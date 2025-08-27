San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Returning Registration Information

Will you be heading to San Diego Comic-Con 2026?

Comic-Con International unveiled the date for this year’s Returning Registration badge sale — the sale only open to those who purchased a 2025 a paid General Attendee badge — before the close of this year’s convention. For those who missed it, Returning Registration will take place on Saturday, October 4, 2025 at 9am PT.

In order to be eligible for Returning Registration, as previously mentioned, you must have purchase a general attendee badge for San Diego Comic-Con 2025. Press, professionals and their guests, volunteers, and other special groups will have their registration at a later date (which for first time attendees, will be Saturday, November 15, 2025 during Open Registration).

To see if you are eligible to participate in Returning Registration, log in to your Member ID account and look for the “Eligibility: Comic-Con 2026 Returning Registration” located in the upper left corner under your name, Member ID, and email.

On the day of the sale, beginning at 8AM, you’ll be able to log into the Queue-It Waiting Room via your Member ID account. Beginning shortly after 9AM, the waiting room will randomly sort you into an order to purchase budges.

During the sale, attendees will be able to purchase up to three badges – including one for themselves (though you’ll need the last name and Member ID of anyone you’re purchasing for, and each person must also be eligible for Returning Registration on their own, so you won’t be able to purchase for any “new” attendees). Start buddying up now.

As always, this sale does not guarantee that those who are eligible to participate walk away with a badge. For years now, the demand by those wanting to attend the pop culture behemoth has far outweighed the actual number of badges available. CCI is always hesitant to relay actual numbers, but we roughly estimate that there are around 55,000 badges up for grabs in Returning Registration — which would put your odds of scoring one somewhere around 50%.

Compare that to the roughly 6% chance of getting a badge in Open Registration (on November 15, 2025) — the online badge sale that will launch at a later date and is open to anyone and everyone provided they have signed up for a Member ID — and you begin to understand why this sale can sometimes feel like a life-or-death situation. In the world of Comic-Con badge sales, any advantage helps.

Prices to attend this year are up slightly. That means a four-day badge with Preview Night will run you $383 compared to last year’s $361. There will also be a $15.00 handling fee per attendee.

Here’s a look at 2026 prices:

Open Registration – the badge sale open to everyone – will take place on November 15, 2025. Sign up for a Member ID and make sure you’re opted in to receive e-mails if you haven’t already.

The San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog will be hosting a live SDConCast during the sale beginning at 8:30AM PT on the morning of the sale, as well as sharing any glitches or issues that crop up during the sale on Twitter.

Welcome, folks, to San Diego Comic-Con 2026.