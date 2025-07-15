Toynk San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives and Debuts [UPDATE]

Once again, collectibles power-house Toynk is back at San Diego Comic-Con. We’ve come to appreciate their selection of figures, plush, and collectibles from new fandoms to vintage favorites.

They will have their selection of exclusive items available at multiple locations on the show floor, Booth #829, #2543 and #3749. They will also have select items available at the Syndicate Collectibles Booth #215.

Futurama Gold Bender 396-Piece Building Block Set – $65

396 piece block set builds a 12” tall Bender, including a custom stand, accessories, and a name plaque. Available at Toynk Booths #829 and #3749.

Poppy Playtime Kissy Missy 240-Piece Building Block Set – $35

Don’t get it twisted, Kissy Miss might be pink and adorable, but she is 100% terror. Features posable arms and legs plus a rotating head with two faces, all in 240 pieces. Available at Toynk booths #829 and #3849.

Family Guy Peter Figure 188-Piece Building Block Set – $20

The man, the myth, the beer-loving legend himself in all his shapely glory. Articulated arms and legs, and approximately 5″ tall when assembled. Available at Toynk.com Booths #829 and #3849.

Family Guy Brian Figure 188-Piece Building Block Set – $20

Quahog’s most sophisticated canine is 188 pieces of sarcastic glory. Approximately 5″ tall when assembled, it includes his cherished martini glass and a sassy mug. Available at Toynk.com Booths #829 and #3849.



Tamagotchi Mametchi Waiter 6-Inch Plush – $20

Dressed to impress as a cheerful cafe waiter, Mametchi is ready to serve up smiles as this adorable 6-inch plush. Available at Toynk.com Booths #829 and #3849.



Tamagotchi Kuchipatchi Chef 6 Inch Plush – $20

Who’s in the kitchen cooking up some cute and cuddly nostalgia? It’s Kuchipatchi, ready to shout “Yes, Chef!” Available at Toynk.com Booths #829 and #3849.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Sonic and Shadow Enamel Pin – $12

SEGA’s legendary blue bundle of energy, Sonic the Hedgehog is back to back with Shadow in this very cool Sonic the Hedgehog 3 enamel pin. Available at Toynk.com Booths #829 and #3849.

Superman Krypto 6-Inch Plush Keychain – $25

You can keep the Man of Steel’s loyal canine companion right in your pocket with this plus 6″ keychain of Krypto, the good-est boy in all the galaxy. Available at Toynk.comBooths #829 and #3849.

King Of The Hill Hank Hill Logo Tee 12-Inch Plush – $25

Hank Hill is representing Arlen, Texas’ best propane and propane accessory dealer, Strickland Propane. He’s no-nonsense when it comes to propane, but all heart when it comes to his family and friends. Available at Toynk.com Booths #829 and #3849.

Futurama Brain Slug Sparkle Headband – $20

Who needs to wear their fandom on their sleeve when you could be wearing it on your head. Quirky and cosmic, with glorious, glittery mind control (not guaranteed). Available at Toynk.com Booths #829 and #3849.

Futurama Nibbler Hat – $20

Unleash cosmic cuteness and keep your noggin warm at the same time. Equal parts fun and functional. Available at Toynk.com Booths #829 and #3849.

Friday The 13th Movie Poster VHS Tape Keychain – $15

Rewind the nostalgia with this keychain that features a retro VHS charm featuring the classic Friday the 13th artwork. Available at Toynk.com Booths #829 and #3849.

A Nightmare On Elm Street Movie Poster VHS Tape Keychain – $15

From the video rental store on the corner, straight into your pockets. Featuring a a highly detailed VHS charm with the original Nightmare on Elm Street movie poster. Available at Toynk.com Booths #829 and #3849.

Godzilla Chibi Charm Enamel Keychain – $15

How can something so cute be so destructive? This pint-sized King of Monsters keychain packs a lot of personality into a tiny package. Plus he keeps your keys handy. Available at Toynk.com Booths #829 and #3849.

Double Dragon Jeff 7-Inch Deluxe Action Figure – $50

Side-scroll your way through the exhibit hall to pick up this classic Double Dragon 7″ Deluxe Action Figure of Jeff, chock full of accessories galore, including a bat and 3 extra sets of hands. Available at the Syndicate Collectibles Booth #215.

