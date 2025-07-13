Breaking Down the Saturday San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Schedule – Major Rooms by Day

If you’re anything like us, you probably already have your Comic-Con schedule started (and if you don’t — why not?!). Especially with panels, though, it’s helpful to know what else is in the panel room, as sure, your panel might be a walk-in by itself — but what if something major is right after it? And remember at SDCC the rooms are not cleared after each panel.

Without further ado, let’s look at the major panel rooms (Hall H, Ballroom 20, Indigo Ballroom, 6BCF, and 6A) broken down by room and timeslot:

Saturday

Hall H – (*Seats 6,500)

10:00AM-11:00AM: Coyote vs. Acme – The movie Acme doesn’t want you to see! [REDACTED] members of the cast and filmmaking team say “thank you” to the fans for their incredible support, which led to the film’s rescue and upcoming theatrical release from Ketchup Entertainment on [REDACTED]. Along with a Q&A, be part of the first audience anywhere to view footage of the film, hear [REDACTED], and take home a Comic-Con-only giveaway! No roadrunners will be admitted.

11:15AM-12:15PM: DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys 2 – Everyone’s favorite felons are back, and this time they’ve got company they never expected: The Bad Girls. Hop in the getaway car with the filmmakers and stars of DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys 2, as they reveal the secrets of their newest heist. Moderated by Kevin McCarthy.

12:30PM-2:00PM: Star Trek Universe – The “Star Trek” Universe panel returns to San Diego, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with the cast and executive producers from the Paramount + Original STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS and the upcoming new series STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY. Plus, exclusive first looks, reveals and surprises! Moderated by “Star Trek” legend Robert Picardo. STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS cast members scheduled to appear include Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong and Paul Wesley alongside executive producers and co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, and executive producer Alex Kurtzman. STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY cast members scheduled to appear include Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins and Bella Shepard along with executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau.

2:15PM-3:15PM: Project Hail Mary – Phil Lord (director and producer), Christopher Miller (director and producer), Ryan Gosling (actor and producer), Drew Goddard (screenwriter and executive producer), and Andy Weir (author and producer) give an exclusive first look at the most anticipated sci-fi thriller movie event of 2026. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name. The movie follows a science teacher who wakes up on a spaceship, lightyears from home, with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: to solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction . . . but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

3:30PM-4:30PM: Peacemaker – The HBO Max series Peacemaker, from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television, returns for a highly anticipated second season on August 21. Fans will be treated to exclusive sneak peek footage from the new season and a conversation with James Gunn (co-head of DC Studios, executive producer, writer, director) and actors John Cena (Peacemaker, executive producer), Danielle Brooks (Adebayo), Jennifer Holland (Harcourt), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante), Steve Agee (Economos), Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.), Sol Rodriguez (Sasha Bordeaux), and Tim Meadows (Langston Fleury).

4:45PM-5:30PM: Entertainment Weekly’s Bold School

5:45PM-6:45PM: Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle – The panel will feature director Haruo Sotozaki, director of photography Yuichi Terao, voice actor Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro), English voice actor Aleks Le (Zenitsu), and theme song artist LiSA. Attendees will be treated to exclusive footage and behind-the-scenes insights as the creative team discusses the next chapter of the global phenomenon.

7:15PM-8:45PM: An Evening with Kevin Smith – If you let him, Kevin Smith is going to use his mouth on you—in front of everyone at Hall H! Come celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mallrats and the 25th anniversary of Dogma with the hack who made ’em! Hear all about the next movie he’s making and see a slew of new comics from Kev, including Archie Meets Jay and Silent Bob, the Marvel and DC crossover, and his Quick Stops from Secret Stash Press and Dark Horse. End your Comic-Con day with hours of chatter from Silent Bob!

Ballroom 20 – (*Seats 4,800)

10:00AM-10:45AM: Bob’s Burgers – Join the Belcher family as they move to Ballroom 20! Creator Loren Bouchard and supervising director Bernard Derriman will share news about the upcoming 300th episode, with cast members H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy. Expect sneak peeks, laughs, and audience Q&A.

11:00AM-11:45AM: Futurama – Futurama returns this fall with 10 new episodes, and Matt Groening has smuggled out never-before-seen footage under his fez. Panelists include Matt Groening, David X. Cohen, Claudia Katz, Ken Keeler, Peter Avanzino, and cast members Billy West, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, David Herman and Maurice LaMarche. Plus, prizes and possible arrests.

