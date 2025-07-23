Main Menu

TV Guide Magazine’s “Fan Favorites” Panelists Revealed

If you’re a fan of great television, then TV Guide Magazine’s annual “Fan Favorites” panel is the perfect way to spend an hour at San Diego Comic-Con.

Moderator Damian Holbrook assembles actors from across your favorite television series into one panel, allowing you to see your favorite actors all in one place — and he always asks smart, insightful questions.

This year’s iteration is set for Friday, July 25 at 11:15am in Ballroom 20, and will feature:

  • Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien)
  • Katie Stevens (The Bold TypeProvidence Falls)
  • Michael Weatherly (NCIS: Tony & Ziva)
  • Cote de Pablo (NCIS: Tony & Ziva)
  • Jennifer Holland (Peacemaker)
  • Nicole Maines (YellowjacketsSupergirl, and DC Comics)
  • Maisie Richardson-Sellers (The OriginalsLegends of TomorrowTamalasca: The Secret Order)

