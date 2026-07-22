Bandai Stomps Back into San Diego Comic-Con 2026 with Panels, Exclusives, Offsites, More [UPDATE July 21]

Bandai Namco is stomping back into San Diego Comic-Con with another massive presence both on the show floor and off of it. Fans can kick off the week with Godzilla himself, as well as witness the debut of the next Gundam series, celebrate 30 years of Tamagotchi, pick up exclusive Dragon Ball and Naruto collectibles, and more throughout the week.

Before the Exhibit Hall even opens, the company is bringing Godzilla to the GameStop in Mission Valley (1640 Camino Del Rio N Ste 311, San Diego, CA 92108) on Wednesday, July 22, where fans can meet the King of the Monsters, snap photos, pick up a free promotional button, and shop new Godzilla merchandise, including the Godziburst and Godzilla Scramble figure lines. It will also be the first time to shop the Glow-in-the-Dark Burning Godzilla figure.

Fans can stop by from 11am-3pm (with scheduled breaks).

Once Comic-Con is underway, Bandai Namco will once again spread out across multiple booths with a packed schedule of exclusives, panels, giveaways, workshops, and interactive experiences celebrating franchises including Gundam, Dragon Ball, Naruto, Godzilla, and Tamagotchi.

[UPDATE July 21]

Over at the Godzilla Booth #3345 (which is a shared space with Tamagotchi), fans can find the Godzilla Scramble Comic Series, which gives the King of the Monsters a colorful makeover, with five different comic-inspired variants to collect.

Each figure folds into an egg-shaped capsule for display or storage, and collectors can also hunt for an ultra rare Chase version featuring its own unique artwork.

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Tamashii Nations will be taking over Booth #3329, where fans will find this year’s event exclusive figures (still available for pre-order, through July 10!), alongside displays of upcoming collectibles from anime, movies, and more. The booth will also offer giveaways, gifts with purchase, photo opportunities, and select products from the Tamashii Nations Store New York.

For those who don’t pre-order, walk-ups will also still be available in limited quantities.

Over at Booth #3345, Tamagotchi is celebrating its 30th anniversary with nostalgic displays, limited edition devices and collectibles, and a special anniversary panel on Friday, July 24 at 11am in Room 25ABC, featuring sneak peeks at what’s ahead for the beloved virtual pet.

Sharing the space, Godzilla fans can compete in trivia and a “roar contest” for prizes. Attendees will also be able to pick up free Godzilla pins, available in eight different styles, in celebration of the new Godziburst action figure line.

Step into the frame with the “Escape Godzilla” photo experience, and receive a free 4″x6″ photo to take home as well. Plus, attendees can also shop Godziburst, a Godzilla Scramble Event Exclusive, and other officially licensed merchandise.

Meanwhile, Booth #3829 is the destination for Gundam fans. Visitors can get an early look at the newly announced Gundam Rogue Orbit video game, check out products from a brand-new Gundam series making its public debut at Comic-Con, snap photos with giant Gundam displays and GUNPLA-kun, and browse event-exclusive model kits, action figures, and other merchandise.

The booth will also hand out free swag throughout the weekend.

Upstairs, fans will find the Gundam Workshop in Mezzanine 19, where after show opening, attendees can join a free Gundam workshop in the Mezzanine and build a complimentary GUNPLA model kit to take home as a souvenir, in a 30 minute workshop. Participation is subject to availability and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bandai Namco’s panel lineup is equally busy and includes:

GUNDAM Showcase 2026 – Unveil the Next Gundam | Thurs. 10:30AM in Room 6BCF. A special panel showcasing the latest updates on the Gundam series for 2026, featuring an exciting lineup of guest speakers. From insights into upcoming titles including new releases and continuing series, to the latest developments in North America. This session will cover the present and future of Gundam with special guests all the way from Japan! While supplies last, attendees will also receive a Gunpla bag packed with: “Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway The Sorcery of Nymph Circe” Mini Poster, T-shirt, Gundam Card Game GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT Promotional Card (EXBP-029 EX Base), Inflatable Beam Saber, 1/144 RX-78-2 GUNDAM workshop Kit Ver., Gundam Headband, and Gundam Introduction Booklet.