Saturday Morning Cards Bring Designer Art Cards to San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Saturday Morning Cards is giving the joy of busting trading card packs an absolute glow-up with designer art cards that come with premium packaging, ultra-rare chase and parallel cards in a huge variety of pop culture licenses. They will be at San Diego Comic-Con for the very first time are bringing those same vibes, plus lots of exclusives to booth #5633.
Artist Peejay Catacutan will also be at the booth signing,
Let’s take a look a the exclusives:
Street Fighter Ken Designer Art Card – $50
Street Fighters Balrog Trading Card – $50
Stan Lee The King Card -$50
The Phantom Trading Card
Matt Cardona Deathmatch Busters Designer Art Card – $50
The Rocketeer Trading Card
The Rocketeer Dave Stevens 4-Card Box Set – $250
Inspector Gadget Trading Card