San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Panel Swag and Giveaways Guide and Schedule [UPDATE July 22]

Welcome to our San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Panel Swag and Giveaways Guide and Schedule!
Once you’ve spent hundreds (or thousands) of dollars on a badge, lodging, transportation, parking, food, etc. to attend San Diego Comic-Con, “free” stuff might not actually feel all that free. Still, walking away with something extra just for attending a panel is a long-standing SDCC tradition and one of the better feelings attendees can experience.
To help you in your quest, we’ve gone over every description in the entire SDCC 2026 panel schedule – SO MANY WORDS – to compile a panel schedule that promise freebies (or a chance at them). Some descriptions are more specific than others, so we work with what we have.
The announced panel swag and giveaways so far for San Diego Comic-Con 2026 include a Gundam swag bag, a 5×7 bust commission, a malware 1-year subscription (sure!), plus the usual assortment of comics, books, pins, prints/posters and, of course, chocolate. Panels bringing promises of goodies include those from: Bad Idea, ENHYPEN, Gundam, Ignition Press, Keenspot, Kodansha, Legendary Comics, McFarlane Toys, Meow Wolf, Mondo, Pan’s Labyrinth, Ramayana, Simon & Schuster, Svengoolie, Tamashii Nations, and Top Cow.
[Quick aside: Obviously, this schedule doesn’t include panels with unannounced surprise swag, like the glorious Facehugger mask pictured here from 2024’s Alien: Romulus panel.]
If nothing has changed from 2025 in terms of procedure or pick-up location, then swag and giveaways for 2026 are handed out (1) directly in the room or (2) via a ticket to be redeemed at the Panel Premiums Room (aka fulfillment room) in Grand Hall B at the Manchester Grand Hyatt (entering from the Seaport Village/water/southside of the hotel). The map below comes from the official 2025 Events Quick Guide, as the 2026 one has not been released:
Panel Premiums Room hours for 2026 have not been officially announced. but are typically posted in the Quick Guide (which can be picked up in the Sails Pavilion; more info here) and on the screens in rooms in between panels. For reference: in 2025, the Room’s hours were 10am-8pm on Thursday-Saturday and 10am-6pm on Sunday (and we’d expect the same for 2026).
The panel swag and giveaway schedule below includes days, times, titles, rooms, along with any available details or panel description excerpts. Where available, we’ve linked to additional sources for information not provided in the panel descriptions.
Click on the individual panel titles for the full panel description and to add it to your own Sched schedule.
As we move closer to San Diego Comic-Con 2026, this page will be updated frequently with any new information or news that we find. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often.
As mentioned earlier, there were a lot of words to sift through on the schedule and we’re not perfect, so drop us a line or tweet us at @SD_Comic_Con if we overlooked anything!
Thursday, July 23
- 10:30am–11:30am – Gundam Showcase 2026: Unveil the Next Gundam – Room 6BCF
- Source (w/ image!): “While supplies last, attendees will also receive a novelty nag packed with: “Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway The Sorcery of Nymph Circe” Mini Poster, T-shirt, Gundam Card Game GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT Promotional Card (EXBP-029 EX Base), Inflatable Beam Saber, 1/144 RX-78-2 GUNDAM workshop Kit Ver., Gunpla shopping bag, Gundam Headband, and Gundam Introduction Booklet.”
- 11am–12pm – Star Trek: The Collector Frontier – Room 5AB
- Panel description: “A celebration… featuring… prize giveaways.”
- 11am–12pm – Tales From My Spinner Rack LIVE! – Room 9
- Panel description: “Free Tales from My Spinner Rack! bookmark and set of collector’s cards to the first 100 attendees.”
- [UPDATED] 11:15am-12:15pm – Bite Me: Calling All Vampires (aka the ENHYPEN panel) – Ballroom 20
- Source (w/ image): DARK MOON mirror keyring
- 11:30am–12:30pm – Success in Creativity Mixer: Meet Other Creatives and Get Time with the Experts – Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
- Panel description: “Each attendee will receive three postcards covering topics and solutions from past panels.”
