind bag pins has a spinning hall sign, and comes with a chance to win one of the 15 sketch cards she’s created (and check out the quantities on the pins below, which range from LE 54 to LE 181).. You can pick it up for $15.

And note, if yo open your blind bag and find double cards inside, that means you’ve scored one of the sketch cards.

[UPDATE June 30]

Soonay, Toratai, and Kippi are getting all dressed up for San Diego Comic-Con in Priscilla’s Dress Up Magnets San Diego Comic-Con exclusive set. Each magnet set (LE 200) features six outfits and fun accessories, such as hats, fans, sunglasses, and more. You can pick them up for $20 each at Booth #4721.

[UPDATE June 20]

We all celebrate San Diego Comic-Con differently. The convention means something different to every person, creating a truly customizable choose-your-own-adventure week of fun. With Priscilla’s first exclusive, she’s honoring that spirit (and the need to hydrate) with a 22 oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle Starter Kit. New, colorful artwork of the San Diego Convention Center is featured on the wrap-around design on the bottle itself — but you can curate your own “con” on the bottle with two 4″x6″ waterproof sticker sheets (which are also UV-resistant), featuring her colorful cast of characters like Soonay, Toratai, and Kippi, as well as Hall signs, and familiar sights throughout the con, such as food trucks, con schedules, and more. You can pick up the set for $40 at Booth #4721.

Above are two sticker sets. The sticker sheet on the left (with the food truck) will be an open addition, and if you want extras, you can purchase them for just $10 each at the booth. The other sticker sheet on the right will be exclusive to the Water Bottle Starter Kit. Stay tuned for updates on a third sticker sheet from Priscilla’s booth.

Want even more stickers? Priscilla is partnering with artists and vendors across the convention floor to offer additional stickers and sticker sheets to further customize your water bottle, including:

Artist Alley:

Exhibitor Booths:

MATSUMOTO ART // #2148 // Instagram: @Matsumoto_Art

7 Bucks A Pop // #4945 // Twitter: @7bucksapop // Instagram: @7bucksapop

Butts on Things / Brian Cook // #4523 // Twitter: @briancookart // Instagram: @briancookart