11:45AM-12:30PM: The Simpsons – Marvel’s not coming to Hall H, so The Simpsons panel is your must-see event. Join Matt Groening, writers Matt Selman and Mike Price, director Matt Faughnan, producer/director David Silverman and surprise guests for a sneak peek at season 37, prizes, predictions and pretzels.

12:45PM-1:30PM: American Dad! – American Dad! is back for its 20th season of outlandish plots and alien escapades. Join Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Dee Bradley Baker and Jeff Fischer, plus producers Matt Weitzman, Kara Vallow and writer Nic Wegener, for a look at what’s coming next.

1:30PM-2:15PM: Family Guy – The Griffins return to San Diego! Cast members Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Jennifer Tilly and Mike Henry join producers Alec Sulkin and Kara Vallow for a panel full of laughs and irreverent fun—plus an inside look at what’s next for Family Guy.

2:30PM-3:15PM: Entertainment Weekly’s Brave Warriors

3:30PM-4:15PM: Ghosts – GHOSTS, one of television’s top comedies on CBS and Paramount+, follows Samantha and Jay, a couple running a bed and breakfast that is inhabited by ghosts only Samantha can see and hear. Please join series stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Devan Chandler Long and executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman for a lively and “spirited” panel conversation delving into the season four cliffhanger and what’s to come in season five moderated by actress and writer Punam Patel.

4:30PM-6:00PM: Anne Rice Immortal Universe Panel – AMC dives deep into the expanding Anne Rice Immortal Universe. The panel kicks off with a first look at The Talamasca, featuring Executive Producer Mark Johnson, Showrunners John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty, and cast members Nicholas Denton, William Fichtner, Celine Buckens, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers. Attendees will get a teaser trailer and exclusive series news. The second half of the panel shifts to Interview with the Vampire, where fans will get behind-the-scenes insight into the new season, which follows Lestat (Sam Reid) as he starts a rock band and heads on tour. The Interview panel will feature Johnson, showrunner Rolin Jones, composer Daniel Hart, and cast members Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, and Eric Bogosian — plus a few surprises along the way.

8:30PM-11:00PM: The Comic-Con International 2025 Masquerade – In 1974, Comic-Con added a costume contest to its events, and it’s been a part of the convention ever since! Not a dance or party, it’s a cosplay stage event with trophies, prizes, and more. Doors open for audience seating 30 minutes early at 8:00. The ballroom holds 4,000, but if you are worried about getting a seat, free tickets are given out at noon on Saturday near Ballroom 20 and also at the Masquerade Desk after 3:00. A ticket guarantees a seat but is not required, and those without tickets are welcome after the ticketed line has gone in. Overflow viewing on large screens is available in the Sails Pavilion and Room 6A. Our emcees will once again be five-time Hugo award-winning writer and artist Phil Foglio and his son Victor Foglio, with impressive intermission entertainment from The Saber Guild Star Wars performance group and The Corps Dance Crew.

Indigo – (*Seats 2,663)

10:00AM-11:00AM: Real Stories, Real People: Why Representation in Film Matters – Who gets to save the world, crack the joke, or break your heart on screen? From superheroes to sitcoms, representation in film and television isn’t just about visibility, it’s about connection—about who gets to tell the story and who sees themselves in it. Collective Moxie CEO Julie Ann Crommett (former Disney/Google equity changemaker) is joined by comedian/actor Al Madrigal (Lopez vs. Lopez, The Daily Show), showrunner Pilar Flynn (Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur), Sydney Bright (Wattpad WebToon Studios’ head of global animation), Emmy and Annie Award-winning director/writer/actor Jorge R. Gutiérrez (The Book of Life, Maya and the Three), and others will engage in an honest conversation that pulls back the curtain on how authentic representation is created and why it matters now more than ever. The panelists will bring insider insights, candid reflections, and actionable ideas for keeping stories real, inclusive, and powerful—even in these challenging times. Moderated by award-winning journalist Victoria Davis (Animation World Network).

11:15AM-12:15PM: Abbott Elementary – Watch a fan-favorite episode from season four, then join creator and star Quinta Brunson and the cast—Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph—for a behind-the-scenes look at what makes this award-winning comedy an A+ hit.

