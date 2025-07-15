Moose Toys San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives & Debuts [UPDATE July 15]

Moose Toys is doubling down on San Diego Comic-Con this year with not one, but two booths, packed with reveals, exclusives, and more.

Moose Toys announced that the “toy company from down under” is heading back to the con, and this time they’re bringing Bluey along for the ride. This marks the first time Bluey toys will be available at San Diego Comic-Con, and fans can expect a tail-wagging celebration to honor their favorite Aussie pup. You’ll find Bluey and much more at Moose Toys Booth #3735, including the full toy line for the viral sensation Amazing Digital Circus, as well as returning hits from Moose Toys’ lines like MrBeast Lab and XOX Kweenie, and Heroes of Goo Jit Zu (now joined by Gui Gui).

At the booth, The Amazing Digital Circus invites fans to enter Pomni’s surreal world, complete with daily cosplay characters and interactive hidden doors throughout the space. And for families and animation lovers alike, Bluey brings the Heeler house to life with an augmented reality photo op, where guests can dance alongside Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli.

Over at the brand-new Moose booth (Booth #4337), Moose Toys’ will be unveiling its new FANDROP line with two San Diego Comic-Con exclusives, as well as the chance to immerse yourself in FANDROP scenes using all real props and photo ops.

Both booths will feature a mix of engaging activations, Comic-Con exclusives, and Moose Toys’ products available for purchase.

They’ll also be hosting a panel on Thursday, July 24 from 5:30pm-6:30pm in Room 6A, “MrBeast Lab Unlocked: Secrets of the Lab Revealed”. Fans will be treated to a discussion about the toy line and a look into their upcoming products, alongside panelists Henry Gilroy, MrBeast Lab: The Descent showrunner (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels), George Gaspar (Four Horsemen Studios), Brandon Sopinsky, senior design director, Moose Toys and key members of the MrBeast crew.

Here’s a look at this year’s exclusives:

[UPDATE July 15]

There will also be several first to market FANDROP items heading to San Diego Comic-Con, including:

[UPDATE June 4]

Moose Toys is set to unveil their newest collectible line, FANDROP, at San Diego Comic-Con this summer at their second booth, Booth #4337. The new line combines stylized artistry with pivotal pop culture moments from fan-favorite franchises. Each FANDROP set is designed as a diorama-style showcase, to better show off your collectibles.

They’re kicking off the linewith two San Diego Comic-Con exclusive black and white editions, limited to just 3,000 units each: a Storyboard Darth Vader vs. Luke Skywalker (available Thursday and Saturday) and an Artist Sketch Spider-Man vs. Venom (available Friday and Sunday).

Each collectible includes two dynamic figures, a collector mini print, a backdrop packed with Easter eggs, and an artifact tied to the scene. You can pick them up for $24.99 each at the con.

[UPDATE June 3]

Amazing Digital Circus Exclusive Vinyl Figure Collection – $14.99

Moose Toys is bringing two SDCC exclusive Pomni variants, inspired by the breakout YouTube animated series Amazing Digital Circus. These 4″ premium vinyl figures capture Pomni’s wild energy in two fan-favorite poses: Pomni Possessed, with wide, chaotic eyes and a toothy grin, and Pomni Puking, mid-rainbow vomit stream. It’s limited to just 3,000 pieces per style, and each figure comes packaged in a custom collector’s box.

Bluey Exclusive Artist Edition — $79.99

Everyone’s favorite Blue Heeler gets her very first Comic-Con exclusive — for real life. The Bluey 2025 Artist Edition stands an impressive 10″ tall and features a vacuum-metallized finish for a high-shine, mirror-like look.

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu: TMNT Pizza Box — $24.99

Get a taste of the stretchiest, gooiest Heroes of Goo Jit Zu drop yet — inspired by everyone’s favorite pizza-loving ninjas. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Box features an exclusive Michelangelo figure with a stretchy, cheesy filling and oozing pizza vibes. Packaged in a custom pizza box with pepperoni-and-cheese graphics and themed napkins, Mikey stretches up to three times his size and snaps right back. Limited to 3,000 pieces.

MrBeast Lab Limited Exclusive: Alpha Hybrid — $44.99

This is a split exclusive between San Diego Comic-Con and Walmart Collector Con. Step into the lab and unlock the power of hyper fusion with the first-ever MrBeast Lab Alpha Hybrids. This limited-edition hybrid pack lets kids and collectors mix and match their own creations with two full glow-in-the-dark Panther figures and a variety of interchangeable parts for endless combos. Packaged in a deluxe Fusion Chamber box that opens into a full lab scene, this exclusive set is limited to just 2,250 units — with only 10 ultra-rare gold hybrid variants hidden at San Diego Comic-Con.

MrBeast Lab Limited Exclusive: Ultimate Panther Battle Titan — $44.99

This is a split exclusive between San Diego Comic-Con and Walmart Collector Con. Unleash the ferocity with the MrBeast Lab Ultimate Panther Battle Titan, the lab’s first line of defense and a must-have for collectors. This deluxe figure features a high-end deco finish in iconic MrBeast blue and pink, and includes two exclusive armor sets, a glow-in-the-dark battle axe, and a bolt blade. Only 2,250 units will be available — with 10 hyperchrome variants hidden among them, boasting an ultra-rare color scheme and elite detailing.

XOX Kweenie Exclusive: Kween of Boba — $14.99

All hail the Kween of Boba — XOX Kweenie’s golden debut and the ultimate collectible glow-up. Limited to just 1,000 pieces, this shimmering SDCC exclusive is decked out in glossy metallic finishes, bronze-gold boba pearls, and dazzling gold shoes. She arrives in a custom boba cup carrier with an attachable strap for on-the-go flair, plus a Comic-Con exclusive display stand for showing off her royal status.