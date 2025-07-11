BOOM! Studios Panels, Signings, Exclusives for San Diego Comic-Con 2025 [Update #2 July 11]

BOOM! Studios will be back at Booth #2229 this year, with critically acclaimed artists and writers all week long, as well as exclusives and more. Let’s take a look at their plans so far:

SIGNINGS

Thursday, July 24

1pm – 3pm – Amy Jo Johnson (Power Rangers)

Friday, July 25

11am – 12pm – Amy Jo Johnson (Power Rangers)

(Power Rangers) 3pm – 4pm – Amazon Prime’s Butterfly

4:30pm – 6:30pm – Amy Jo Johnson (Power Rangers)

Saturday. July 26

11:30am – 12:30pm – James Tynion IV (Something is Killing the Children)

(Something is Killing the Children) 1pm – 3pm – Amy Jo Johnson (Power Rangers)

(Power Rangers) 3:30pm – 4:30pm – Lee Bermejo (A Vicious Circle)

Sunday. July 27

12pm-1pm – Lee Bermejo (A Vicious Circle)

* Amy Jo Johnson will be signing the exclusive Power Rangers Pink HC for free. All other autographs are $50.

* During Lee Bermejo’s signings, a limited bookplate for A Vicious Circle hardcover will be available for purchase for $50 each, with a limit of 30 per signing.

EXCLUSIVES

Daily Drops:

Power Rangers Pink HC – $150

Cover art by Peach Momoko, slipcase by David Nakayama. Limited to 450

House of Slaughter Vol. 1 HC – $75

Cover art by Werther Dell’Edera. Limited to 250

Available All Days:

Something is Killing the Children Single 3-book pack – $75

Limited to 700 packs

Something is Killing the Children Slaughter Box 3-Pack Box with Insert – $300

Limited to 100.

Available Wednesday:

Something is Killing the Children #0 Blank Sketch Cover with Spot Foil — $30

Limited to 400.

Available Thursday:

VR Troopers #1 Foil Logo Cover — $30

Limited to 250.

VR Troopers #1 Elite Foil Logo Cover — $50

Limited to 50.

Available Friday:

Mouse Guard: Dawn of the Black Axe #1 by Walt Simonson — $30

Limited to 250.

Butterfly #1 Ashcan — $30

Limited to 250.

Available Saturday:

BRZRKR #1 7th Printing Foil Cover by Lee Bermejo — $30

Limited to 400.

Hello Darkness #12 Foil Cover by Andrew K. Currey — $30

Limited to 200.

Available Sunday:

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #1 Ashcan by Kevin Eastman — $30

Limited to 200.

Other:

Something is Killing the Children #43 – $25

Cover by Miguel Mercado. Limited to 600 copies.

Hello Darkness #12 – $25

Cover by Miguel Mercado. Limited to 600 copies.

Power Rangers Prime #8 – $25

Cover by Francesco Tomaselli. Limited to 600 copies.

BRZRKR #1 (7th Printing) – $25

Variant cover by McFarlane Toys. Limited to 600 copies.