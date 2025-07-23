TV Guide Magazine’s “Fan Favorites” Panelists Revealed

If you’re a fan of great television, then TV Guide Magazine’s annual “Fan Favorites” panel is the perfect way to spend an hour at San Diego Comic-Con.
Moderator Damian Holbrook assembles actors from across your favorite television series into one panel, allowing you to see your favorite actors all in one place — and he always asks smart, insightful questions.
This year’s iteration is set for Friday, July 25 at 11:15am in Ballroom 20, and will feature:
- Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien)
- Katie Stevens (The Bold Type, Providence Falls)
- Michael Weatherly (NCIS: Tony & Ziva)
- Cote de Pablo (NCIS: Tony & Ziva)
- Jennifer Holland (Peacemaker)
- Nicole Maines (Yellowjackets, Supergirl, and DC Comics)
- Maisie Richardson-Sellers (The Originals, Legends of Tomorrow, Tamalasca: The Secret Order)