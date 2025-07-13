Yesterdays San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE July 12]

Yesterdays is bringing the rock — and the metal — to San Diego Comic-Con 2025. And this year, the metal is more than just the pin hardware.

Whether you’re repping retro vibes or going full hardcore when it comes to the con, the team at Booth #1028 is dropping a lineup of San Diego Comic-Con exclusives that’s equal parts collectible and clever, featuring a new round of tees, totes, and pins for the con.

Yesterdays will also be hosting a special Meet & Greet at their booth with comedian Ify Nwadiwe (host of Um Actually on Dropout), at 5pm on both Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26. They will be offering priority access to the Meet & Greet for those who purchases their Ify VIP Pin — which will be available for pre-order (for booth pick-up) beginning Tuesday, June 24 at 10am PT on their site. You will need to pick-up prior to 5pm on either date you choose, and bring the pin to the booth in order to join the VIP line. Those who don’t pre-order the pin can still join the Meet & Greet line, after the VIP pin-holders.

The pin is limited to 100 pieces, and available for $10.

[UPDATE July 12]

Yesterdays is bringing back their SLABS Art Cards this year — their line of 2.5″x3.5″ comic book art prints are sealed in 100% UV protected acrylic cases, blind-boxed collectibles. For 2025, they’re bringing Comicbook Cover Art Cards from top industry artists, including J Scott Campbell, Marc Silvestri, and more. Each of the blind boxed SLABS are individually numbered, with the chance of scoring a rare, scored card.

Battle Beast #1 Slabs Art Card – $20

LE 500. There are six different covers to collect, and the chance at a 1:10 rare Signed Variant by Battl Beast creator Ryan Ottley.

Witchblade 2025 Slabs Art Card – $20

There are five covers to collect from artists including J Scott Campbell, Artgerm, Stjepan Sejic, and Marc Silvestri. There is a rare signed 1:20 chase by Marc Silvestri and a Super Rare 1:50 variant of original sketchcard art by Witchblade creator Marc Silvestri.

[UPDATE July 10 #2]

Yesterdays has a big anniversary this year — they’re turning double digits. To celebrate, they’re bringing a special Yesterdays 10th Anniversary Box Set, which features 10 different pins spanning some of their most iconic designs over the last decade (including, of course, an exclusive San Diego Convention Center heart pin). Each pin in the special anniversary set features an antiqued gold finish, and it all comes packaged in a custom box with gold foil logo and a magnetic lid. It’s limited to 500 pieces, and beginning Preview Night, they’ll release a select quantity each day, while supplies last, for $80 each. So if you miss out one day, you can try again the next.

Additionally, the box set (and any order of $50 or more at the booth) will receive a free 10th Anniversary Yesterdays lanyard.

For anyone who spends $100 or more at the booth, you’ll receive a free 10th Anniversary coin.

[UPDATE July 10]

To celebrate their 10th anniversary, Yesterdays is introducing a series of collaboration pins from many of the artists and independent brands they have worked with. In addition to the ones show below, San Diego Comic-Con attendees may find some surprise drops at booth #1028.

Invincible Enamel Pin – $10 Limited edition of 200

Rick Grimes Enamel Pin – $10 Limited edition of 100

Negan Enamel Pin – $10 – Limited edition of 100

MyFly by Madrid Skateboards – $10 (1.5″ Gold Plated in celebration of 40 Years of Back to the Future) Limited edition of 100

Misfits Corner Box – $10 Limited edition of 100

Hang in There by Alex Pardee – $10 Limited edition of 200

Namaka by Tara McPherson – $10 Limited edition of 100

Toxic Avenger – $10 (Also available at the Troma booth) Limited edition of 100

[UPDATE July 9]

Brian Ewing Nosferatu Pin — $10

LE 100

Yesterdays is paying tribute today to their friend, Brian Ewing, who passed away in 2023. Brian was a staple on the Comic-Con show floor for years with his rock poster artwork. This is Yesterday’s first pin released for Brian since his passing, and proceeds from the pin will be donated to a Charity Art Scholarship in his name.

You can find more information on Brian and his legacy here.

[UPDATE July 8]

SDCC 2025 Exclusive Heart Enamel Pin – $10

LE 1500

You’ve been waiting. And the day is finally here — for this year’s Heart Pin. Just like previously, the 1.25″ hard enamel (gold plated) pin will be limited to 1500 pieces, with a daily allotment each day of the show, beginning Wednesday, July 23, during Preview Night. So even though it may be sold out one day, you can always try again the following day.

If the line is capped, they will once again be offering return tickets, with tickets in 30-minute intervals. You may join the line any time after the start time on your return ticket.

[UPDAY July 7]

Today’s Yesterdays reveals celebrate some of our favorite nostalgic films and TV shows, as well as Prince-ly singer.

Kaiju Jam — $10

Limited to 200 pieces. Godzilla hits the court in this slam-dunkin’ enamel pin.

T-800 — $10

Limited to 200 pieces. As this is an exclusive, he won’t be back.

