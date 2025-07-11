Saturday Morning Cards Bring Designer Art Cards to San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Saturday Morning Cards is giving the joy of busting trading card packs an absolute glow-up with designer art cards that come with premium packaging, ultra-rare chase and parallel cards in a huge variety of pop culture licenses. They will be at San Diego Comic-Con for the very first time are bringing those same vibes, plus lots of exclusives to booth #5633.

Artist Peejay Catacutan will also be at the booth signing,

Let’s take a look a the exclusives:

Street Fighter Ken Designer Art Card – $50

Street Fighters Balrog Trading Card – $50

Stan Lee The King Card -$50

The Phantom Trading Card

Matt Cardona Deathmatch Busters Designer Art Card – $50

The Rocketeer Trading Card

The Rocketeer Dave Stevens 4-Card Box Set – $250

Inspector Gadget Trading Card