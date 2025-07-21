San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Bags (Sorta) Revealed

One of the most exciting aspect of San Diego Comic-Con, to many of us, is the revealing of the bags. The bags we all get with our lanyard and Events Guide. The bags we swap and collect and carry all our goodies in.

So far this year, we have not seen an official bag announcement, however, as exhibitors are checking in, we have gotten a peek of at least two different bags being handed out, both by Disney, their apparently sponsors.

The first was for Hulu Animayhem and the revival of their animated King of the Hill.

The second was for Predator: Badlands, as also seen on the Gaslamp banners.

The reverse side of both bags appears to be the same.

How many bags will we see total? What bag are you hoping to get?