- 1:30pm–2:30pm – Main Character Energy: Black Female Storytellers – Room 10
- Panel description: “One lucky audience member will have the opportunity to win a commissioned 5×7 bust illustration.”
- 1:45pm–2:45pm – Marvel Comics: Avengers: Armageddon – Room 6A
- Panel description: “Attendees who stay until the end will receive an exclusive copy of Avengers: Armageddon #2 with a secret new cover by Chip Zdarsky, teasing the future of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”
- 2pm–3pm – 10th Anniversary of Hero Within – Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
- Panel description: “Limited anniversary exclusives and giveaways are planned for attendees, while supplies last.”
- [NEW] 2pm–3pm – Black Hammer: 10th Anniversary Celebration – Room 6DE
- Source (w/ image!): Panel attendees will receive a print illustrated by Mark Buckingham.
- 2pm–3pm – Mondo Toy Talk – Room 7AB
- Panel description: “A giveaway is scheduled for attendees, while supplies last.”
- 2pm–3pm – Myths, Monsters, and Dumpster Fires: Coloring Outside the Lines with Camilla d’Errico and Truck Torrence – Room 9
- Panel description: “Attendees receive pages from their newest coloring books and can color along using complimentary colored pencils provided by Holbein Artist Materials.”
- 2pm–3pm – The Human Fly vs. Dracula: Amazing Artwork and Edgy Stories – Omni Grand Ballroom DE, Omni San Diego Hotel
- Panel description: “Comics and graphic novel giveaway contest.”
- 3pm–4pm – Ultraduck: Soaring into a New Era of Superhero Cinema: Exclusive First Look – Room 32AB
- Panel description: “All attendees will receive a free exclusive Ultraduck collectible pin to commemorate the experience.”
- 3:15pm–4:15pm – Academy Award–Winning VFX Studio DNEG: Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: The Epic Begins – Ballroom 20
- Panel description: “The panel includes… special giveaways.”
- 3:15pm–4:15pm – The Year of Jack Kirby: A Star-Studded Celebration! – Room 6DE
- Panel description: “An SDCC 2026 panel-exclusive Marvel comic will be distributed to attendees.”
- 4pm–5pm – Weirder Together: Meow Wolf + Titmouse – Room 25ABC
- Panel description: “The session includes… exclusive giveaways.”
- 5pm–6pm – Inside Indie Manga Publishing: Manga Mavericks Books Industry Panel – Room 29AB
- Panel description: “Announcements, prizes, and surprises are included.”
- 6pm–7pm – Keenspot Power Hour: Maids, Monsters, and Pooh Bears, Oh My! – Room 5AB
- Panel description: “At the 26th annual Comic-Con panel of pioneering comics conglomerate Keenspot, lucky audience members will win ultra-rare variant covers and other mystery prizes.”
- 6pm–7pm – What’s the Scoop with Simon & Schuster – Room 4
- Panel description: “All attendees receive a surprise gift.”
- 7:15pm–8:15pm – Hollywood’s Love Affair with Fencing – Room 6BCF
- Panel description: “Gary Miereanu moderates and gives away a few exclusive prizes for the best questions from the audience.”
- 8pm–9pm – StreetPass OC: Nintendo Quizbowl XII: Rise of the Quiz – Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
- Panel description: “Kiet Pham, Ryan Lu, and Adam Shere host a competition for an opportunity to win prizes.”
- 8pm–9pm – Trivia for Chocolate – Room 28DE
- Panel description: “The first audience member to call out the correct answer wins a small piece of chocolate. At the end, the person with the most small chocolates receives a really big (more than 1 pound) piece of chocolate, and runners-up receive quality chocolate bars. Everyone keeps any small chocolates they have won.”
Friday, July 24
- 10am–11am – Collector’s Call with Lisa Whelchel and MeTV – Room 6DE
- Panel description: “…panel attendees will receive a Comic-Con exclusive Collector’s Call lenticular collectible.”
- [NEW] 10:15am–11:15am – Marvel Rivals: Ignite the Summer! – Room 6BCF
- Source (w/ image!): “Everyone attending the panel will walk away with an exclusive Summer Festival poster!”
- 12pm–1pm – A Galaxy of Star Wars Comics from Mad Cave Studios and Lucasfilm Publishing – Room 7AB
- Panel description: “Fans will hear from the comic creators crafting these tales, enjoy out-of-this-world giveaways, and get a peek inside some of these exciting new projects.”
- 12pm–1pm – Doing Comics Differently: Ignition Press Year One and Beyond – Room 23ABC
- Panel description: “Every attendee will receive a secret, exclusive free giveaway.”
- 1pm–2pm – McFarlane Toys: Unreleased, Unannounced, Unleashed – Room 6A
- Panel description: “The McFarlane Toys team, along with surprise guests, provides an in-depth look at these highly anticipated products, with additional surprises and giveaways.”
- 1:30pm–2:30pm – Artist’s Editions and More: What’s Next at Act 4? – Room 24ABC
- Panel description: “There will also be some trivia questions (with a prize) and a raffle, with two recent Artist’s Editions given away in a snazzy new Act 4 Publishing tote bag.”
- 1:45pm–2:45pm – Enter The Vale: World Premiere of a New Fantasy Universe – Room 6DE
- Panel description: “… followed by premium giveaways.”
- 2pm–3pm – Original Comic Art: An Open Discussion with the Insiders – Room 23ABC
- Panel description: “Plus: original art giveaways.”
- 2pm–3pm – Writing for Indie Comics – Omni Grand Ballroom DE, Omni San Diego Hotel
- Panel description: “Free comics are available for anyone who asks a question.”
- 2:15pm–3:15pm – Marvel Comics to Screen: X-Men ’97 – Room 6A
- Panel description: “Featuring… a special giveaway comic at the end of the presentation.”
- 3:15pm-4:15pm – 10 Years of Watch Dogs 2 – Room 6BCF
- Source: “Attendees will receive a 1 year Malwarebytes Premium license plus exclusive Malwarebytes × Watch Dogs 2-inspired swag you don’t want to miss!”
- 3:30pm–4:30pm – Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing – Room 6A
- Panel description: “Attendees who remain until the end will receive a special giveaway.”
- 4pm–5pm – Making of Star Wars: The Experience – Room 7AB
- Panel description: “Attendees receive a first reveal of renderings, key art, and more, with giveaways available only at Comic-Con.”
- [NEW] 4:30pm–5:30pm – Dispatch: Off the Clock with the Z-Team – Room 6BCF
- Source (w/ image!): Attendees will receive a “Dispatch SDCC 2026” hat
- 4:45pm–5:45pm – Bold Voice of Contemporary Horror: Tenth Anniversary Edition – Room 6A
- Panel description: “Exclusive giveaways from Camp Miasma and Victorian Psycho will be available for all attendees.”
- [UPDATED] 5pm–6pm – Bad Idea: The Comic-Con Panel – Room 32AB
- Source: “To celebrate the upcoming launch of WARBIRD #1, all panel attendees will receive a special edition of the explosive, zero issue special — WARBIRD #0, double-signed by writers Derek Kolstad & Robert Venditti!”
- [ADDED] Source: “…every attendee of BAD IDEA’s SDCC panel will receive a copy of the convention-exclusive edition of IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE — available only to those in the room.”
- “To qualify for the BAD IDEA: The San Diego Comic-Con Panel giveaway, you MUST be following the much-anticipated ENIAC campaign from New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt and superstar artist Doug Braithwaite!”
- [NEW] 5pm–6pm – Devils and Dreamscapes: How Horror Comics Changed the Way We See the World – Room 9
- The first 100 attendees will receive a poster of The Agony of Stars, the recently-funded Kickstarter comic from Jim Ousley, Etienne Derepentigny, and Paul Little.
