Committed Comics San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Debuts, Giveaways, Signings, More [UPDATE]

Committed Comics is back at San Diego Comic-Con for their 20+ year tradition of showcasing independent talent and original stories from their growing roster of creators. Over the years, they’ve worked with some of the most exciting names like Camilla d’Errico and Dustin Weaver — and 2025 promises more discoveries and a few surprises.

You can find them in Small Press at Booth #L-09, where they’ll be debuting three new books, offering SDCC exclusive deals, and teaming up with us (yes, the UBlog!) for a special giveaway. Stay tuned for more details on that collaboration soon. Be sure to follow them on Twitter at @CommittedComics and Instagram @Committed.Comics.

Plus, if you missed out on our trading cards over the years, Committed Comics will also be offering any leftover inventory for single Prize Mule cards, for free, while supplies last. The group Prize Mule shot will also be available with purchase of any amount at the table.

[UPDATE July 16]

Stop by Committed Comics #L-09 to pick up their Tea Dragons: Whimsy and Watercolor, a new art book by illustrator Kit Steele. Filled with dreamy watercolor illustrations and fantasy vibes, this 36-page softcover collection will be available for $25 at the booth all weekend — and Kit Steele herself will be on hand to sign copies, sell original artwork, and accept a limited number of commissions.

[PREVIOUS]

PANEL

Committed Comics founder and publisher Thomas Doherty will also be moderating the “Color Cats with Camilla d’Errico” workshop, happening Friday, July 25 from 3pm-4pm in Room 11. Camilla shares stories and inspiration from her career, as well as an audience Q&A. Attendees will receive a free coloring page and colored pencils — and it will be popular, so plan to head there a bit early.

PORTFOLIO REVIEW

Portfolio reviews will once again take place in the Sails Pavilion. Committed Comics is reviewing artists (traditional and digital), writers, inkers, colorists, and letterers — especially those working on or developing their own creator-owned projects. Bring printed samples and clearly marked contact info.

Review times:

Thursday, July 24 : 11:30am-3:30pm (PR 07)

: 11:30am-3:30pm (PR 07) Saturday, July 26 : 11am-1pm (PR 07)

: 11am-1pm (PR 07) Saturday July 26: 4pm-6pm (both in PR 07)

SIGNINGS

All Committed Comics creators sign for free, witnessed or not. Stay tuned for the full schedule, but this year’s artists include Kit Steele, Raul Hernandez, Wilson Ramos Jr., Joe Martinez, and Tom Doherty.

DEBUTS & DEALS

Committed Comics is debuting three fresh titles at the show — including the long-awaited continuation of Freakmeter and a rare variant for Tales From the Asylum.

Freakmeter #3 – $6

The weirdest duo in comics returns as Luke Bonochance — the lovable scoundrel with a chip on his shoulder — continues his chaotic journey alongside the ghost of a 1950s teenager trying (and failing) to keep him out of trouble. This issue concludes the original mini-series arc and marks the third chapter in the newly remastered line. Standard comic size, full color, 24 pages. Cover by Kit Steele, who will be signing at the booth throughout the weekend.

Freakmeter #4 – $6

A bonus epilogue issue to the Freakmeter mini-series, this issue includes a brand-new short prose story from the creative team, along with extras, behind-the-scenes content, and bonus artwork. Full color, 20 pages. Cover colorist Raul Hernandez is scheduled to sign all weekend at the booth.

Freakmeter Deluxe Series SDCC Deal – $20

Snag the entire 4-issue Freakmeter Deluxe set for a discounted $20 (normally $24). It’s a great way to catch up on the full story.

Tales From the Asylum #1 Variant Cover – $15

A creepy winter tale kicks off this new horror anthology mini-series by Committed Comics Editor-in-Chief Thomas Doherty. This version features a very limited homage variant cover paying tribute to Todd McFarlane’s Spider-Man #1 (1990) Silver Edition. It’s limited to 30 pieces, with interior art by Joe Martinez and Raymund Lee. Wilson Ramos Jr. (cover colorist), Joe Martinez, and Tom Doherty will all be signing at the booth.