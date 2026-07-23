LEGO Builds a Gateway to Pokémon, Star Wars, More at San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Get ready to step through the LEGO SMART Play Gateway at San Diego Comic-Con

The LEGO Group is transforming Booth #2829 into an interactive portal where fans can step directly into two beloved franchises through the new LEGO SMART Play experience, celebrating Pokémon and Star Wars.

Powered by the recently launched LEGO SMART Brick technology, the immersive booth blends physical builds with responsive lights, sounds, and motion, creating an experience where attendees don’t just look at LEGO worlds, but become part of them.

Guests entering the retro-futuristic “departure terminal” will choose between two destinations. At the LEGO Pokémon Lab, aspiring Trainers can select a Poké Ball to discover Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle, interact with life-sized LEGO Pokémon builds, play a game of “Hide and Pikachu,” and meet an animated Eevee whose ears and glowing gems respond through SMART Play technology.

Meanwhile, Star Wars fans can journey to Mos Eisley, where oversized LEGO recreations of Chalmun’s Spaceport Cantina let visitors remix the iconic Cantina theme, come face-to-face with Greedo, snap photos with a snoozing Dewback, and even decipher hidden Aurebesh messages scattered throughout the space.

Beyond the SMART Play Gateway, LEGO is offering even more for fans throughout the weekend. Daily Lost Luggage Scavenger Hunts will send attendees searching the convention center for hidden LEGO luggage tags that can be redeemed for prize packs, including exclusive commissioned artwork. Visitors can also collect limited-edition boarding passes, travel guides, postcards, and destination stickers designed exclusively for this year’s Comic-Con experience.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Comic-Con without big reveals, and LEGO is bringing plenty of them this year.

LEGO Icons Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Bridge (11385) — $199.99

Making its world debut at SDCC, this 1,701-piece tribute to Star Trek: The Next Generation recreates the Enterprise bridge and transporter room with impressive detail. Builders can beam crew members aboard by turning a dial, open the turbo lift doors, and rock Captain Picard’s chair to simulate turbulent space battles. The set also includes eight minifigures representing the iconic Starfleet crew and will be available for pre-order during the show.

LEGO Donkey Kong Arcade (72051) — $199.99

Nintendo’s classic arcade cabinet gets the LEGO treatment with this 1,367-piece display model. Complete with Jumpman, Donkey Kong, Lady, moving barrels, a functioning joystick, and interactive play features, the nostalgic build lets fans recreate the original game’s action while serving as a centerpiece worthy of any game room.

LEGO Minifigures Shrek Series (71053) — $4.99 each

Shrek fans can get their first look at the upcoming collectible Minifigures series, featuring 12 mystery-box characters from the beloved DreamWorks franchise. Collectors can hunt for favorites including Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, Puss in Boots, Lord Farquaad, Prince Charming, the Big Bad Wolf, and more, many of whom include themed accessories. LEGO also teased that the fairy tale fun will continue into 2027 with even more Shrek sets.