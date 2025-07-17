Main Menu

Under The Tents – Unknown Comics, Mark Brooks, Bill Sienkiewicz, The Toys That Made Us, Doomlings

We are single digit number of days away from Comic-Con and we are still getting a ton of details of what various exhibitors, artists, and panelists will be up to. I am still tweeting at Auntie Anne’s trying to get them to provide attendees with a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive pretzel or something. Who wouldn’t enjoy that? I certainly would. Think of the humble brag you could make on social media: “Secured the exclusive Auntie Anne’s SDCC 2025 EXCLUSIVE PRETZEL”. Anyways…

Here’s a look at what you might have missed:

  • We are starting this UTT off with two con exclusive art editions of Lady Mechanika from Joe Benitez. Lady Mechanika: The Mechanical Menagerie #1 and #2, SDCC Exclusive Art Edition are numbered out of 200 and will be available at booth #1717
  • Are you a collector of posters? What about a fan of KPop Demon Hunters? I’m guessing you are. Check out this holographic Demon Hunter poster signed by Carla Wyzgala Carlations. This 11″x17″ poster will retail for $30 and can be found at Artist Alley #FF-16.

  • I could see KPop Demon Hunters being all over the SDCC exhibit hall because why wouldn’t it be when you have awesome art like this one from Le Petit Elefant! You can find this and more from the incredibly talented artist at Small Press #L-08.

    • I love when an artist gives you photos of what they will be offering at San Diego Comic-Con and Elaine Ho has done just that over on Instagram. Elaine’s offerings include prints, journals, pins, and more! You can find Elaine at Artist Alley #AA-14.

 

My next drop for San Diego Comic Con-My officially licensed Animated Style premium print featuring the Thunderbolts! Available at booth 4901 all days of the show. Free signature with purchase.

— The Dread Duck Pirate Mark Brooks (@markbrooksart.bsky.social) July 16, 2025 at 2:55 PM

    • Speaking of Stanely’s and stickers, this is also an ideal sticker to place on yours, thanks to Rhode Montijo. What better way to show your love for water than with a sticker that literally says it! Cute! Find this sticker and more awesome offerings from Rhode at Booth #1329

 

    • If you were Jean Grey, what would you do with your powers? For Catherine Disher, the voice of Jean from X-Men ’97, they will be making a signing appearance at the the Unknown Comic Books Booth #1001 Thursday – Sunday. No telekinesis necessary!

    • An institution of Comic-Con, Camilla d’Errico returns with a selection of pop culture prints featuring some of your favorite cuties. You’ll find these and more at booth #4536! I choose you Pikachu!

    • Mecha Break is bringing several guest artists to their Booth #140 this year for live illustrations, including Kiron Fan. Kiron is giving away signed prints to 6 lucky fans who have the top comments on this post. Don’t miss out!

    • If you’re a How to Train Your Dragon fan and happen to be in the right place at the right time, you may be able to score one (or both) of these hand-created keychains of Toothless and Lightfury from Neon Nebula. Good luck dragon rider!

    • One of my favorite mementos from Comic-Con is original art, and legendary artist Bill Sienkiewicz is giving you that opportunity. You can stop by and see Bill and booth #2614 for an on site commission.

    • IWTV season 3 writer’s room assistant Lin Codega will be on a panel for the first time which is “The Fandom Advantage: How Fan Creativity Fuels Pro Entertainment Careers” and would love for you to join! The panel takes place Saturday, July 26 at the San Diego Central Library.

    • Fan of the Netflix series The Toys That Made Us? If so, let me show you their San Diego Comic-Con exclusives which can be found at Booth #2547. You can get your hands on an exclusive poster (and signed) or a pretty sweet t-shirt which is necessary for any fans of the series.

  • Doomlings fans will have the opportunity to score one of these convention exclusive holofoil “Contrived” cards. To get one for yourself, you can either make a purchase at Booth #2034 or spin the WHEEL OF DOOM at the same booth.

    • Voice actor Ray Chase, best known for his work as Cyclops from X-Men ’97, Uzui from Demon Slayer, and Noctis from Final Fantasy XV will be on hand at the Unknown Comics Booth #1001 Friday – Sunday to sign for adoring fans.

