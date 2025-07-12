Twitter & Instagram Tips: Who To Follow ‘Inside’ Comic-Con 2025

With San Diego Comic-Con fast approaching, this is the time when your con prep really starts to matter. And while people may have mixed feelings about Twitter, the truth is: it remains the single most effective tool for real-time updates throughout the show.

When panel swag drops, exclusives go live, or lines shift unexpectedly, Twitter is often where you’ll hear about it first. We revisit this topic every year, and every year it proves just as vital — especially when cell reception inside the convention center gets spotty and your time is limited.

While there are plenty of Twitter lists floating around, not all are helpful when you’re trying to stay efficient. That’s why we’re breaking ours into two parts. First up: the essential accounts to follow for what’s happening inside the convention center. We’ll tackle everything happening offsite in Part Two.

Here are some of our favorite exhibitors and properties to help give the edge on giveaways and SDCC news:

Apparel

Fat Rabbit– (Twitter, Instagram) – The creators of the adorable original creations Babee the rabbit and Pandi are back with exclusive tees, bags, and more.

Her Universe– (Twitter, Instagram) – Ashley Eckstein’s fashion brand. Stop by the booth to get some exclusives and see what else Ashley is up to. Also on Thursday night you can attend the Her Universe Fashion Show.

RSVLTS– (Twitter, Instagram) – Creative shirts for all your favorite fandoms.

Toddland– (Twitter, Instagram) – Toddland is rad. They have Bob’s Burgers, American Dad, Family Guy and much more. And they will be back inside the convention center. Need any more of an excuse to follow them?

Artists

Alex Pardee (Twitter, Instagram) – Get ready to be haunted by Pardee’s Brightmares. Follow along for updates on his fun nightmarish merch.

Chris Maze– (Twitter, Instagram) – Chris Maze is back with some awesome exclusives like the Severance sticker sheet, Fantastic Four prints, Agatha All Along print, and much more.

Chris Uminga – (Twitter, Instagram) – Chris Uminga is always a standout with his monsters, antiheroes, and occasional good guy (or girl) prints!

Julie Vu – (Twitter, Instagram) – Julie has absolutely gorgeous art, whether that be her Taylor Swift work, Lorcana, or even Wicked.

JYK All Day– (Twitter, Instagram) – Jin Yung Kim is known for his bold, energetic artwork that spans countless fandoms.

Martin Hsu– (Twitter, Instagram) -Martin Hsu is known for turning our favorite TV stars into cats like the cast of Ted Lasso and Severance

Monkey Minion (Instagram) – Looking for some art that showcases the convention, space, and science? Look no further.

Naoko Mullally– (Twitter, Instagram) – Naoko Mullally will be defying gravity with all her exclusives this year.

Patrick Ballesteros– (Twitter, Instagram) – Artist Patrick Ballesteros has some of our favorite items in Artists’ Alley – and he often sells out of his exclusives. Follow along for updates.

Priscilla Wilson– (Twitter, Instagram) – Look out for Priscilla’s Soonay figures, pins, and prints at her booth in Artist Alley.

Val Hochberg– (Twitter, Instagram) – Val Hochberg is the creator of Mystery Babylon — and you can find her in with tons of adorable original art, prints, and more.

Book Publishers

Blackstone Publishing– (Twitter, Instagram) – Blackstone has been publishing books for over 30 years! This year they will have exclusives, collector’s editions, ARC Drops, and daily giveaways.

Disney Publishing- (Twitter, Instagram) – Have a wide selection of books starring your favorite characters from Star Wars, Disney, Marvel, and Pixar.

Insight Editions– (Twitter, Instagram) – Insight has a variety of offerings at SDCC exclusives, signings, and giveaways.

Mysterious Galaxy– (Twitter, Instagram) – Mysterious Galaxy always has a lot of book signings during the con and this year looks no different.

Penguin Random House– (Twitter, Instagram) – Book World Presented by Penguin Random House always brings lots of signings as well as book giveaways and panels.

Simon & Schuster– (Twitter, Instagram) – Each year Simon & Schuster has giveaways and signings!

Collectibles

100% Soft– (Twitter, Instagram) – What more do we need to say except… Dumpster Fires.

7 Bucks a pop – (Twitter, Instagram) – 7 Bucks A Pop, or “7BAP,” has quickly become one of the hottest booths on the show floor. In addition to their exclusive Signature Series Funko Pop!s, they also host high-profile signings on the show floor with some of your favorite talent.

AMC Theatres (Twitter. Instagram) – Last year AMC Theatres got in on the SDCC goodness with a booth with some cool exclusives and popcorn buckets!

BAIT (Twitter, Instagram) – Collector toys and apparel. Also has a shop in the Gaslamp.

