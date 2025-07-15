Bandai’s World Tamagotchi Tour Returns to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 [Update July 15]

Tamagotchi fans, get ready, as the World Tamagotchi Tour is returning to San Diego Comic-Con in 2025, bringing exclusive merch, digital fun, and a big dose of nostalgia to the show floor.

After kicking off at MCM London Comic Con and traveling through CCXP México and Japan Expo Paris, the tour lands in San Diego this July with a full lineup of Tamagotchi collectibles and experiences for longtime fans and curious newcomers alike.

[UPDATE July 15]

Bandai is embracing the power of the Force with a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Limited Edition Star Wars Darth Vader Tamagotchi, which will allow fans to relive Anakin Skywalker’s transformation into the Sith Lord himself. It’s packaged in a sleek, metallic packaging, and features five mini-games and twelve iconic scenes from the Star Wars saga. Pick up this pocket-sized adventure at Booth their booth and experience the fall of a Jedi in a galaxy far, far away for yourself.

[UPDATE July 10]

Bandai World’s Tamagotchi has revealed more details about what they have in store for attendees at San Diego Comic-Con.

Fans will be the first to shop several new releases debuting at the show including: Tamagotchi Connection – Fall Collection, Jurassic World Rebirth Tamagotchi Nano, Tamagotchi Collectibles Hobby Time, Tamashii Nations Chogokin and the new Tamagotchi Paradise.

Activations at the booth, #3345, wil include the Lab Tama and playable devices, Tamagotchi Plaza Nintendo Switch demo, Gashapon machines, a free Tamagotchi shopping bag with $20+ purchase (while supplies last), mascot appearances and lifestyle merch including shirts, cosmetics, plush and the Tamagotchi Collectibles line.

There will also be a panel on Thursday at 10am in Room 6A. Inside the World of Tamagotchi where you can join the Bandai team and celebrate the World of Tamagotchi. Get an inside scoop on new products, reveals, special announcements, and a unique look into product development of both Tamagotchi Paradise and Tamagotchi Plaza. Attendees will also receive a comic book and an exclusive trading card (while supplies last).

[Previously posted]

At Comic-Con, attendees will find the “Original Tamagotchi Mametchi Robot and Friends” — a limited-edition release themed around a robot Mametchi awakened by a kiss from Nyorochi. This exclusive version includes a Tamagotchi-themed comic printed inside the packaging. There’s no word yet on pricing.

Fans who visit the booth can also pick up a Tama Labo sticker, which features a unique 8-digit lab code that can be entered into Tamagotchi Paradise to unlock secret cell information and hidden gameplay hints. There are two versions, which will be distributed at random.

At some venues (and we’re hoping San Diego Comic-Con is on that list), fans will also be able to purchase items from the Original Tamagotchi, Tamagotchi Connection, Tamagotchi nano, and Tamagotchi Paradise lines, though product availability may vary.