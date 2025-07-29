The Shruggie Awards of San Diego Comic-Con 2025 – Nominations

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 is behind us now, and most attendees seemed to have a stellar year outside of a few missteps.

We’re excited to hear your own thoughts in our sixth edition of The Shruggie Awards, which, despite the name, is not celebrating the “wtf-ness” of the convention (though there’s plenty of that to go around as well!). No, these are the best of the best (and okay, one of the worst) – and we need your help to determine the winners.

We want you to nominate your favorite booths, panels, etc. in Round 1, which will run through Saturday, August 2. Then on Sunday, August 3, we’ll post the top 10 of each category, and they can battle it out for the ultimate Shruggie Champion.

So, without further ado, let’s vote for The Shruggie Awards of 2025: