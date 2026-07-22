San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Panel Swag and Giveaways Guide and Schedule [UPDATE July 22]

Welcome to our San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Panel Swag and Giveaways Guide and Schedule!

Once you’ve spent hundreds (or thousands) of dollars on a badge, lodging, transportation, parking, food, etc. to attend San Diego Comic-Con, “free” stuff might not actually feel all that free. Still, walking away with something extra just for attending a panel is a long-standing SDCC tradition and one of the better feelings attendees can experience.

To help you in your quest, we’ve gone over every description in the entire SDCC 2026 panel schedule – SO MANY WORDS – to compile a panel schedule that promise freebies (or a chance at them). Some descriptions are more specific than others, so we work with what we have.

The announced panel swag and giveaways so far for San Diego Comic-Con 2026 include a Gundam swag bag, a 5×7 bust commission, a malware 1-year subscription (sure!), plus the usual assortment of comics, books, pins, prints/posters and, of course, chocolate. Panels bringing promises of goodies include those from: Bad Idea, ENHYPEN, Gundam, Ignition Press, Keenspot, Kodansha, Legendary Comics, McFarlane Toys, Meow Wolf, Mondo, Pan’s Labyrinth, Ramayana, Simon & Schuster, Svengoolie, Tamashii Nations, and Top Cow.

[Quick aside: Obviously, this schedule doesn’t include panels with unannounced surprise swag, like the glorious Facehugger mask pictured here from 2024’s Alien: Romulus panel.]

If nothing has changed from 2025 in terms of procedure or pick-up location, then swag and giveaways for 2026 are handed out (1) directly in the room or (2) via a ticket to be redeemed at the Panel Premiums Room (aka fulfillment room) in Grand Hall B at the Manchester Grand Hyatt (entering from the Seaport Village/water/southside of the hotel). The map below comes from the official 2025 Events Quick Guide, as the 2026 one has not been released:

Panel Premiums Room hours for 2026 have not been officially announced. but are typically posted in the Quick Guide (which can be picked up in the Sails Pavilion; more info here) and on the screens in rooms in between panels. For reference: in 2025, the Room’s hours were 10am-8pm on Thursday-Saturday and 10am-6pm on Sunday (and we’d expect the same for 2026).

The panel swag and giveaway schedule below includes days, times, titles, rooms, along with any available details or panel description excerpts. Where available, we’ve linked to additional sources for information not provided in the panel descriptions.

Click on the individual panel titles for the full panel description and to add it to your own Sched schedule.

As we move closer to San Diego Comic-Con 2026, this page will be updated frequently with any new information or news that we find. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often.

As mentioned earlier, there were a lot of words to sift through on the schedule and we’re not perfect, so drop us a line or tweet us at @SD_Comic_Con if we overlooked anything!

Thursday, July 23

Friday, July 24

Saturday, July 25

Sunday, July 26