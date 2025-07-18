RSVLTS San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives, Activities

The Hoboken, New Jersey lifestyle clothing brand named after our 26nd President will be taking on San Diego Comic-Con in the best way possible, with not one booth, with not two booths, but with THREE BOOTHS full of fantastic exclusives. Find them as a featured vendor in the Lucasfilm Pavilion at Booth #2019 with all their exclusive Star Wars shirts, at Booth #4201 with their non-Star Wars branded items, and new this year, at Booth #1835 with Breakfast Balls, their golf-inspired lifestyle brand.

To purchase any of their exclusives, they will be utilizing a wristband system for each day, as described below:

: Look for wristband rules posted at each booth for quick reference Important Details: Guaranteed Shirt: A wristband ensures you get a shirt, but specific sizes are not guaranteed Timeslot Access : Please arrive during your assigned timeslot, but if you miss it, you’ll need to return after the final timeslot of the day Wristband Fit : Ensure your wristband is loose enough for a hole punch, which will be done at the time of purchase Agreement to Rules : By accepting a wristband, you agree to follow our posted rules and regulations All sales are final: No returns or exchanges



Now lets take a look at all the exclusives:

Over at their Star Wars Booth, #2913, you can find seven new shirts spread over four days.

Wednesday, July 23

Flora City Star Wars

Purrgil Gold Foil

Thursday, July 24

Neel

Sith Panel

Friday, July 25

Cartoon Ships

Bad Batch

Saturday, July 26

Neon Troopers

At their general RSVLTS booth they will have six new releases.

Wednesday, July 23

Goosebumps Haunted Mask

Floral City San Diego

Thursday, July 24

Where the Wild Things Are I’ll Eat You Up

Monsters on Holiday

Friday, July 25

Fantastic Four (Blind Bag)

Saturday, July 26

Disney Space Mickey

And Breakfast Balls at #1835 will have 5 new shirts.

Wednesday, July 23

Floral City Polo

Mascot Mini Golf

Thursday, July 24

Toy Story Code Red

Friday, July 25

Marvel Spidey Pop

Saturday, July 26

Muppets Going Green

In addition, RSVLTS will be hosting several other special events and activities all week long.

On Thursday, Thursday, July 24 join them for the Pizzabeardparty SDCC Pizza Bash at Pizza On 5th (734 5th Ave, San Diego) from 1:00-2:30pm where you can hang with some of the RSVLTS crew for a little fun-filled pizza. Caution: laughs, happiness and extreme mirth will ensue, extra cheese included at no charge!

On Friday, July 25 they will ne joining the Mosh Eisley crew for their annual party at the Music Box (1337 India Street San Diego). Witness the cross-section of dance parties and lightsabers, there’s nothing else in the galaxy quite like the experience!

On Saturday, July 25, gather at the RSVLTS Star Wars Booth, #2913, for a Family Photo at 1pmSaturday 7/26 RSVLTS Family Photo: 1:00pm at RSVLTS Star Wars Booth (#2913)

Also on Saturday, RSVLTS will join the Paging Mr Morrow Meet & Mingle from 2pm – 4pm at Gaslamp Tavern ( Come hungry and come thirsty as they will be ordering some delicious foods and covering the first beverage! Paging Mr. Morrow will be bouncing around the venue and mingling with everyone. RSVLTS asks that no line is formed upon entry into the Gaslamp Tavern. There will be plenty of tables and a good amount of standing room so feel free to snag a table and get the party started. Tickets will go live Saturday, July 19 at 12pm PT.

And even later on Saturday is the RSVLTS Panel Party. Tickets have already sold out for this event at the Residence Inn San Diego Downtown/Gaslamp Quarter promising an exclusive panel, meet-and-greets, and plenty of surprises.