SDCC 2025 Programming Schedule: Saturday Highlights

It’s two weeks away from Comic-Con, and CCI is releasing the programming schedule for Comic-Con 2025 in its annual fashion. We’ll be bringing you the highlights of each day as they’re announced.

We’ll also be discussing our thoughts on this year’s lineup, including our top picks, what time to line up, room flow, and more in a special series of live podcasts this weekend. The first of which covered Thursday’s and Friday’s lineup, and you can catch that over here if you missed it live. We’ll also be covering Saturday and Sunday’s schedule on Sunday, July 13 at 6:30PM ET/3:30PM PT.

So without further ado, let’s dive right into what is traditionally the biggest day of the convention, Saturday. If movies are what you’re after, Hall H is packed from morning to night. It kicks off at 10am with the long-awaited Coyote vs. Acme, and attendees can look forward to a special giveaway. At 11:15am, Universal’s got The Bad Guys 2 (though cast is TBA). And while not movies, Paramount’s Star Trek universe beams in at 12:30pm, with a joint panel for both Strange New Worlds and Starfleet Academy. The big-ticket event of the afternoon is Project Hail Mary at 2:15pm, with star Ryan Gosling, as well as Phil Lord, and Chris Miller, Andy Weir, and Drew Goddard, all appearing to talk about the adaptation of Weir’s best-seller.

Again, not a film, but at 3:30pm, James Gunn, John Cena, and cast take the stage for Peacemaker — though Gunn will surely be asked about a few other DC projects. Then it’s Entertainment Weekly’s annual Bold School panel at 4:45pm, in which the publication features Hollywood power players (though which Hollywood power player/players is TBA). Finally, Hall H wraps with two big closers: Crunchyroll presents an exclusive look at Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle at 5:45pm, including special guests from Japan and the U.S., followed by Kevin Smith taking the stage at 7:15pm for his annual takeover, doing his usual Kevin Smith thing.

Elsewhere on the schedule, take a look back at the 25th anniversary of the X-Men film with writer and producer Tom DeSantos at 4pm in Room 6BCF, who will share never-before-seen personal video with Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, and the rest of the cast and tell stories from costume and makeup tests to Wolverine’s claws.

Attack of the Killer Tomatoes: Organic Intelligence brings the cult classic back to life at 5:30pm in 6A with Eric Roberts and David Koechner.

Ballroom 20 is a stacked day for TV lovers. You’ll find panels for Bob’s Burgers, Futurama, The Simpsons, American Dad!, and Family Guy in the morning and afternoon. Then EW’s Brave New Warriors returns with a new lineup of powerful male actors (also TBA!). Ghosts fans can get haunted at 3:30pm, and Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe gets the spotlight with a joint panel for Interview with the Vampire and The Talamasca at 4:30pm.

Over in the Indigo Ballroom, the schedule is also wall-to-wall TV, with Abbott Elementary, The Rookie, Paradise, Spartacus: House of Ashur, and Blood of Zeus. But perhaps the biggest news (possibly of the entire day?!) is The Tiny Chef Show‘s Comic-Con debut, featuring co-creators Ozlem Akturk and Rachel Larsen, plus the voice of Tiny Chef, Matt Hutchinson. They’re here to “spill the tea” and promise they have “the answers” to your burning questions.

Other big Saturday highlights include an advance screening of Twisted Metal Season 2 at 10pm in Room 6DE, and a first-look sneak peek at IT: Welcome to Derry at 9:15pm in 6BCF from executive producers Andy and Barbara Muschietti. Also over in Room 6DE, Studio Ghibli fans can dive into 40 years of history with Hirokatsu Kihara at 4:15pm, while fans of horror hosting can catch Svengoolie and the Sven Squad at 7:30pm in Room 7AB.

At 5:30pm, the voice cast of Spider-Man: The Animated Series reunites in Room 5AB to celebrate the series’ 30th anniversary, with Christopher Daniel Barnes and other original cast members on hand. Fans of behind-the-scenes content and creative careers should check out “Inside the Writers Room: The New Normal” at 10am in Room 24ABC, which brings together a super-sized panel of top TV writers.

“The Best Invention Ever!” at 6:30pm in 24ABC mashes up engineering and animation with Phineas and Ferb co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh.

There is plenty of comics representation on Saturday as well. The day begins with “Usagi Yojimbo: Past, Present, and Future” at 10am in Room 23ABC, with Stan Sakai reflecting on more than 40 years of the iconic character. At 4:30pm, Room 5AB hosts Transformers and G.I. Joe, where Robert Kirkman, Joshua Williamson, and Daniel Warren Johnson preview what’s next in Skybound’s top-selling titles. The always-popular X-Men Fandom Panel follows at 6:45pm in Room 6DE, where creators and voice actors come together to honor Marvel’s mutants.

The late Peter David is remembered in a heartfelt celebration at 7pm in the Marriott’s Grand 10 & 11, with appearances from George Takei, Mark Evanier, Chris Ryall, and more.

The SlaughterVerse expands with a look at Something Is Killing the Children at 10am in 7AB with James Tynion IV, and the legendary Jim Lee brings surprises and guests to his Jim Lee & Friends panel at 5:15pm in Room 6BCF. Comixology continues to showcase crossovers between comics and other mediums at 3pm in Room 6DE.

For fans of “really entertaining panels that are just plain fun”, the annual Quick Draw challenge is back at 11:45am in Room 6BCF, and Cartoon Voices 1 follows at 1pm, featuring Gregg Berger, Fred Tatasciore, Audrey Wasilewski, and more.

For those curious about puppetry, “From Page to Puppet” at 6:30pm in Room 7AB dives into how puppets make their way from scripts to screens, with insights from artists behind Sesame Street and The Jim Henson Company (including our pal Jamie Bressler!).

If you’re more into audio storytelling, the Project Hail Mary Audible Book Club convenes at 4:15pm in Room 6A with author Andy Weir — and it feels very within the realm of possibilities that some other talent from the Hall H panel could hop over. There’s also a peek behind the curtain of geek preservation during CCI Lost Videos and Digitizing Media at 5:30pm in 29CD, and a deep dive into music and horror with “Sound of Fear” at 8:30pm in the same room.

And of course, the day wraps up with the annual Masquerade at 8:30pm in Ballroom 20.

You can also read the programming highlights for Thursday and Friday.