- 5pm–6pm – Pow! Bang! Teach! Comic-Con in the Classroom! – Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
- Panel description: The panel includes handouts and resources for educators, as well as freebies for kids.
- 5pm–6pm – Robservations LIVE – Room 7AB
- From Rob Liefeld’s Twitter account: “I’ll have signed gifts for all attendants!”
- 5pm–6pm – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: What’s New on Batuu? – Room 7AB
- Source (w/ image!): Panel attendees will receive a free 11×17 con-exclusive Galaxy’s Edge print featuring original trilogy in-park characters.
- 5:15pm–6:15pm – Cineverse: Return of a Masterpiece: The 20th Anniversary of Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth – Hall H
- Panel description: “the panel includes… exclusive giveaways…”
- 8:15pm–9:15pm – LUMPIA POP! Unwrapping Contemporary Filipino American Pop Culture – Room 6BCF
- Panel description: “Free print giveaway.”
- 8:30pm–10pm – Christian Comic Arts Society Mixer – Room 26AB
- Panel description: “There will be time for people to network and the always-popular geek quiz, with prizes. Guests, networking, and prize opportunities will be featured.”
- 9pm–10pm – Fourth Annual Ghostface’s Killer Trivia – Room 25ABC
- Panel description: “Participants will need to be sharp as a knife to survive this year’s contest and win prizes.”
- 9pm–10pm – Star Wars Trivia Party – Room 7AB
- Panel description: “Prizes.”
- [NEW] 10pm-11pm – Special Sneak Preview of Dark Matter Season 2 – Room 6DE
- Source: “Attendees will receive an exclusive limited edition Dark Matter poster.”
Saturday, July 25
- 10am–11am – MeTV’s Svengoolie Returns: Camera Ready – Room 6DE
- Panel description: “Attendees will receive a Comic-Con exclusive Svengoolie and The Sven Squad collectible magnet.”
- 11am–12pm – New and Upcoming Kodansha Manga Revealed – Room 9
- Panel description: “Q&A and surprise giveaways.”
- 11am–12pm – Top Cow: 2026 and Beyond – Room 4
- Panel description: “Attendees will receive a free custom print with autograph lines for several creators who will be signing at the booth right after the panel.”
- 11:15am–12:15pm – Avatar Origins: ATLA Legacy and Future – Room 6A
- Panel description: “Programming includes… a cosplay contest with prizes…”
- [NEW] 12pm–1pm – Blade Runner Comics: The Tokyo Nexus Saga – Room 4
- Source (w/ image!): “Attendees… will receive an exclusive Blade Runner pin badge.”
- 12pm–1pm – From 1999 to EverQuest Legends – Room 28DE
- Source: “Panel attendees will be able to grab an exclusive EverQuest Legends San Diego Comic-Con poster and a collectable pin featuring the Froglok, EQL’s froggy fan-favorite.”
- 1pm–2pm – Legendary Comics: Street Fighter, Dune, Godzilla/Kong, and More – Room 4
- Panel description: “A special giveaway is planned.”
- 1pm–2pm – Tamashii Nations Unveiled: S.H.Figuarts Exclusive Panel – Room 7AB
- Panel description: “…a special giveaway item is planned.”
- 1:45pm–2:45pm – Marvel Comics: Midnight Universe – Room 6A
- Panel description: “Attendees who remain until the end will receive an exclusive black-and-white ashcan edition preview of the Midnight Universe.”
- [NEW] 2pm–3pm – Hispanic Creators and Artists Discuss the Comic Book Industry – Room 9
- Source (w/ image!): A comic-sized art print from J Gonzo
- 3pm–4pm – Marvel Fanfare – Room 6A
- Panel description: “Attendees who remain until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book.”
