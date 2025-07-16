Reigning Phoenix Music San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives

Reigning Phoenix Music, in partnership with Hasbro, is bringing Cold Slither to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 for their first official in-person signing, plus exclusives and more. The fictional band-turned-real-world metal act — originally introduced in the 1985 animated series G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero — will appear at the Stern Pinball/Reigning Phoenix Music Booth #4029 on Friday, July 25 from 12pm-1:30pm.

The signing celebrates the band’s reintroduction to the spotlight with a lineup of heavy-hitting metal veterans: Gus Rios (as Zartan), Matt Harvey (Ripper), Ross Sewage (Torch), and Andy Selway (Buzzer). Their newest single, “Thunder Machine,” is now streaming on all major platforms.

Fans who stop by the booth will also find a collection of Cold Slither exclusives, including:

A limited edition box set featuring a 7″ vinyl of “Cold Slither” and an exclusive ReAction Zartan figure (Super7)

A Cold Slither art print created in partnership with Sideshow

SDCC-exclusive enamel pins produced with Yesterdays

A special Comic-Con vinyl variant of Cold Slither

You can find more information on the vinyl with Hasbro over here, and on the Yesterdays pin collaboration over here.

Additionally, you won’t want to miss Cold Slither performing live, in person, on Thursday, July 24 at 9pm at Brick by Brick. This one-night only concert will be a high-octane live experience you won’t want to miss. Tickets are available for $35 now.