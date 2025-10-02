AMC Ready to Own the Night (and New York Comic Con) with Panels for “The Vampire Lestat”, “Talamasca”, “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon”, Shudder, More

AMC Networks is ready to own the night, and New York Comic Con. The network is heading to the convention next week with a full slate of panels across three major universes: Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe, The Walking Dead, and Shudder, AMC’s premium horror streaming service. Fans can look forward to exclusive first looks, cast appearances, teasers, and plenty of sneak peeks — along with a celebration a decade in the making.

Things kick off Friday, October 10 with a massive presence on the Main Stage. From 6:45pm-8pm, Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe will be sinking its fangs into NYCC with a double-header panel for the upcoming Talmasca: The Secret Order and The Vampire Lestat. Cast and creatives from Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order will give fans a first look at the new series (ahead of its premiere on October 26 on AMC and AMC+). Executive Producer Mark Johnson and Showrunner John Lee Hancock will be joined by series stars Nicholas Denton, William Fichtner, and Interview the the Vampire star Eric Bogosian. The panel will also include clips from the six-episode first season.

Immediately following, Anne Rice’s The Vampire Lestat will tease the future of the hit Interview with a Vampire series with new updates and a teaser for the upcoming third season. Executive Producer Johnson will be joined by series stars Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, and the newly-added cast member Jennifer Ehle (Gabriella) for a conversation with moderator Damian Holbrook. Fans can expect a preview of what’s next for the infamous rockstar vampire and his band as they hit the road in 2026. If you haven’t yet caught up on the new season (and if not, shame on you, as it’s the best thing on TV at the moment) — both seasons are now streaming on Netflix, as well as AMC+.

Later that night, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon takes over the Main Stage from 8:30pm-9:15pm. With only two episodes remaining in the season, the panel promises never-before-seen footage, a behind-the-scenes look at Season 4, and insights from stars Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, along with Scott M. Gimple, David Zabel, and Greg Nicotero. For fans of the evolving Walking Dead universe, it’s a rare chance to hear directly from the people shaping its future.

Then on Saturday, Shudder gets the spotlight with two panels designed to celebrate its 10th anniversary and look ahead at what’s next in horror. At 3:30pm in Room 406.3, “Shudder Presents: Evolution of Queer Horror and a Discussion about Queens of the Dead” explores the creative process behind the glam-horror musical Queens of the Dead, helmed by filmmaker Tina Romero (daughter of horror legend George A. Romero). The cast includes Jack Haven, Julie J, Jaquel Spivey, Tomas Matos, and Samora La Perdida, with more guests to be announced. The panel will be moderated by New York Times critic Erik Piepenburg.

Then from 8pm-9pm in Room 405, Shudder Is Here To Scare The S** Out Of You* brings together creators and actors from across the streamer’s decade-long legacy. Sam Zimmerman leads a conversation on the past, present, and future of horror, with panelists including Greg Nicotero (Guts & Glory), Josh Ruben (Werewolves Within, Scare Me), Micheline Pitt-Norman (V/H/S/Halloween), Willa Holland (The Mortuary Assistant), and Jermaine Fowler (Night Patrol). Fans can expect news, exclusive sneak peeks, and a celebration of Shudder’s role in reshaping genre storytelling over the last ten years.