The Shruggie Awards of San Diego Comic-Con 2025 — Voting

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 is behind us now, and most attendees seemed to have a stellar year outside of a few mishaps.

We’re excited to hear your own thoughts in our seventh edition of The Shruggie Awards, which, despite the name, is not celebrating the “wtf-ness” of the convention (though there’s plenty of that to go around as well!). No, these are the best of the best (and okay, one of the worst) – and we need your help to determine the winners.

This year, you submitted your nominations — and now it’s time to vote for the top answers, so they can battle it out for the ultimate Shruggie Champion. You have through Friday, August 8 at 11:30pm PT to get your votes in, before the ultimate winners are crowned on Saturday.

So, without further ado, let’s vote for The Shruggie Awards of 2025 by clicking here. If you don’t have an answer for any categories, simply skip them.