12:30PM-1:30PM: The Rookie – Join Nathan Fillion and creator Alexi Hawley for behind-the-scenes stories, fan-favorite moments, and a sneak preview from the season eight premiere

1:45PM-2:45PM: Paradise – Star and executive producer Sterling K. Brown and creator Dan Fogelman reflect on season one of Paradise, hailed as one of the best shows on TV. Expect behind-the-scenes insights and teases about what’s next in season two.

3:00PM-4:00PM: Spartacus: House of Ashur – Panelists include executive producer Steven S. DeKnight and stars Nick E. Tarabay, Graham McTavish (“Korris,” Ashur’s Doctore), Tenika Davis (“Achillia,” a fierce gladiatrix), Jordi Webber (“Tarchon,” a brash and headstrong gladiator), Jamaica Vaughan (“Hilara,” a young, elevated house slave, deeply in love with Ashur) and Jaime Slater (“Cornelia,” the ruthless wife of Julius Caesar.) The panel will be moderated by Liam McIntyre (“Spartacus,” The Legend of Hercules), who played Spartacus in Seasons Two and Three of the original series.

4:15PM-5:15PM: Farewell to Blood of Zeus: Season 3 Recap – From the origins of the series to casting legendary voices and bringing Greek mythology to life with breathtaking animation, this panel will offer behind-the-scenes stories, fan Q&A, and more as they discuss the hit Netflix series Farewell to Blood of Zeus. Panelists will include producer Michael Hughes (Futurama), supervising director Jae Kim (Pacific Rim: The Black), episodic director Joshua Covey (Pantheon), composer Paul Edwards-Francis (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Emmy Award–winning re-record mixer D. J. Lynch (Lego DC Batman: Family Matters), and cast members Elias Toufexis (Star Trek: Discovery), Jason O’Mara (Batman: Hush), Fred Tatasciore (Transformers: Fall of Cybertron), Cissy Jones (Firewatch), Sarah Elmaleh (Gears of War 5), and Matt Lowe (Hart of Dixie). The show’s creators and writers, Charley and Vlas Parlapanides, will moderate.

5:30PM-6:30PM: Mad Rewind: Conversations with Cast and Crew – Phil LaMarr (MadTV, Samurai Jack), Debra Wilson (MadTV, Call of Duty), Blaine Capatch (writer at MadTV), and Brandee Stilwell (host of Mad Rewind podcast, associate post producer at MadTV) discuss making this legendary comedy show and its impact on comedy today. Moderated by Kiff VandenHeuvel (Young Rock, Bioshock Infinite).

6:45PM-7:45PM: The Tiny Chef Show – The Tiny Chef team is here to spill the tea! Ever wondered how many cooking utensils Tiny Chef has? Or how he put on his cooking show? We’ve got the answers! Ozlem Akturk (co-creator and director of photography), Rachel Larsen (co-creator and director), and Matt Hutchinson (voice of Tiny Chef) discuss Tiny Chef’s social media content and his cooking show. They’re here to share all the fun behind the scenes of how it’s done.

6BCF – (*Seats 2,160)

10:30AM-11:30AM: The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball – Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Members of the creative team and voice cast share a sneak peek at the wild stories, big twists, and surreal humor involving Gumball, Darwin, and the other quirky residents of Elmore in The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, coming soon to Hulu in the U.S., Cartoon Network international channels, and HBO Max (outside the U.S.). Produced by Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, the series marks the long-awaited return of these beloved characters.

11:45PM-1:00PM: Quick Draw -Special Guests: Mark Evanier, Scott Shaw!

It’s the battle you wait for every year, as three speedy cartoonists cross Sharpies to prove who’s the fastest and the funniest. They create cartoons right before your very ideas, based on suggestions and challenges they’ve never heard before—suggestions and challenges that come from you in the audience and from your Quick Draw! quizmaster, Mark Evanier. Competing are Scott Shaw! (Sonic the Hedgehog), Tom Richmond (MAD magazine), Emma Steinkellner (Nell of Gumbling), and several surprise cartoonists. No Sergio this year, but he may try to phone something in. See why this is one of the most popular events in all of Comic-Con!

