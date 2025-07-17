Under The Tents – Unknown Comics, Mark Brooks, Bill Sienkiewicz, The Toys That Made Us, Doomlings

We are single digit number of days away from Comic-Con and we are still getting a ton of details of what various exhibitors, artists, and panelists will be up to. I am still tweeting at Auntie Anne’s trying to get them to provide attendees with a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive pretzel or something. Who wouldn’t enjoy that? I certainly would. Think of the humble brag you could make on social media: “Secured the exclusive Auntie Anne’s SDCC 2025 EXCLUSIVE PRETZEL”. Anyways…

Here’s a look at what you might have missed:

We are starting this UTT off with two con exclusive art editions of Lady Mechanika from Joe Benitez. Lady Mechanika: The Mechanical Menagerie #1 and #2, SDCC Exclusive Art Edition are numbered out of 200 and will be available at booth #1717

Are you a collector of posters? What about a fan of KPop Demon Hunters? I’m guessing you are. Check out this holographic Demon Hunter poster signed by Carla Wyzgala Carlations. This 11″x17″ poster will retail for $30 and can be found at Artist Alley #FF-16.

I could see KPop Demon Hunters being all over the SDCC exhibit hall because why wouldn’t it be when you have awesome art like this one from Le Petit Elefant! You can find this and more from the incredibly talented artist at Small Press #L-08.

I love when an artist gives you photos of what they will be offering at San Diego Comic-Con and Elaine Ho has done just that over on Instagram. Elaine’s offerings include prints, journals, pins, and more! You can find Elaine at Artist Alley #AA-14.



Pin collectors should briskly walk (but don’t run!) to Chrissie Zullo’s Artist Alley #BB-17 for this CUTE Little Dragon Gold Enamel Pin. They are limited to 100 so don’t delay!

All pin collectors! My exclusive pin for SDCC is a little Dragon Gold Enamel Pin 🐉. Limited to 100. Only available at SDCC, Artist Alley BB-17! #sdccexclusive @SD_Comic_Con pic.twitter.com/A02su8y24S — chrissie zullo uminga (@Chrissie_Zullo) July 16, 2025

Looking for a stylish vinyl sticker to place on your bumper or your Stanley? Let me show you these X-Men stickers featuring Nightcrawler along with Gambit & Rogue. These are limited to 100 and can be found at Mark Brooks Booth #4901. Bamf!

Animated Style- Age of Apocalypse edition- Nightcrawler I’ll also be dropping an officially licensed premium vinyl sticker edition of this at SDCC next week along with the Rogue and Gambit sticker. Very limited at only 100 so come by before they’re gone. pic.twitter.com/4CMktx9szs — The Dread duck Pirate Mark Brooks (@MarkBrooksArt) July 16, 2025

How about a double dose of Mark Brooks? This officially licensed animated style Thunderbolts premium print will also be available at his Booth #4901 and will include his signature with purchase.

My next drop for San Diego Comic Con-My officially licensed Animated Style premium print featuring the Thunderbolts! Available at booth 4901 all days of the show. Free signature with purchase. [image or embed] — The Dread Duck Pirate Mark Brooks (@markbrooksart.bsky.social) July 16, 2025 at 2:55 PM

Speaking of Stanely’s and stickers, this is also an ideal sticker to place on yours, thanks to Rhode Montijo. What better way to show your love for water than with a sticker that literally says it! Cute! Find this sticker and more awesome offerings from Rhode at Booth #1329



If you were Jean Grey, what would you do with your powers? For Catherine Disher, the voice of Jean from X-Men ’97, they will be making a signing appearance at the the Unknown Comic Books Booth #1001 Thursday – Sunday. No telekinesis necessary!



An institution of Comic-Con, Camilla d’Errico returns with a selection of pop culture prints featuring some of your favorite cuties. You’ll find these and more at booth #4536! I choose you Pikachu!



Mecha Break is bringing several guest artists to their Booth #140 this year for live illustrations, including Kiron Fan. Kiron is giving away signed prints to 6 lucky fans who have the top comments on this post. Don’t miss out!



I’m excited to announce that I’ll be an OFFICIAL GUEST ARTIST at the #MechaBREAK booth at San Diego Comic Con this year!

Comment below with your favorite moment from the game, and the top 6 comments will be eligible to get a FREE signed print at the Mecha BREAK booth! pic.twitter.com/eVbyEGnU60 — Kiron | EVO 2025 (@Subakeye) July 16, 2025

If you’re a How to Train Your Dragon fan and happen to be in the right place at the right time, you may be able to score one (or both) of these hand-created keychains of Toothless and Lightfury from Neon Nebula. Good luck dragon rider!



Calling all dragon riders! In honor of the new live action release of How To Train Your Dragon, I will be dropping a Toothless and Lightfury keychain at #SDCC in separate locations. Thank you to @Catartist_Mx for both of these patterns#HTTYD #crochetdrop#SDCC2025 pic.twitter.com/JeMwSFuiMn — neon_nebula (@ne0n_nebula) July 16, 2025

One of my favorite mementos from Comic-Con is original art, and legendary artist Bill Sienkiewicz is giving you that opportunity. You can stop by and see Bill and booth #2614 for an on site commission.



IWTV season 3 writer’s room assistant Lin Codega will be on a panel for the first time which is “The Fandom Advantage: How Fan Creativity Fuels Pro Entertainment Careers” and would love for you to join! The panel takes place Saturday, July 26 at the San Diego Central Library.



OKAY HERE WE GO! I’m going to SDCC for the first time and I’m begging everyone to be nice to me, someone who hates crowds but loves fandom. Join me on Saturday at 12pm as I panel with folks who have worked on franchises like Star Wars, Witcher, Percy Jackson, and… IWTV?? 🫀🫰👀 pic.twitter.com/uGJlEAn8EP — lin codega (@lincodega) July 16, 2025

Fan of the Netflix series The Toys That Made Us? If so, let me show you their San Diego Comic-Con exclusives which can be found at Booth #2547. You can get your hands on an exclusive poster (and signed) or a pretty sweet t-shirt which is necessary for any fans of the series.



Helloooooo San Diego @comic_con! This super limited edition Toys That Made Us shirt is a convention exclusive and the SDCC exclusive posters are available to get signed at our booth 2547! Stay tuned for a full signing schedule dropping soon! pic.twitter.com/JFYX1X7qjl — Toys That Made Us (@toysthatmadeus) July 17, 2025

Doomlings fans will have the opportunity to score one of these convention exclusive holofoil “Contrived” cards. To get one for yourself, you can either make a purchase at Booth #2034 or spin the WHEEL OF DOOM at the same booth.

Voice actor Ray Chase, best known for his work as Cyclops from X-Men ’97, Uzui from Demon Slayer, and Noctis from Final Fantasy XV will be on hand at the Unknown Comics Booth #1001 Friday – Sunday to sign for adoring fans.



