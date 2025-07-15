Nick Kremenek San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives, Debuts [Update July 15]

Artist Nick Kremenek, also known as Dreamforger Studios, is one of the nicest guys in the convention scene. And his attributes don’t stop there, he’s also one of the most talented. With an incredible eye for detail and likenesses, plus the enthusiasm of the most fervent of fans, Nick makes art that skirts the line between being “fan art” and an actual relic from a movie or show. And we love it.

We are thrilled to learn that he’ll be back at San Diego Comic-Con in 20205. You can find him in Artist Alley at booth #FF-14 with a whole new slate of exclusives and debuts, plus his tried and true favorites.

Let’s take a look at what he’s got cooking for us:

[Update July 15]

Pip-Boy 3000 Mark IV Art Print – $20

Inspired by Fallout

11″ x 17″

Printed on 130 lb. Satin Card Stock

[Previously Posted July 14]

“Have a Nuke Poster” — $20

11″ x 17″

Inspired by Fallout

Convention debut

