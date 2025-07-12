Twitter & Instagram Tips: Who To Follow ‘Outside’ Comic-Con 2025

In our series of which Twitter and Instagram accounts to follow we bring you the lists below to help you in staying up-to-date with outside events and parties, celebrity sightings, and other things to do during SDCC.

Plus don’t forget about the giveaways… and the crochet!

News, Updates, Offsites & Events

Adult Swim (Twitter, Instagram) – Adult Swim will be back on the green with fun nighttime shows, face paintings, Laser dance parties, free merch, and more.

Abbott Elementary (Twitter, Instagram) – ABC is bringing Abbott Elementary back to Comic-Con with the “Very Abbott Block Party,” where the blacktop transforms into a neighborhood bash. Fans can cool off with authentic Philly water ice, ride a sky-high Ferris wheel, and snag exclusive premiums from the school’s “Lost and Found.” Located behind the convention center by the water.

Alien Earth (Instagram) – FX’s upcoming series Alien: Earth crash-lands at Comic-Con with an immersive activation on the Hilton Bayfront Lawn, where fans will be able to explore the eerie wreckage of the USCSS Maginot during the day — or return after dark for “The Wreckage: Code Red,” a terrifying night mission featuring alien specimens and spine-tingling surprises. Located on the lawn in front of the Hilton Bayfront.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Instagram) – At the Petco Park Interactive Zone there will be an Avatar x Magic: The Gathering activation. Guests can pose with the iconic cabbage cart, meet the Cabbage Merchant himself, snag a limited Katara promo card, and walk away with an oversized giveaway bag featuring a recipe card from Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Official Baking Book. It will be open Thursday, July 24 – Saturday, July 26 from 10am-5pm daily, and Sunday, July 27 from 10am-4pm.

Audible: The Safe Room (Twitter, Instagram) – An activation from 1:30pm-4:30pm at Coin-Op Game Room on Saturday (789 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101). There, you can meet Dinniman and Hays, grab giveaways and limited edition swag, and explore an arcade-inspired fan space featuring Princess Donut tattoos, themed photo ops, Frogger, and more.

Bandai Entertainment (Twitter, Instagram) – Bandai Namco is extending the experience beyond the convention center this year with themed activations throughout downtown San Diego, including an immersive Little Nightmares III speakeasy pop-up. Meanwhile, Code Vein II fans can snap a photo with a life-size golden Motorcycle Forma outside at Lou & Mickey’s. Also be on the look out for a surprise Pac-Man activation to celebrate 45 years!

Brawl Stars (Twitter, Instagram) – The journey begins aboard the Starr Rail, a calm monorail ride that spirals into chaos as it transports guests deep into Starr Park. Once inside, players can dive into explosive carnival games with a Brawl Stars twist — like mining mayhem at Mike’s Mine, strength tests at Haunted Haven, and tasty surprises at Piper’s Pie Shop. Attendees will also find cosplay encounters, in-game rewards, and exclusive swag all up for grabs, with Brawler Spike from the game making appearances throughout the weekend.

Doctor Who (Twitter, Instagram) – Fully immersive fan experience will take over the Harbor Club in the Gaslamp District (100 E Harbor Dr), offering a rare opportunity to step inside UNIT’s top-secret Black Archive, the clandestine facility featured in “The Day of the Doctor”.

Comic-Con Museum (Twitter, Instagram) – The official museum will have exhibits from Crunchyroll and a Stan Lee tribute as well as many other things.

Fandom (Twitter, Instagram) – They host one of the hottest parties at Comic-Con located at the Hard Rock.

Her Universe (Twitter, Instagram) – Her Universe will be back again with the Her Universe Fashion Show at the Manchester Grand Hyatt Seaport Ballroom at 6:00PM on Thursday.

Ignition Press (Twitter, Instagram) – Ignition Press Room — a boutique pop-up experience designed to introduce fans, press, and industry insiders to one of the most exciting new players in comics publishing.

King of the Hill (Instagram) – Hulu brings King of the Hill back to Comic-Con with a full-on Texas cookout in honor of the series revival premiering August 4. Fans can step into the Hills’ backyard for BBQ bites, lawn games, photo ops, cold “Alamo” water, and custom prizes — all served up in Parking Lot A near the Convention Center (where Hulu Animayhem has been the last few years).

Lilo & Stitch (Twitter, Instagram) – Shaved ice truck on the lawn behind the Omni Hotel, featuring island-inspired photo ops and more. It will be open Thursday, July 24 – Saturday, July 26 from 10am-7pm daily, and Sunday, July 27 from 10am-2pm.

Nerd Out by Paramount+ (Instagram) – Open from Thursday, July 24 – Saturday, July 26 from 10am-6pm daily outside the Omni hotel, fans will be able to stop by to “nerd out” in person under a tented space with DIY stations, themed games, giveaways, contests, and franchise-themed installations that spotlight the icons of Paramount+.

