Comic Inspiration San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Signings, Exclusives

Comic Inspiration returns to San Diego Comic-Con with an exclusive lineup featuring some of the biggest names in comics at the moment, including Lucio Parrillo, Peach Momoko, Carla Cohen, and many more. They’ll be taking over Booth #2302, with daily exclusives, evening Whatnot streams, and artist signings you won’t want to miss.

Booth Signings (Booth #2302):

Friday, July 25 5-7pm PT – Drew Zucker & David Booker

Saturday, July 26 5-7pm PT – Lucio Parrillo & Carla Cohen



Whatnot Streams (@comicinspirationusa):

Thursday, July 23 7pm PT – Lucio Parrillo & Carla Cohen

Friday, July 24 7pm PT – Rose Besch

Saturday, July 25 7pm PT – John Giang



San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives

Marvel Swimsuit Special #1 – Lucio Parrillo

Trade Cover – $20

Limited to 3,000

Virgin Cover – $30

Limited to 1,000

Marvel Swimsuit Special #1 – Rose Besch

Trade Cover – $20

Limited to 3,000

Virgin Cover – $30

Limited to 1,000

Fantastic Four #1 – Mico Suayan

Trade Cover – $20

Limited to 3,000

Virgin Cover – $30

Limited to 1,000

BRZRKR #1 – Ejikure

Virgin Cover – $25 (Limited to 500)

Virgin Foil Cover – $35 (Limited to 250)

Big Rig #1 – Peach Momoko

Virgin Foil Cover – $35 (Limited to 750)

Fame: Ed Boon, Creator of Mortal Kombat #1 – Alicia Conte

Virgin Cover – $25 (Limited to 100)

Magma Foil Cover – $35 (Limited to 40)

Spot Foil Cover – $35 (Limited to 40)

The Disputed Mortimar Dia de los Muertas #1 – Carla Cohen

Virgin Cover – $25 (Limited to 100)

Virgin Foil Cover – $35 (Limited to 60)

Metal Edition – $80 (Limited to 20)

Transformers #22 – Jonathan Uribe

Virgin Foil Cover – $25 (Limited to 500)

Transformers #22 – Freely Abrigo

Virgin Foil Cover – $30 (Limited to 300)

Archie Meets Jay and Silent Bob #1 – Freely Abrigo

Virgin Cover – $30 (Limited to 200)