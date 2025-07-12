Naoko Mullally San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE July 12]

Artist Naoko Mulally has quickly become a must-stop for us at San Diego Comic-Con, thanks to her beautiful, expressive style, and her love of pop culture. This year she’s back at Booth #5550, where she’ll have new exclusives and debuts.

Let’s take a look at this year’s offerings:

[UPDATE June 12]

Naoko is bringing some demonicly adorable stickers to her Booth #5550, in honor of KPop Demon Hunters. Stop be to pick them up (so long as they arrive in time).

[UPDATE July 11]

All of Naoko’s San Diego Comic-Con exclusives are now available for pre-order — be sure to choose “booth pick-up” during checkout to avoid being charged shipping.

Something Wicked this way comes. Naoko’s latest San Diego Comic-Con exclusive is sure to cast a spell over Wicked fans. This print sees Elphaba and Galinda in Naoko’s signature dreamy watercolor style, hand-in-hand and glittering with magic (and a rainbow holographic foil). It’s limited to just 200 copies, and printed on A3 matte art stock. You can pre-order it now for in-booth pick-up at Booth #5550 for $50 — because it will change you, for good.

[UPDATE June 27]

Red light! Green light! Are you excited to spend your weekend binging the final season of Squid Game? Naoko is celebrating with a new sticker set, heading to San Diego Comic-Con, featuring all your favorite characters (and possibly some you love to hate). You can pick it up for $10 at Booth #5550.