1:00PM-2:30PM: Cartoon Voices 1 -Special Guests: Mark Evanier

Once again, your host Mark Evanier has assembled a panel of some of the hardest-working folks in the colorful profession of speaking for animated characters. They’ll show you what they do, tell you how they do it, and probably massacre a beloved fairy tale in the process. On the panel this year are Gregg Berger (Transformers), Audrey Wasilewski (Monster High), Fred Tatasciore (The Hulk), Jim Meskimen (Thundercats), Benni Latham (Transformers: Earthspark), and Dana Gould (The Simpsons).

2:45PM-3:45PM: Get Rec’d with Straw Hat Goofy Live – Juju Green (a.k.a. Straw Hat Goofy)—known for his sharp insight, infectious energy, and millions of loyal followers—hosts a live version of his Get Rec’d With Straw Hat Goofy podcast. The special episode will feature candid conversations with celebrities and filmmakers about their upcoming projects, their love for movies, and personal film, TV, and pop culture recommendations for the audience—hence the title “Get Rec’d”!

4:00PM-5:00PM: 25th Anniversary of X-Men with Tom DeSanto – Writer and producer Tom DeSanto (X-Men, Transformers) celebrates the movie that started it all: X-Men. Tom takes the stage to share how his dream of making X-Men as a comic book kid became a reality on the big screen. He’ll screen never-before-seen personal video with Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, and the rest of the cast and tell stories from costume and makeup tests to Wolverine’s claws.

5:15PM-6:15PM: Jim Lee and Friends –Special Guests: Jim Lee

Jim Lee (DC president, publisher, and chief creative officer) is on hand to bring out a few of his friends for discussions and reveals that will have everyone talking long after the Con is over!

6:30PM-7:30PM: Tapawingo – Jon Heder returns in the spiritual successor to Napoleon Dynamite: Tapawingo. Nate and Will are two cool dudes killin’ time between the rec center and the Elk’s Lodge, where they take in a few honest hours of bingo. When they’re not hanging loose, they’re training for that one day they get the call to save nuns (or maybe orphans) from “rogue actors.” Good thing too, ’cause that day’s coming, and Nate and Will are gonna need a few new friends to keep Tapawingo safe. Giddy up! Discussing Tapawingo are cast and crew Dylan Narang (director, writer, producer), Brad DeMarea (writer), Jarrod Russell (director of photography), Rex Teese (editor), Jacob Yoffee (composer), Allen Hooper (casting director), Sarah Cogan (costume designer), Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory), Jay Pichardo (Reno 911!, Modern Family), Kim Matula (Saturday Night, the Sex Lives of College Girls), Amanda Bearse (Married with Children, Fright Night), John Ratzenberger (Cheers, Every Pixar Movie), George Psarras (Waltzing with Brando, Onward), Paul Psarras (first role), Sawyer Williams (The Taylows, The Slasher Nurse), Chad Dukes (first role), Ariel Flores (Babylon, One of Them Days), Reji Woods (Here’s Yianni!, Orange Is the New Black), Mike Beaver (Soundwave, Shotgun Harley), Luke Barnett (Dark Winds, Tonic), Gina Gershon (Showgirls, Borderlands), and Billy Zane (Titanic, Tombstone).

9:15PM-9:45PM: IT: Welcome to Derry – HBO is treating fans to an exclusive, early sneak peek of its highly anticipated horror series IT: Welcome to Derry, from Warner Bros. Television, featuring first-look footage from the premiere episode presented by Andy Muschietti (executive producer, director) and Barbara Muschietti (executive producer) and the release of a brand-new teaser.

6A – (*Seats 1,040)

10:00AM-11:00AM: Jazwares 2025 Sneak Peek – This year Jazwares goes bigger, bolder, and brighter! Collectibles connoisseur Jeremy Padawer presents exclusive reveals, including new collectibles from the Jazwares Vault, Pokémon, Squishmallows, Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron, Total Anime, AEW, BLDR, Hello Kitty and Friends, and more. Expect the unexpected with epic brand updates from Jazwares panelists Paul Viggiano (Pokémon brand and design), Tim Bungeroth (Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron & BLDR), Daniel Jung (AEW Brand), Selah Estrada (Total Anime Brand), Aaron Margolin (sci-fi and horror brand and design), and Elena Wilson (Hello Kitty and Friends design).

