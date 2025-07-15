Main Menu

Mondo San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives and Debuts

Mondo, best known for their beautiful limited edition screen printed posters, has expanded their offerings over the years to also encompass vinyl records, toys and collectibles, and more. After being acquired by Funko in June of 2022, their presence at San Diego Comic-Con has placed them in the Funko “campus” where you can find them at booth #5045.

At the convention, Mondo will have new releases starting each day, beginning on Wednesday, July 23. They will not be part of the online exclusives portal. Any ticket distribution system has not yet been announced, please check back for changes. Mondo will also be offering variants or portions of these edition online. Please see their website for details.

Wednesday, July 23

Our first Mondo reveal comes to us from Nerdist.

Superman Variant Print by Tom Whalen
24″ x 36″
11-color screenprint
Stardream Citrine paper

Peanuts A Beautiful Gory Layout Poster by Charles Schulz
4-color screenprint
Cougar Smooth Uncoated White 100# paper

 

Saturday. July 26

Superman Print by Frank Quitely
24″ x 36″
9-color screenprint
French Construction Pure White paper

Tags

Related Posts

Share this post

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the biggest SDCC news delivered straight to your inbox.
Scroll to Top