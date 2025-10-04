San Diego Comic-Con Timeline of Events

San Diego Comic-Con may only be one week a year, but the lead-up, preparation for, and planning of the convention is practically a year-round event. It can be difficult to remember just when certain events — say, Hotelpocalypse, or the parking lottery — typically happen.

Comic-Con International are for the most part creatures of habits, and everything from badge sales to panel announcements to exclusive lotteries tend to happen at roughly the same time each year. So we’ve put together a handy timeline of historical events, to help you answer, “When will this (probably) happen?” and “When do I need to pay attention?”.

The below are historical dates for when things happen, as well as an infographic for a “typical” year. As always, things can fluctuate — but it’s a pretty good indicator of when sales and registration events might happen.

Returning Registration

2018: October 28

2019: October 13

2020*: October 12

2023: October 15

2024: November 4

2025: September 21

2026: October 4

*This wound up being for the 2022 convention

Open Registration

2018: December 9

2019: November 10

2020*: November 16

2023: November 5

2024: November 18

2025: October 26 November 23**

2026: November 15

*This wound up being for the 2022 convention

**Cancelled and rescheduled due to technical difficulties

Early Bird Hotels

2018: November 7

2019: January 9

2022: March 29

2023: November 29

2024: November 6

2025: January 27

Downtown Hotel Sale

2018: April 4

2019: April 11

2022: April 28

2023: April 12

2024: April 17

2025: April 9

This was known as the General Hotel Sale before 2025.

Parking Announced

2018: April 2

2019: April 9

2022: May 16

2023: May 5

2024: May 8

2025: May 2

Exhibitor List

2018: June 20

2019: June 20

2022: July 6

2023: June 29

2024: July 2

2025: July 8

Badges Begin Shipping

2018: June 16

2019: June 14

2022: June 16

2023: June 14

2024: June 18

2025: June 13

Complete Panel Schedule

This is always announced exactly two weeks before the convention, with Wednesday/Thursday’s schedule coming out on the Thursday two weeks before, Friday’s schedule coming out the Friday two weeks before, etc.

Exclusives Portal Opening

2018: June 28

2019: June 27

2022: July 8

2023: July 3

2024: July 9

2025: July 7