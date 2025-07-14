Useful Apps for San Diego Comic-Con 2025

We always stress just how important social media is during San Diego Comic-Con – it’s a way to stay connected, to find out when your favorite booth is doing random goodie drops, and so much more. But outside of social media like Twitter and Facebook, there are some mobile apps that can make your life a whole lot easier during SDCC. So let’s take a look.

1. The Official Comic-Con International App

Download: iOS

Download: Android

It is now live! If you haven’t downloaded this yet, you really should. It’s not the greatest technologically advanced app you’ve ever seen, but it’s incredibly useful, and has the programming schedule, and you can search it, click to read full panel descriptions, star it to add it to your “Schedule”, and more. Plus, there’s a list of exhibitors, maps, and more.

2. Pronto – San Diego App

Download: iOS

Download: Android

If you’re going to ride the trolley, then you’re going to want the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System’s app, the PRONTO app. The app has a trip planner for the trolley, city buses, and more. And if you don’t want the physical card, you can load money right in the app.

3. UBER

Download: iOS

Download: Android

If you’re headed somewhere not on the Comic-Con shuttle or trolley route, there’s also UBER. They’ll take you pretty much anywhere you want to go, give you the price upfront (which is sometimes substantially cheaper than a taxi, though less and less so these days).

4. Lyft

Download: iOS

Download: Android

Similar to UBER, Lyft is a great way to get around.