Marvel Rivals (Twitter, Instagram) – Marvel Rivals experience at the Marriott Marquis. Here, fans will find exclusive limited giveaways including posters and keychains, as well as signings, and gaming demos.

Now or Never Comics (Twitter, Instagram) – Cool comic book shop just a quick walk from the convention center.

Paramount+ (Twitter, Instagram) – Bringing The Lodge to SDCC. Catch some of your favorite shows for photo ops and drinks.

Peacemaker (Twitter, Instagram) – The event will feature live music, themed games, exclusive merch, and a chance to explore the Quantum Unfolding Chamber. Highlights include Harcourt’s KO Corner Bar, Economos’ Mortal Kombat station, and Vigilante’s Hero S*** Merch Shop featuring items from DC Shop, McFarlane Toys, Sideshow, and more.

Phineas and Ferb (Instagram) – Pop-up photo experience — located next to the Omni Hotel — will give fans a chance to snap a pic inside a life-sized “Phineas and Ferb” Whack-A-Pest game.

Percy Jackson (Instagram) – Step into the world of Percy Jackson & The Olympians: Sea of Monsters with an interactive experience at Fifth Ave and L St. Attendees can peer through the Mist, find out which god has claimed them, and trade drachma for mythic merch in anticipation of the second season.

San Diego Blood Bank (Twitter, Instagram) – Give blood during SDCC!

Shudder (Twitter, Instagram) – Shudder is celebrating their 10th anniversary this year with a Cornfield Maze activation with Frendo the clown from the Clown in a Cornfield movie located at the Hilton Gaslamp.

South Park (Twitter, Instagram) – Fans can step into the chaos of Colorado’s most notorious town with an immersive South Park experience at Quartyard (1301 Market St). The activation runs Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26 from 11am-11:30pm, and will include interactive photo ops, cosplay contests, trivia, karaoke, exclusive merch, giveaways, and more.

Super 7 (Twitter, Instagram) – Super 7 SDCC pop up is back and this year they will be celebrating Godzilla.

Thunderbolts (Twitter, Instagram) –Marvel is celebrating the release of Thunderbolts on digital and DVD with a treat truck. Fans can expect free ice cream, exclusive swag, and photo ops open Thursday-Sunday.

Twisted Metal (Twitter, Instagram) – Twisted Metal Bumper Battle, an immersive offsite activation happening Thursday, July 24 through Saturday, July 26 at THE LOT @ 1st & J (450 2nd Ave). Choose your ride, climb into reimagined bumper cars based on the series’ iconic vehicles, and take part in your own demolition derby. There will be photo ops, a showcase of vehicles from the series, and surprise moments straight out of the show.

Voodoo Ranger (Twitter, Instagram) – Voodoo Ranger will be bringing their delicious IPAs to a “pirate ship” behind the convention center this year.

Free Giveaways

Cesar (Twitter) – Will be doing sticker drops from the Kid Heroes booth.

Color A Toy (Instagram) – Free toy giveaways.

Con Rangers (Twitter, Instagram) – Older exclusives, stickers, and more.

Dapper Fett (Instagram) – Hiding a couple of Gonk droids each day.

Deon S (Twitter)- Dropping some awesome goodies!

Franny G (Twitter, Instagram) – Crochet drop everyday.

Geekandsew (Twitter)- Dropping embroidery charms.

Kittie (Twitter) – Will be dropping Zimomo pens and little zine.

Lennonchild (Twitter) – Dropping pins.

Linda (Twitter) – Drops of Funko’s.

Mikalalala (Twitter) – Dops of Soot sprites critters plus others.

Morgan (Twitter) – Critter drops during the con.

Nifty Neuron (Twitter, Instagram) – Crochet buddies drops.

The Agent of Hydra (Twitter) -dropping rainbow ducks.

The Geeky Hooker (Twitter, Instagram) – The OG crocheter, she’ll once again be dropping nerdy crochet throughout the Gaslamp if you can find it.

HermitTst (Twitter) – Fallout survival tins.

Holly Rose (Twitter) – Will be doing random drops around the con.

Painted World Fiber Arts (Twitter) – Crochet Critter drops during the con.

Parks And Cons (Twitter, Instagram) – Will have multiple drops throughout the con.

Pixiegift Fashions (Twitter, Instagram) – Dropping geeky accessories made by herself plus Ai Hoshi Café, Cat Night Crafts, Crateble, Critical Role Models, Geek Fashion Week, The Sleepy Foodie, Skawtsalot.

SoCalTravelBlog (Twitter) – Will be having a drop a day with local San Diego activity passes and gift cards.

SDCC Unofficial Blog Prize Mule (Twitter) – Adventures of Prize Mule returns this year!

Unknown Frequency (Twitter) – Handing out these lil guardians badges.

vs4as (Twitter)

Travel

Ace Parking (Twitter, Instagram) – Official parking vendor for San Diego Comic-Con, follow for any important parking updates.