- [NEW] 4pm–5pm – DNA of Fear: How New England Shapes Horror – Room 9
- Source (w/ image): Pennywise print by Joseph Schmalke
- 4pm–5pm – Parillo and Cohen Live: From Aftermarket Demand to Career-Defining Covers with CovrPrice – Room 29AB
- Panel description: “Attendees receive a free, exclusive Parrillo & Cohen lanyard (limited to 300).”
- 4:30pm–5:30pm – From Raw to Slab: The CGC Grading Experience – Room 26AB
- Panel description: “The panel… puts attendees’ skills to the test with “Guess the Grade” for prizes.”
- 5pm–6pm – Documentary Preview: Bill Sienkiewicz: That Polish Guy – Room 25ABC
- Panel description: “All attendees will receive a limited-edition promotional poster.”
- [UPDATED] 5pm–6pm – Dread the Hall H 2026: More (Fictional) Comic Convention Horror Stories – Room 23ABC
- Panel description: “Attendees receive a free, one-of-a-kind Dread the Hall H enamel pin.”
- Additional source (w/ image!): “As a gift for attending (or, an apology for scaring you?) all attendees will receive a free, one-of-a-kind enamel pin, either Archiebald the Alien or Rescue Rongi the Red Panda, starring characters in the newest anthology.”
- 5pm–6pm – Ever-Expanding Worlds: Comics and Games Collide! – Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
- Panel description: ” Attendees receive a copy of Summoner Wars #1 and an exclusive playable card unavailable anywhere else.”
- 6:45pm–7:45pm – The Tiny Chef Show Rides Again – Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront
- Panel description: “Moderated by Gary Miereanu, the panel will also feature audience Q&A and limited-edition prizes for the best questions … All panel attendees will receive an exclusive 2026 Comic-Con Tiny Chef poster.”
- [NEW] 6:45pm–7:45pm – X-Men Fandom Panel – Room 6DE
- Via email from panel co-moderator Chandler Poling: “We will be giving away donated items from Hasbro, Funko, Agoro and more. Here are some of the items people can expect: SDCC Exclusive Professor Xavier Deluxe Action Figure, SDCC Exclusive X-Men ‘97 Magneto Blind Box from Agoro, X-Men ’97 Blind Boxes from Agoro, X-Men ’97 Funko Pops from Entertainment Earth, Tickets to The Uncanny Experience, Signed merchandise from cast members of X-Men ’97, and more!”
- 9pm–10pm – Trivia for the Rest of Us: Let’s Play! – Room 29AB
- Panel description: “Winners receive prizes.”
Sunday, July 26
- 10am–11am – Emily the Strange Panel Experience – Room 32AB
- Panel description: “As always, audience participation will be encouraged, with rewards for being strange.”
- 11am–12pm – 40 Years of James A. Owen Awesomeness at Comic-Con! – Room 29CD
- Panel description: “The first 132 guests receive a copy of Pryderi Terra Book One: Awakening.”
- 12pm–1:30pm – How to Make a Minicomic out of One Sheet of Paper – Room 3
- Panel description: “A Q&A follows, along with a giveaway minicomic featuring instructions on how to photocopy, cut, and fold the finished work.”
- 12:30pm–1:30pm – Artist Brand Collaborations: The Other Side of Merchandise Licensing – Room 6DE
- Panel description: “…live Q&A and giveaways throughout the panel.”
- 1pm–2pm – The Best Pop Culture Vacation Destinations – Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
- Panel description: “Audience participation is encouraged and rewarded throughout the debate.”
- [NEW] 3pm–4pm – Thinking Aloud: Live Movie Poster Design Challenge – Room 11
- 4pm–5pm – It Came from the Black Lagoon: Universal’s 3-D Movies of the 1950s – Room 28DE
- Panel description: “Red/cyan 3D glasses are provided to attendees.”
- 4pm–5pm – Success in Creativity Talks About Making the Best of Your Resources – Room 24ABC
- Panel description: “Attendees will receive a postcard with useful tips and wisdom made from information collected from the panelists.”