TV Guide Magazine’s “Fan Favorites” Panelists Revealed

If you’re a fan of great television, then TV Guide Magazine’s annual “Fan Favorites” panel is the perfect way to spend an hour at San Diego Comic-Con.

Moderator Damian Holbrook assembles actors from across your favorite television series into one panel, allowing you to see your favorite actors all in one place — and he always asks smart, insightful questions.

This year’s iteration is set for Friday, July 25 at 11:15am in Ballroom 20, and will feature: