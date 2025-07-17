Comixology x Kindle Teaming Up for San Diego Comic-Con Giveaways

It’s never hard to stay busy at San Diego Comic-Con, but Comixology and Kindle are adding a new interactive twist. IGN has revealed that the two platforms are teaming up to launch the “Comixology x Kindle Colorsoft Scavenger Hunt,” a multi-booth experience that gives fans the chance to explore the show floor, unlock exclusive rewards, and even walk away with a Kindle Colorsoft.

The scavenger hunt sends attendees to participating publishers’ booths, to scan unique QR codes to claim free digital comics, discounts, and prize entries. Participating publishers include:

Abrams ComicArts

BOOM! Studios

Comicraft

ComicMix

Dark Horse Comics

Fantagraphics

Ghost Machine

IDW

Image Comics

Kodansha

Mad Cave Studios

Oni Press

Red 5 Comics

Silver Sprocket

Titan Entertainment

Top Cow Productions

Zenescope Entertainment

At the Comixology Booth #1935, fans will find even more ways to join the fun, including a giant gumball machine filled with enamel pins, additional prize opportunities, and Kindle Colorsoft giveaways. The booth will also host Kindle demo stations, live drawing sessions with artists like Michael Avon Oeming and Tula Lotay, and a full schedule of creator signings throughout the weekend.