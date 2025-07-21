EXCLUSIVE: Effin Birds San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives, Plans [UPDATE]

When it comes to squawking sarcasm and feathered profanity, no one does it quite like Effin’ Birds — and this year at San Diego Comic-Con, creator Aaron Reynolds is back to molt minds at Booth #2049. The birds are pissed, the Latin is questionable, and the merch is as gloriously inappropriate as ever.

[UPDATE July 21]

Effin’ Birds is bringing the heat — literally—with an incendiary Comic-Con exclusive: a made-in-the-USA Zippo lighter that boldly advises, “Try Not To Set Your Dick On Fire”. Only 10 of these glitter-black, gold-engraved beauties exist, priced at $75 each. For an extra flourish, the back can be signed with a tiny owl in white paint, if you asked Aaron at the table.

[UPDATE June 26]

And if you just want a freebie that screams your feelings about literature, stop by the booth and pick up a “FUCK OFF I’M READING” bookmark, for free, to give off the exact level of rage you should bring to reading.

But now, let’s talk about this year’s exclusives and debuts. First up: the triumphant return of a long-dead fan favorite — Effin’ Birds is resurrecting their FUTUENDI GRATIA pin, available for $16.

This glorious gold pin features a fed-up cuckoo perched against a shield, crowned by a Latin motto that translates to “For Fuck’s Sake.” How do we know? Because two Latin scholars argued over email for ten days about the best way to convey “exasperation and vulgarity” in a dead language, while Reynolds sat there, CC’d, probably drinking coffee and wondering how his life got to this point.

But the bird-based blasphemy doesn’t stop there. Effin’ Birds is also debuting three new enamel pins, including a particularly patriotic eagle screaming “OH MY GOD, WHAT THE FUCK,” which may be the most honest take on American pride we’ve ever seen. All other enamel pins will be available at the booth for $12 each, or five for $50.

You’ll also find a brand-new set of Effin’ Birds Merit Badges ($7 each or get five for $25), and all three formats of Reynolds’ 2026 calendars available (ahead of their store release). You can claim a signed version for $20, or get a doodled version for $40. Now that’s something to really squak about.

On the comics front, Reynolds will have copies of his variant cover for the recently-released Image Comics’ Sweet Paprika: Open for Business, featuring Bean the Dog giving side-eye to the rest of the comic run. If you’re lucky, you might even get yours signed ($10) or doodled on ($25), depending on how generous the coffee gods have been.

Speaking of coffee: if you bring Reynolds a small cup of black coffee during the show, he’ll trade you one of his hand-doodled coffee cups in return. This is not a drill. You get art. He gets caffeine. Everyone wins.