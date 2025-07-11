BOOM! Studios Panels, Signings, Exclusives for San Diego Comic-Con 2025 [Update #2 July 11]

BOOM! Studios will be back at Booth #2229 this year, with critically acclaimed artists and writers all week long, as well as exclusives and more. Let’s take a look at their plans so far:
SIGNINGS
Thursday, July 24
- 1pm – 3pm – Amy Jo Johnson (Power Rangers)
Friday, July 25
- 11am – 12pm – Amy Jo Johnson (Power Rangers)
- 3pm – 4pm – Amazon Prime’s Butterfly
- 4:30pm – 6:30pm – Amy Jo Johnson (Power Rangers)
Saturday. July 26
- 11:30am – 12:30pm – James Tynion IV (Something is Killing the Children)
- 1pm – 3pm – Amy Jo Johnson (Power Rangers)
- 3:30pm – 4:30pm – Lee Bermejo (A Vicious Circle)
Sunday. July 27
- 12pm-1pm – Lee Bermejo (A Vicious Circle)
* Amy Jo Johnson will be signing the exclusive Power Rangers Pink HC for free. All other autographs are $50.
* During Lee Bermejo’s signings, a limited bookplate for A Vicious Circle hardcover will be available for purchase for $50 each, with a limit of 30 per signing.
EXCLUSIVES
Daily Drops:
Power Rangers Pink HC – $150
Cover art by Peach Momoko, slipcase by David Nakayama. Limited to 450
House of Slaughter Vol. 1 HC – $75
Cover art by Werther Dell’Edera. Limited to 250
Available All Days:
Something is Killing the Children Single 3-book pack – $75
Limited to 700 packs
Something is Killing the Children Slaughter Box 3-Pack Box with Insert – $300
Limited to 100.
Available Wednesday:
Something is Killing the Children #0 Blank Sketch Cover with Spot Foil — $30
Limited to 400.
Available Thursday:
VR Troopers #1 Foil Logo Cover — $30
Limited to 250.
VR Troopers #1 Elite Foil Logo Cover — $50
Limited to 50.
Available Friday:
Mouse Guard: Dawn of the Black Axe #1 by Walt Simonson — $30
Limited to 250.
Butterfly #1 Ashcan — $30
Limited to 250.
Available Saturday:
BRZRKR #1 7th Printing Foil Cover by Lee Bermejo — $30
Limited to 400.
Hello Darkness #12 Foil Cover by Andrew K. Currey — $30
Limited to 200.
Available Sunday:
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #1 Ashcan by Kevin Eastman — $30
Limited to 200.
Other:
Something is Killing the Children #43 – $25
Cover by Miguel Mercado. Limited to 600 copies.
Hello Darkness #12 – $25
Cover by Miguel Mercado. Limited to 600 copies.
Power Rangers Prime #8 – $25
Cover by Francesco Tomaselli. Limited to 600 copies.
BRZRKR #1 (7th Printing) – $25
Variant cover by McFarlane Toys. Limited to 600 copies.