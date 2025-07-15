Beeline Creative San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives & Debuts [UPDATE July 15]

Beeline Creative is making their way back to San Diego Comic-Con, and they’re bringing plenty of tiki-fueled fun with them. Known for their wildly popular Geeki Tikis, Beeline has become a fan-favorite on the show floor for some thanks to their unique blend of pop culture and Polynesian flair.

[UPDATE July 15]

Somewhere, in a galaxy far, far, away — or at least at Beeline Creative Booth #2913 — you’ll find their Geeki Tikis Exotic Glassware, featuring four tiki-inspired Star Wars “destinations”, including Jabba’s Khetanna Room, Han Solo’s Outrigger, R2’s Luau, and Wystri Village.

[UPDATE July 8]

Geeki Tiki Disney Coconut Goofy – $65

Coconuts With Character! Inspired by the hand-carved coconut monkey souvenirs often found in gift shops this Tiki measures 6.25″ x 5″ wide and will hold 32 ounces. The earthy brown glaze and hand painted detailing help make this look like a true coconut sculpture. Includes a lid with a straw hole. Available at booth 3849.

Geeki Tiki Disney Coconut Jungle Book Baloo – $65

This Tiki will be the bare necessity to enjoy yourself while relaxing on the beach. Styled after the popular carved coconuts often found in gift shops, this big boy holds 32 ounces of your favorite drink. Glazed in earthy browns and tans, with a fitted lid that includes a straw hole, he clocks in at about 6.25″ tall and 5″ wide. Available at booth #3849.

Geeki Tiki Disney Haunted Mansion Beheaded Knight Tiki – $35

Drink your spirits from a spirit! You can fill this Beheaded Knight with 28 ounces of your favorite drink. He’s clutching his own highly detailed head and comes in a ghostly-blue glaze with white detailing. Cheers to the 999 Happy Haunts, raise your glass if you’d like to join them. Available at booth #3849



Geeki Tiki Disney Aloha Mickey Tiki – $35

Come on, gang! Let’s go on vacation! The cheerful Aloha Mickey Tiki stands 7.5″ tall and 6.5″ wide including his signature ears. Bright turquoise glaze highlights all the sculpted detailing, including a flora shirt and sandals. Mickey will hold 16 ounces of your drink of choice.

Geeki Tiki Disney Aloha Minnie Mouse – $35

Cheers to Mickey’s number one girl, Minnie Mouse. Minnie is pretty as a picture in sweet pink glaze with white interior. She is chock full of festive details including a flower lei and matching flower at her ear. Standing at 7.5″ tall and 6.5″ wide including her ears, Minnie will hold about 18 ounces of something sweet to drink. Available from booth #3849.

Geeki Tiki Disney Donald Duck Tiki – $35

He’s the only one who can get away with never wearing pants, especially on vacation! Donald is positively giddy, clutching a pineapple in this 7.25″ tall x 4″ wide tiki that is glazed in a cheerful light blue with white interior. You can fill Donald to the brim with about 16 ounces of your drink of choice. Available at booth #3849.

Geeki Tiki Disney Aloha Goofy Tiki Glass – $35

Good Vibes Only! The Aloha Goofy Geeki Tikis® mug stands a towering 9in tall x 5in wide, and holds a bountiful 18oz. of your favorite beverage. The exterior features a lavish lilac glaze with contrasting white interior. Available at booth #3849.

Geeki Tiki Disney Little Mermaid Sebastian Tiki Glass – $35

This tiki-fied take on Sebastian from The Little Mermaid may only stand 6.25″ tall x 6.25″ wide but he holds a whopping 24 ounces of liquid. This tiki you’ll be fillin’ and the drinks you’ll be swillin’, take it from me! A striking red glaze with white interior and intricate sculpting round out this fun and festive drink vessel. Available at booth 3849.

[UPDATE July 7]

[UPDATE June 30]

[UPDATE June 24]

Beeline Creative showed off an AT-ST- with Chewbecca tiki mug, which will be debuting at San Diego Comic-Con.

[UPDATE June 23]

[UPDATE May 25]

Astromech? More like astro-mai tai.

Beeline has unveiled the first of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con exclusives, with R2’s Luau. Full details still to come.