Ogar — $10

Limited to 100 pieces. Straight from the swamp to your lanyard (or wherever you put him).

Tree Man — $10

Limited to 100 pieces. The power is yours with this eco-champion.

Gotham Rollerskate — $10

Limited to 100 pieces. Funk meets vigilante vibes in this tribute to a certain legendary musician’s roller-disco Gotham look.

[UPDATE July 3]

Joel – $10

Limited to 200 pieces

Fireflies Pendant with Velvet Pouch – $20

Limited to 200 pieces

[UPDATE July 2]

Yesterdays is bringing back their fan-favorite sketchbooks to the con. These 5.25″x8.25″ sketchcovers are vegan leather hardcover, with Smyth Sewn Binding. There are 80 sheets (which equals out to 160 blank pages) — and there’s a pocket in the back cover to hold your notes or other assorted things.

2025 Convention Center Sketchbook – $20

Lumon Industries Sketchbook – $20

Burn Book Sketchbook – $20

Tragic Girls Sketchbook – $20

Death Note Sketchbook – $20

[UPDATE July 1]

Solo Leveling Sung Enamel Pin – $10

Limited to 100 pieces

Solo Leveling Knight Killer Enamel Pin – $10

Limited to 100 pieces

Solo Leveling Venom Fang Enamel Pin – $10 Limited to 100 pieces

Arcane Jinx Enamel Pin – $10 Limited to 200 pieces

Arcane Fishbones Enamel Pin – $10 Limited to 200 pieces

Arcane Graffiti Enamel Pin – $10 Limited to 100 pieces

[UPDATE June 25]

White Lotus Pin – $10 each

LE of 200. Pack your bags, because you’re heading to The White Lotus Resort & Spa.

Hall Pass Pin – $10 each

LE of 200. Excuse me, did you just wander here from Macrodat? Make sure you have your Lumon-approved Hall Pass.

Praise Kier Pin – $10 each

LE of 100. Emile knows what’s up.

Eat Sh*t Pin – $10 each

LE of 200. It means, eat shit, Mr. Drummond.

Continental Studios Pin – $10 each

You’ll be ready to run the studio and take center stage at Anaheim Comic Con with this pin.

[UPDATE June 19]

Level up your conveention with Yesterdays first round of San Diego Comic-Con exclusives, celebrating your favorite games, and the consoles you loved.

DS Enamel Pin – $10 each

LE of 100. This fun retro pin comes in 6 variant colors (including black, which is shown below) — and it features a working hinge that can flip open, so you can recreate the experience of playing your favorite games on the classic handheld console.

Gaming Princess Pins — $10 each

LE of 100. Battle your way through Mushroom Kingdom to claim these four variant pins, including Peach, Daisy, Rosaline, and Bowsette.

Bonus Stage – $10

LE 200. Earlier this year fans were treated to a bonus level of the iconic classic game. Now, Yesterdays is paying tribute to the great gag.

Dragon King – $10

LE 200. You’ll be marked by this (mortal) dragon.

[UPDATE April 16]

From skyline throwbacks to bone-shaking band-inspired tees, this is your chance to gear up before the con — or grab your loot live on the floor. Select items are available for worldwide shipping and SDCC pick-up, while others are con-only exclusives, so read carefully, and let the merch mosh pit begin.

Up first, Yesterdays is launching their annual San Diego “Souvenir” design and Misfits design. Starting today (April 16) attendees can pre-order the below items for either pick-up at the con, or for shipping ahead of the con (with orders shipping the first week of the con). That means you can wear your new tees to the con itself. Just be sure to order before pre-orders close on June 9.

San Diego Souvenir T-Shirt 2025 — $25

A clean, retro design showing off the San Diego Convention Center skyline. Soft, stylish, and made to wear proudly all con long (or year-round, let’s be honest).

San Diego Souvenir Tote Bag 2025 — $20

Carries your exclusives in vintage style, with matching art to the souvenir tee and the same sunny San Diego spirit.



T-Shirt/Tote Combo — $40

Grab both and save.

Misfits – “The Killing Fiend” T-Shirt (Online Exclusive) — $35

A bold, limited-run tee featuring homage art by Adam Vu Noir, inspired by the legendary Killing Joke cover. It’s spooky, stylish, and pure Misfits energy—available for preorder or pick-up.

CON-ONLY EXCLUSIVES

Then there’s the con-only exclusives. The metal tee and a special version of the Misfits tee is also available for pre-order beginning today, but they’re only available for pick-up at Yesterdays Booth #1028 (no shipping). Pre-orders for this one also close on June 15, so get your orders in.

Downtown San Diego Metal T-Shirt — $30

A brutal and beautifully designed tee featuring a toucan skeleton and jagged, metal-inspired lettering. A tribute to the city (and the con) we all love—with serious edge.

Misfits – “The Killing Fiend” SDCC Exclusive Tee + Slabs Trading Card — $35

This show-only edition of “The Killing Fiend” comes with a Slabs Trading Card (featuring the same artwork as the tee by Adam Vu Noir) that’s only available for pick-up on the floor.