Three’s Company 3 3/4 Inch Retro Figures Box Set – $50

Bring the lovable chaos of the 1970s sitcom to life with the Three’s Company retro figures box set, featuring Jack Tripper, Janet Wood and Chrissy Snow in a full color display box. Available at Toynk.com Booths #829 and #3849.

Golden Girls 3 3/4 Inch Retro Figure Box Set – $60

Straight from 6151 Richmond Street and into your collection, this set of Golden Girls retro-styled figures will delight any fan, new or original. Comes in a full color display box, but you’ll have to bring your own cheesecake. Available at Toynk.com Booths #829 and #3849.

What We Do In The Shadows Nadja Doll 14-Inch Plush – $40

Bring home the supernatural nonsense of What We Do in the Shadows with this San Diego Comic-Con Nadja Doll plush. With a detailed satin gown that features a bodice and tulle skirt, she’s decked out for a night at Nadja’s vampire nightclub, or for relaxing at home and plotting your demise. Available at Toynk.com booths #829 and #3849

Geeki Tiki Disney Coconut Goofy – $65

Coconuts With Character! Inspired by the hand-carved coconut monkey souvenirs often found in gift shops this Tiki measures 6.25″ x 5″ wide and will hold 32 ounces. The earthy brown glaze and hand painted detailing help make this look like a true coconut sculpture. Includes a lid with a straw hole. Available at booth 3849.

Geeki Tiki Disney Coconut Jungle Book Baloo – $65

This Tiki will be the bare necessity to enjoy yourself while relaxing on the beach. Styled after the popular carved coconuts often found in gift shops, this big boy holds 32 ounces of your favorite drink. Glazed in earthy browns and tans, with a fitted lid that includes a straw hole, he clocks in at about 6.25″ tall and 5″ wide. Available at booth #3849.

Geeki Tiki Disney Haunted Mansion Beheaded Knight Tiki – $35

Drink your spirits from a spirit! You can fill this Beheaded Knight with 28 ounces of your favorite drink. He’s clutching his own highly detailed head and comes in a ghostly-blue glaze with white detailing. Cheers to the 999 Happy Haunts, raise your glass if you’d like to join them. Available at booth #3849

Geeki Tiki Disney Aloha Mickey Tiki – $35

Come on, gang! Let’s go on vacation! The cheerful Aloha Mickey Tiki stands 7.5″ tall and 6.5″ wide including his signature ears. Bright turquoise glaze highlights all the sculpted detailing, including a flora shirt and sandals. Mickey will hold 16 ounces of your drink of choice.

Geeki Tiki Disney Aloha Minnie Mouse – $35

Cheers to Mickey’s number one girl, Minnie Mouse. Minnie is pretty as a picture in sweet pink glaze with white interior. She is chock full of festive details including a flower lei and matching flower at her ear. Standing at 7.5″ tall and 6.5″ wide including her ears, Minnie will hold about 18 ounces of something sweet to drink. Available from booth #3849.

Geeki Tiki Disney Donald Duck Tiki – $35

He’s the only one who can get away with never wearing pants, especially on vacation! Donald is positively giddy, clutching a pineapple in this 7.25″ tall x 4″ wide tiki that is glazed in a cheerful light blue with white interior. You can fill Donald to the brim with about 16 ounces of your drink of choice. Available at booth #3849.

Geeki Tiki Disney Aloha Goofy Tiki Glass – $35

Good Vibes Only! The Aloha Goofy Geeki Tikis® mug stands a towering 9in tall x 5in wide, and holds a bountiful 18oz. of your favorite beverage. The exterior features a lavish lilac glaze with contrasting white interior. Available at booth #3849.

Geeki Tiki Disney Little Mermaid Sebastian Tiki Glass – $35

This tiki-fied take on Sebastian from The Little Mermaid may only stand 6.25″ tall x 6.25″ wide but he holds a whopping 24 ounces of liquid. This tiki you’ll be fillin’ and the drinks you’ll be swillin’, take it from me! A striking red glaze with white interior and intricate sculpting round out this fun and festive drink vessel. Available at booth 3849.