Bandai (Twitter, Instagram) – Has exclusive anime merch as well as many other famous brands like Marvel, DragonBall, and Godzilla.

BB-Cre.8 (Twitter, Instagram) – BB-Cre.8 is back this year with all-new pin designs.

Beast Kingdom (Twitter, Instagram) – Beast Kingdom, the premium collectible brand from Taiwan known for their Dynamic 8ction Heroes (DAH) line is back this year with some awesome DC and Lord Of The Rings exclusives.

Con Rangers (Twitter, Instagram) – The Con Rangers want to honor all of the achievements you make during the convention. As always, they’re bringing their San Diego Comic-Con “merit badges” to the convention

Factory Entertainment (Twitter, Instagram) – Some of our very favorite people, selling some of our very favorite items. Follow along for inventory updates and cool things.

FiGPiN (Twitter, Instagram) – Enamel character pins such as Disney, DC, Marvel, DragonBall, MTV, Netflix, NBA, and many more.

Funko (Twitter, Instagram) – Funko will be tweeting updates — so stay tuned to them for updates on that.

Hallmark (Twitter, Instagram) – The makers of pop culture ornaments, small plush characters, pins, and much more.

Hasbro (Twitter, Instagram) – From Star Wars to Transformers exclusives, Hasbro offers some of the best and most sought-after exclusives around.

Icon Heroes (Twitter, Instagram) – Since 2008, Icon Heroes has been bringing collectors high-quality and fully licensed pop culture products. This year they will be back with their latest passion project comes from the exciting world of Zoo Jitsu Fighters. Melding their love of pop culture with the dynamic art of jujitsu to create inspired and inventive characters that speak to the spirit of all collectors.

Jada Toys (Twitter, Instagram) – Jada Toys, the powerhouse behind some of the most stylized and officially licensed figures and die-cast collectibles on the market, is returning to San Diego Comic-Con this year.

Jazwares (Twitter, Instagram) – Creator of toys and collectibles for some of the biggest brands.

Kidrobot (Twitter, Instagram) – Kidrobot is returning to San Diego Comic-Con with a fresh lineup of debuts that tap into some of pop culture’s most beloved franchises, including Adventure Time, Jaws, The Simpsons, Hello Kitty, and more.

LEGO (Twitter, Instagram) – Whatever LEGO is doing this year, you know it’s going to be exciting.

Little Shop of Pins (Twitter, Instagram) – Little Shop of Pins is back — and they’re going big. The company’s beautiful, officially licensed enamel pins are always a must-stop visit on the show floor at San Diego Comic-Con, with designs celebrating beloved classics and more modern properties alike.

Loungefly (Twitter, Instagram) – Collectibles giant Loungefly will return to San Diego Comic-Con with their fine array of backpacks, wallets, and enamel pins, all ready to deck you out in your favorite fandoms.

Mattel (Twitter, Instagram) – One of the most sought-after exclusives at the con. In years past, they have had exclusives for Jurassic World, WWE, Barbie, Masters of the Universe, and many more.

Mondo (Twitter, Instagram) – Mondo’s limited posters are highly sought-after, so stay on top of the drops during SDCC by following their Twitter account for announcements.

Monogram (Twitter, Instagram) – Monogram International is heading back to San Diego Comic-Con where they will have adorable 3D foam keychains/bag clips, lanyards, pin sets, plus more.

NECA (Twitter, Instagram)- An awesome place to get some cool exclusives.

Regal Theaters (Twitter, Instagram) – Regal Theaters is new to the con floor this year so we don’t know what they will have but know it will be awesome.

Symbiote Studios (Twitter, Instagram) – Stop by their booth and see Catnip Bravo and take a look at all their exclusives.

Topps (Twitter, Instagram) – Collectible trading cards for sports, Star Wars, Garbage Pail Kids, plus many more.

UCC (Instagram) – Toy distributor with a lot of cool exclusives, including the U.S. debut of Baby Three.

UDON (Twitter, Instagram) – UDON Entertainment is bringing the fight — and the art — to San Diego Comic-Con for 2025. The publisher and collectibles company always brings their A-game to the convention, celebrating popular titles like Street Fighter, Mega Man, Persona, and countless other fan-favorite franchises.

Upper Deck (Twitter, Instagram) – Upper Deck is the premier destination on the show floor for officially licensed trading cards, beautiful gallery prints, and collectibles.

What’s Your Passion Jewelry (Twitter, Instagram) – The jewelry and pinmaker company is heading back to the convention with exclusives and debuts.

Yesterdays (Twitter, Instagram) – Stop by Yesterdays booth to see all their incredible enamel pins.

Comic Publishers

2000 AD Comic (Twitter, Instagram) – Comics publisher 2000 AD is heading to San Diego Comic-Con this year with a stacked roster of high-profile talent, signings, panels, swag, and more.

