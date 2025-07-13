Masked Republic Welcomes Luchadores, Artists and More for San Diego Comic-Con 2025 [Update July 11]

[Updated July 11]

Snap your fingers and another legend appears at the Masked Republic booth during San Diego Comic-Con.

The legend and star of Massive Publishing and Masked Republic’s comic series Vampiro: Rockabilly Apocalypse, VAMPIRO will be returning to San Diego Comic-Con for a full schedule of signings. On Thursday, July 24 he will be signing an SDCC exclusive 3D poster from 11am – 1pm. On Friday you can find him signing from 2pm – 4pm with artist Jorge Gutierrez. And finally, on Saturday, July 26 from 2pm – 4pm he will be with Rafael Gallur signing an art book. All of these signings will be at the Masked Republic booth, #1901. Photo ops will also be available during signing times.

[Updated July 10]

Masked Republic’s second and third San Diego Comic-Con guest announcements are also heavy hitters and will be known to many who appreciate Lucha Libre.

On Saturday, July 26, Masked Republic is honored to welcome Fray Tormenta, the luchador priest on whom the character Nacho Libre was based. This will be Tormenta’s very first ever pop culture convention appearance.

As a Mexican Catholic priest, Tormenta, born Sergio Gutiérrez Benítez, founded and supported the “La Casa Hogar de los Cachorros de Fray Tormenta” using his earning as a secret masked wrestler to pay for it. In total, over 270 children would be helped by his efforts in over 23 years.

Do not miss this very rare opportunity to meet the “real” Nacho Libre at the Masked Republic and Headlocked Comic booth, #1901. From 11am -1pm Fray Tormenta will be signing autographs and take photos. A limited number of posters by artist El Terrorifico Dr. Napalm will be available for purchase.

On Friday, July 25 from 2pm – 5pm you can meet Jorge R. Gutierrez , writer/director of The Book of Life. Gutierrez is collaborating with Masked Republic for two limited edition screen prints which he will be signing at the booth, #1901. BONUS! If you get there early enough, you’ll also catch a signing by retired Canadian professional Vampiro.

[Previously Posted July 8]

Second generation luchador and WWE wrestler Dragon Lee is preparing for his greatest match yet. No, it’s not inside the squared circle, it’s meeting and greeting fans at San Diego Comic-Con.

Masked Republic and Headlocked Comics will be hosting the former WWE Speed Champion and current member of Latino World Order stable for a signing and photo op to celebrate the release of Dragon Lee and the Monster of Salty River, a graphic novel by Kevin Garcia.

This will be Dragon Lee‘s first ever book signing for the middle-grade novel, published by Masked Republic and Future House Publishing, as well as his very first time at San Diego Comic-Con. Secure your one-on-one match Thursday, July 24, from 2pm to 4pm at the Masked Republic booth, #1901. For $25 you’ll receive a copy of the Amazon chart-topping book signed by Dragon Lee, as well as a photo with the masked luchador.

Dragon Lee has held championships all over the globe, including as a two-time World Lightweight Champion and the World Welterweight Champion for the Conseji Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), the Ring of Honor (ROH) World Tag Team Champion with partner Kenny King, the NXT North American Champion and many more.

Dragon Lee is well known for his dramatic and dazzling moves in the ring, including his signature finisher, the impressive “Dragon Driver,” a bridging package fall-away powerbomb that devastates his opponents