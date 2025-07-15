Under the Tents 2025: Funko, Alan Tudyk, BAIT, James C. Mulligan, Elhoffer Designs, BeKyoot, Geeky Hooker

It’s been another busy day of San Diego Comic-Con news. Were you able to grab tickets to the South Park activation? Are you excited about the news that Prime Video is bringing panels for Gen V, Upload, and Butterfly after all? Well, there’s even more news where that came from, so let’s not waste time with my yapping, and get right down to business.

Here’s a look at what you might have missed:

Artist James C. Mulligan returns to San Diego Comic-Con with two beautiful, limited-edition fine art lithographs available exclusively at Booth #5565. “Woodland Waltz” captures Princess Aurora mid-dance in a golden forest, while “River of Dreams” honors Walt Disney himself, depicting him in quiet reflection as the Liberty Belle steamboat glides along the Rivers of America. Each piece is hand-signed, sized at 11″x14″, and limited to just 100 copies. Both are priced at $55 and will only be available while supplies last.

Artist Salvador Velázquez will be taking over #EE-12 in Artist Alley, where he’ll have commissions (starting at just $40 for a pencil headshot/bust!), prints, sketch covers, and more. Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find at his booth:

Collectibles company BAIT has plenty of fun things lined up for San Diego Comic-Con, including these BAIT x Mindstyle Manny Pacquiao figures by Reen Barrera, which will first be available at their store this week, and a limited amount available at SDCC at Booth #2747.

The BAIT x Mindstyle Manny Pacquiao figure by Reen Barrera will be pre releasing early this Wednesday at our BAIT Diamond Bar and BAIT Melrose store, July 16th at store opening. There will be a limited amount releasing this week and very limited amount at San Diego Comic Con.… pic.twitter.com/5bZoaJ2pAU — BAIT (@BAITme) July 14, 2025

Are you craving Jollibee? Le Petit Elefant is celebrating the pint-size mascot and more with three new exclusives for the con, including Jollibee Barong, Carat Jollibee, and Calamansi Soda. Be sure to stop by Small Press #L-08.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Petit Elefant – SDCC Small press L-8 (@lepetitelefant)

Little floof or giant flower? ❤️❤️ I’m painting a few special originals again for #SDCC this week. This will be available at my booth 828 along with several others! 😄❤️ #dailypaint 3574 pic.twitter.com/7ligW8xF0f — BeKyoot ❤ SDCC Booth 828 ❤ (@bekyoot) July 14, 2025

Artist M. Victoria Robado is returning to exhibit at San Diego Comic-Con, where she’s bringing some magical items — including originals, commission spots (both pre- and during!), plush, acrylics, and more to Booth #2000.

I haven't exhibited on the West Coast for a while now and it always makes me super anxious because of the cost and logistics to get there, but there are great shows (and fans) over there… please stop by if you're attending! 🫶😺 pic.twitter.com/FCIMKLP6sU — M. Victoria Robado ★ (@shourimajo) July 14, 2025

If you thought Room 6BCF wasn’t big enough for Funko… well, we agree with you, and that opinion isn’t changing any time soon with the announcement that they’re adding panelist Alan Tudyk (Superman, Firefly), in addition to the previously announced special guests.

PART 2/2👑WELCOME TO THE FUNDERDOME 👑Join us at SDCC Thursday 7/24, 10:30AM in room 6BCF for a star-studded panel featuring first looks, exclusive reveals, and fan giveaways! Plus, there may even be some secret celebrity surprises. 🤫 Moderated by Katie Wilson and Jason… pic.twitter.com/mamPCX8kTI — Funko (@OriginalFunko) July 14, 2025

1First Comics will be hosting filmmaker and writer Stimson Snead (Tim Travers and the Time Traveler’s Paradox) at Booth #2001 on Thursday (6pm-7pm), Saturday (2pm-3pm), and Sunday (1pm-2pm) for signings.

#SDCC attendees, join us at booth 2001 and meet filmmaker and writer STIMSON SNEAD (writer/director TIM TRAVERS AND THE TIME TRAVELER’S PARADOX) as he unveils his latest graphic novel project THE DOGS: RED SKY AT MORNING. pic.twitter.com/1YXczPQfu9 — 1First Comics (@1firstcomics) July 14, 2025

Look, we would die for Jeff anyway, but this adorable landshark crochet from Geeky Hooker has our hearts. Like with all of her other crochet drops during the con, you’ll need to be following her on social media (details are in the blog) for when she drops it at random, and try to find it first.

Beeline Creative has something both almighty and Sarlacc-y to show you today, which is their new tiki punch bowl. Stop by Booth #2913 to pre-order the item ahead of its official release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beeline Creative (@beelinecreative)

BAESD WORLD will be debuting several new prints at #EE-16 in Artist Alley, featuring some larger than life characters. We love the pop art style on these.

Down, down, down the road, down the Witches Road… Every witch deserves to dress in style, and you can with this The Marvelous Runic Dolman with Ingenuity Spell, debuting at Elhoffer Design Booth #1137. There will only be 40 available at the show, for $120 each.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elhoffer Design (@elhofferdesign)

The Games Department at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 is leveling up its giveaways this year, with nonstop prizes across the convention. RPGs and armed combat are teaming up with Terre Neuve and Knightweave to give away nearly $1,500 worth of casual wear cloaks in the mezzanine lobby. Over in Room 16AB, RPGs will host daily drawings for dice, maps, miniatures, and other tabletop treasures. Meanwhile, Room 15AB is packed with promos from top game publishers. Here’s a look at some of the offerings Room 15AB: Renegade Games – HeroScape minis Paint ‘n’ Take – Free miniatures + painting lessons Safehaven Games – Promo cards Doomlings – Promo pins and cards Brotherwise Games – Promo cards GSGN – Stickers and badge ribbons Kraken Dice – Dice and accessories Room 16AB: Dungeons & Dragons (WotC) – Dragon Delves campaign book Dungeons & Dragons (WotC) – Collectible 50th anniversary d20 D&D / Pathfinder (WizKids) – Miniatures D&D / Pathfinder (Rinus Leatherworks) – Tokens and dice accessories Pathfinder (Melee Mats) – Battle maps and markers Mezzanine Lobby: Terre Neuve (with RPGs) – Cloak giveaways by Knightweave



When you purchase something at Hero Within Booth #1943, you’ll also get this SDCC exclusive lanyard.

Our San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Lanyard! Limited amounts will be available for purchase in our booth (1943) each day. #SDCC #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/SYbp8fgNgb — Hero Within (@HeroWithinInc) July 14, 2025