Boom! Studios (Twitter, Instagram) – Another popular comic book company with a big booth presence. Follow along for tweets and status on their events.

Committed Comics (Twitter, Instagram) – For more than 20 years, Committed Comics has been exhibiting at San Diego Comic-Con and introducing attendees to their wide stable of artists, writers, and beyond. Also the location of the coveted Prize Mule Badge Inserts and Badge Ribbons. You can find them in the Small Press #L-09.

Dark Horse (Twitter, Instagram) – Returning to the floor after missing last year.

DC (Twitter, Instagram) – Always rich with giveaways and panels. Expect lots from DC this year at SDCC.

DSTLRY (Twitter, Instagram) – DSTLRY, the biggest new name in the world of comics, hailing from former Comixology executives and with a roster of creators that will make your head spin.

IDW Publishing (Twitter, Instagram) – Not only does IDW have a great catalog of great comics, but they are also local to San Diego. Follow along for the latest happenings at their booth.

Image Comics (Twitter, Instagram) – The third-largest comics publisher in the US, follow them for booth signings, giveaways, and special events.

Mad Cave Studios (Twitter, Instagram) – Mad Cave Studios will once again be at SDCC with signings as well as exclusives.

Marvel (Twitter, Instagram) – What is the next step for the Marvel dynasty? Follow and find out. They also announce their booth events and giveaways via Twitter throughout the con, so this one is essential.

Skybound Entertainment (Twitter, Instagram) – Skybound Entertainment, the comics, games, and beyond company behind some of your favorite titles, including The Walking Dead and Invincible, always have something fun at San Diego Comic-Con.

Viz Media (Twitter, Instagram) – Japanese-American entertainment company that brings many Manga and Anime exclusives to the con.

Z2 (Twitter, Instagram) – Z2 Comics, an independent graphic novel publisher that’s burst onto the scene, is best known for their rockin’ collaborations with icons from the music industry, including graphic novels featuring musicians and performers.

Movie Studios

20th Century Fox (Twitter. Instagram) – Get the latest updates on Predator: Badlands and more.

Amazon MGM Studios (Twitter, Instagram) – Amazon Studios will be coming to SDCC for the first time this year with Project Hail Mary.

Disney (Twitter, Instagram) – Disney will be back at the convention this year, including with a Hall H panel for Tron: Ares.

Legion M (Twitter, Instagram) – Fan-owned production company Legion M has been steadily growing their footprint at San Diego Comic-Con and in the entertainment industry at large.

Lionsgate (Twitter, Instagram) – Lionsgate will be attending the con with The Strangers – Chapter 2 and The Long Walk.

Lucasfilm (Instagram) – They always have a great booth with some really cool photo opportunities.

Neon (Twitter, Instagram) – Neon movies are making their debut this year bringing three different movies Together, Shelby Oaks, and Keeper.

Universal Pictures (Twitter, Instagram)- Universal will be returning to SDCC promoting Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 and

TV Streamers/Studios

AMC Studios (Twitter, Instagram) – Where your favorite vampires and zombies run amok.

Crunchyroll (Twitter, Instagram) – The largest collection of anime, with fun, immersive booths every year.

Disney+ (Twitter, Instagram) – Home of Marvel and Star Wars shows as well as Percy Jackson.

Hulu (Twitter, Instagram) – Hulu returns with its Animayhem TV series and more

Nickelodeon (Twitter, Instagram) – Nickelodeon always goes big with exclusives, giveaways, signings, and more.

Paramount+ (Twitter, Instagram) – Star Trek can be found here.

Peacock (Twitter, Instagram) – Home of Twisted Metal.

Prime Video (Twitter, Instagram) – Home of The Boys, Gen V, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and more.

Sony Pictures TV (Twitter, Instagram) – Stop by for giveaways, signings, and live events.

Starz (Twitter, Instagram) – Starz is making a return to SDCC with Outlander, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, and Spartacus: House of Ashur!

Other

Comic-Con International (Twitter, Instagram) – Do we need to give an explanation? These are the people who bring us the event we love the most.

Comic Con Museum (Twitter, Instagram) – This is a place you can enjoy Comic-Con and pop culture exhibits all year long.

Germain Lussier (Twitter, Instagram) – Germain always provides some of the best coverage of the con — so be sure to follow along.

Parks And Con (Twitter, Instagram) – Best page to follow to keep up with all things SDCC.

SD Convention Center (Twitter, Instagram) – Where better to get Comic-Con organizational news than the people who own the house?

Want to be able follow all of these accounts at one time? We’ve made a helpful Twitter List that you can find here!

Not sure how to add lists on Twitter? Here’s a handy guide walking you through the process, including how to pin them to your home feed.