Top Cow San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives, Signings

Top Cow, will once again be at San Diego Comic-Con with a full roster of TOP exclusives, TOP signings and a TOP panel. Fans can expect special previews of upcoming titles and appearance from the head honcho (Top Cow?) himself, Mark Silvestri.

You can find them at booth #2629.

Let’s take a look and what, and who, they are bringing with them:

EXCLUSIVES

THE DARKNESS #1 [2025] Convention Spot Foil Exclusive Preview

THE ART OF TOP COW: LEGACY Special Convention Variant Dustjacket

WITCHBLADE #12, [2024] cover by ARTGERM, Exclusive Spot Foil Virgin Convention Variant

THE SWORDS OF WINTERSEA Convention Spot Foil Preview Flipbook

DEATH TO PACHUCO #1 Limited Edition Ashcan Preview

SIGNINGS

Thursday

10:00 am to 11:00 am – Ryan Cady

10:00 am to 11:00 am -Henry Barajas

11:00 am to 2:00 pm – Marc Silvestri

11:00 am to 1:00 pm – Matt Hawkins

2:00 pm to 5:00 pm – Matt Hawkins

2:00 pm to 4:00 pm – Giuseppe Cafaro

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm – Zack Kaplan

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm -Henry Barajas

Friday

10:00 am to 12:00 pm – Giuseppe Cafaro

10:00 am to 11:00 am -Henry Barajas

11:00 am to 1:00 pm – Matt Hawkins

12:00 pm to 5:00 pm – Marc Silvestri

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm – Ryan Cady

2:00 pm to 5:00 pm – Matt Hawkins

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm – Zack Kaplan

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm -Henry Barajas

Saturday

10:00 am to 12:00 pm – Giuseppe Cafaro

10:00 am to 11:00 am -Henry Barajas

11:00 am to 12:00 pm – Matt Hawkins

1:00 to 5:00 pm – Marc Silvestri

1:00 pm to 5:00 pm – Matt Hawkins

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm – Ryan Cady

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm – Zack Kaplan

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm -Henry Barajas

Sunday

10:00 am to 11:00 am – Henry Barajas

11:00 am to 3:00 pm – Marc Silvestri

11:00 am to 2:00 pm – Matt Hawkins

12:00 pm to 1:00 pm – Camilla d’Errico

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm – Ryan Cady

*Times subject to change.

Top Cow will host a panel this year, spotlighting both legacy and innovation.

Top Cow: The New Universe!

Saturday, July 26, 12:00 pm – Room #4

Top Cow legends Marc Silvestri (founder, CEO) and Matt Hawkins (president, COO), along with some of your favorite Top Cow creators, including Ryan Cady, Giuseppe Cafaro, and Henry Barajas, discuss their upcoming projects. Take a deep dive into the next chapter of THE DARKNESS [2025] relaunch. Plus, find out more about Matt Hawkins’ fantasy epic THE SWORDS OF WINTERSEA, Henry Barajas’ Chicano Noir DEATH TO PACHUCO, the Sejicverse, including news on the SUNSTONE spinoff CRIMSON, plus DEATH VIGIL v2, and Linda Sejic’s PUNDERWORLD v2. All attendees will receive a convention Uchiwa fan featuring art from your favorite Top Cow creators!