11:15AM-12:15PM: Sneak Peek: Toys That Made Us New Episodes – Brian Volk-Weiss (The Movies That Made Us, Disney’s Behind the Attraction) and the Nacelle team go behind the scenes of the docuseries The Toys That Made Us, as they share stories, fan-favorite moments, and the impact of the show on toy culture. Be the first to catch an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming seasons, including the highly anticipated Polly Pocket episode.

12:30PM-1:30PM: Todd McFarlane: In Conversation–Spawn, Image Comics, and More – Todd McFarlane, founder and president of Image Comics, creator of Spawn, CEO of McFarlane Toys, and co-creator of Venom, and Jim Viscardi (Image Comics), sit down for a candid conversation about comics, creativity, and the business of pop culture. Expect insights, behind-the-scenes stories, and maybe even a few surprises as they dive into the past, present, and future of comics.

1:45PM-2:45PM: Marvel Comics: Ultimate Universe – Marvel’s growing Ultimate Universe continues to captivate longtime fans and new readers alike. Editor-in-chief C. B. Cebulski, Ultimate editor Wil Moss, and some of the line’s hit creators discuss the imprint’s success while revealing the bold and unpredictable storytelling still on the horizon. The countdown to the Maker’s return is on, as the moment readers have been anticipating since the start prepares to send the universe and characters they’ve grown to love into a frenzy! Make sure to stick around to score an exclusive giveaway comic book.

3:00PM-4:00PM: Marvel: Comics to Screen – Marvel masters collide in an unprecedented meeting of page and screen as Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C. B. Cebulski, Marvel Studios head of visual development Ryan Meinerding, and others explore Marvel’s First Family’s journey from the comics page to the big screen—just as Fantastic Four: First Steps lands in theaters! Fans who stick around till the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book!

4:15PM-5:15PM: Project Hail Mary Audible Book Club – With over a million audiobooks sold and a major motion picture coming to theaters, Project Hail Mary is one of the most popular audiobooks of all time, and there is no better time to celebrate the interstellar thriller that has delighted listeners around the world. Bestselling author Andy Weir, beloved Project Hail Mary narrator Ray Porter, and Project Hail Mary film producer Aditya Sood discuss the making of the Audible Studios production and share some of their favorite excerpts from the audiobook that Audible audiences have called “the best audiobook in history” and “one of the all-time best audiobook performances.” Whether you’re a long-time fan, interested in diving in while you await the movie’s release, or curious about what makes for the most compelling audio storytelling experience, join this riveting Audible Book Club conversation to celebrate the acclaimed novel.

5:30PM-6:30PM: Attack of the Killer Tomatoes: Organic Intelligence – Hide your ketchup packets—the tomatoes are back, and they’re refried! Director David Ferino, producer and moderator Michael Polis (Yo Gabba Gabba), writer and creator Costa Dillon, and cast members Eric Roberts (The Righteous Gemstones), David Koechner (Anchorman), Catherine Corcoran (Terrifier), Myrna Velasco (Star Wars: Resistance), Zachary Roozen (Romeo and Juliet Killers), and Noor Razooky (The Old Man) give a sneak peek at Attack of the Killer Tomatoes: Organic Intelligence, a modern reboot of the cult-classic satire. The panel features exclusive footage, behind-the-scenes stories, and a surprise appearance by the unpredictable tomato puppet star “Answer Ball.”

6:45PM-7:45PM: The Hillywood Show: Galactic Reveals and Q&A – A long time ago, at a Comic-Con, far, far away . . . See the first teaser with cast reveal for Hillywood’s next parody of galactic proportions! Panel will also include a Q&A with creator Hilly Hindi, plus fun and surprising surprise guests! Hillywood is known for parodies based on popular movies/TV shows (Supernatural, Doctor Who, The Lord of the Rings, etc.) and has nearly 2 million subscribers with 400 million views.

8:30PM-11:00PM: Masquerade Simulcast: The Comic-Con International 2025 Masquerade – For those unable to get a seat for the live Masquerade in Ballroom 20 if it fills up, or who just prefer a smaller crowd and the Sails Pavilion is filled up too, this big-screen simulcast is for you. Watch as the Ballroom 20 stage becomes an amazing cosplay competition of impressive re-created and original design costumes crafted by talented attendees. The emcees will once again be five-time Hugo Award–winning writer and artist Phil Foglio and his son Victor Foglio, with impressive intermission entertainment from The Saber Guild Star Wars performance group and The Corps Dance Crew.

*This number is how many seats it normally sits this could change at any time.