Gaslamp Quarter (Twitter, Instagram) – A resource for all things in & around the convention area.

San Diego Airport (Twitter, Instagram) – You will likely fly in and out of here, or pick up friends, so follow their feed for airport updates.

San Diego Convention Center (Twitter, Instagram) – Official account of the home of SDCC and those amazing candy bars!

Visit San Diego (Twitter, Instagram) – The account for the San Diego Tourism Authority, with information on everything to do in and around San Diego.

Restaurants/Bars

Altitude Sky Lounge (Twitter, Instagram, Address) – One of the best views in downtown located in the Marriott Gaslamp.

The Blind Burro (Twitter, Instagram, Address) – Mexican restaurant and bar located downtown.

Broken Yolk (Twitter, Instagram, Address) – Famous breakfast location in SD.

Bub’s San Diego (Twitter, Instagram, Address) – Fun spot for drinks or dinner, located near Petco Park.

Buca di Beppo (Twitter, Instagram, Address) – If you want some Italian food and your with a group Buca is the place for you! Now open in their new spot on J St!

Cafe 22 (Twitter, Instagram, Address) – Another spot to stop for breakfast.

Cali Cream (Instagram, Address) – Find Cali Cream on Market St in the Gaslamp or in the convention for some sweet treats.

Cat Cafe (Twitter, Instagram, Address) – Unwind from a long convention day with some furry friends and get something to eat!

Fat Tuesdays (Instagram, Address) – Fat Tuesday’s has just opened up a new location in the Gaslamp stop by for some frozen drinks.

Garage Kitchen + Bar (Twitter, Instagram, Address ) – Location of this years SDCC Unofficial Blog party.

Gaslamp Breakfast Company (Instagram, Address) – New breakfast location since the last SDCC.

Ghiradelli (Instagram, Address) – Stop by get some ice cream and chocolate, you might even get a treat just for stopping by.

Houston TX Hot Chicken (Twitter, Instagram, Address) – New chicken place right in the heart of the Gaslamp.

Lucky’s Lunch Counter (Twitter, Instagram, Address) – Erin’s favorite restaurant, she recommends the BBQ Chicken Salad.

The Butcher’s Cut (Twitter, Instagram, Address) – Steakhouse in the Gaslamp.

The Melt (Twitter, Instagram, Address) – Melt is known for their grilled cheese, burgers, and mac & cheese.

Mission Brewery (Twitter, Instagram, Address) – Downtown brewery and tasting room located at 14th & L Streets.

Nobu (Twitter, Instagram, Address) – Sushi restaurant connected to the Hard Rock. Could be reservation only during SDCC so check before you go.

The Old Spaghetti Factory (Twitter, Instagram, Address) – Popular Italian eatery in the Gaslamp.

Prince Street Pizza (Instagram, Address) – Pizza place in the Gaslamp.

Puesto (Twitter, Instagram, Address) – Mexican Artisan Kitchen & Bar.

Richard Walker’s Pancake House (Twitter, Instagram, Address) – World-famous pancake house with an always long line (for a reason).

Rockin Baja Lobster (Twitter, Instagram, Address) – Seafood-centric Mexican eats.

Spill The Beans (Instagram, Address, Address) – Check out their Mario inspired cream cheese spreads.

Sweet Things (Twitter, Instagram, Address) – Need a cool down and want to pretend your at Disney for a moment stop by and get a dole whip or any of their tasty treats.

Follow your Hotel

Andaz San Diego (Twitter, Instagram)

Carte Hotel (Instagram)

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay (Instagram)

Hard Rock (Twitter, Instagram)

Hilton Bayfront (Instagram) – Home of the Indigo Ballroom which holds several official panels and the Eisner Awards.

Hilton Gaslamp (Instagram)

Hotel Indigo (Twitter, Instagram)

Hotel Republic (Twitter, Instagram)

InterContinental (Instagram)

Kimpton Alma (Instagram)

Manchester Grand Hyatt (Twitter, Instagram) – Location of the fulfillment room and the official art show.

Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter (Instagram)

Marriott Gaslamp (Twitter, Instagram)

Marriott Marina (Twitter, Instagram) – Where you pick of the official merch.

Omni (Instagram)

The US Grant (Instagram)

The Westgate (Twitter, Instagram)

Westin Gaslamp (Twitter, Instagram)

The UBlog Team

Last but not least, follow our SDCCBlog team for the latest SDCC news & info!

San Diego Comic-Con (Twitter, Instagram)

Andy (Twitter, Instagram)

Beth (Twitter, Instagram)

Erin (Twitter, Instagram)

Evic (Twitter)

James (Twitter)

Johnny (Twitter)

Kara (Twitter, Instagram)

Keisha (Twitter, Instagram)

Kerry (Twitter, Instagram)

Kim (Twitter, Instagram)

Lisa (Twitter)

Sarah (Twitter, Instagram)

Shawn (Twitter, Instagram)

