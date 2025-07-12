Ignition Press Blazing Into San Diego Comic-Con with Pop-Up Experience for Fans & Press [UPDATE July 12]

Making their debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, Ignition Press is ready to light a spark with the launch of the Ignition Press Room — a boutique pop-up experience designed to introduce fans, press, and industry insiders to one of the most exciting new players in comics publishing.

Co-founded by a powerhouse team that includes film producer Eric Gitter (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World), former longtime BOOM! Studios President of Publishing & Marketing Filip Sablik, former IDW Editor-in-Chief Jamie S. Rich, and acclaimed comic creator Jeremy Haun, Ignition Press is a creator-first publisher committed to championing bold storytelling, visual innovation, and long-term creative ownership.

Attendees, industry and press members, and all other fans are invited to step foot into the Ingition Press Room at San Diego Comic-Con, which will feature interactive photo-ops, a curated retail space (offering exclusive comic books, t-shirts, enamel pins, stickers, and other merchandise — stay tuned for the full reveals), exclusive afterhours events, and a stacked programming schedule including signings with top talent. It’s all located in the heart of the Gaslamp District, at 643 G St.

Confirmed guests include Jeremy Haun (Murder Podcast: The Cold Open, The Beauty), Cullen Bunn (The Cullenoscopy Podcast, The Sixth Gun, Harrow County), Leah Williams (Voyeur, DC’s Power Girl), Stephanie Williams (Nubia and the Amazons, Street Sharks), Inaki Miranda (We Live, Blade Forger) Mike Tisserand (Murder Podcast: The Cold Open), and David Baldeón (Voyeur, DC’s Power Girl) — with more surprise appearances expected as the show nears.

For members of the press — including journalists, bloggers, podcasters, and influencers — the space will also feature a private lounge with light refreshments, beverages, and high-speed internet.

“When we began building Ignition Press nearly one year ago, we knew we wanted to do comics differently,” said Ignition Press Publisher, Filip Sablik. “The Ignition Press Room is the first manifestation of the type of community we are building around our amazing creators and a celebration of everything we love about this amazing medium!”

Ignition Press Room is poised to become a standout destination at Comic-Con 2025, and a fitting launchpad for a publisher built on creative momentum.

[UPDATE July 12]

ComicBook.Com brought us news of the next Ignition Press titles in their upcoming publishing line, Arcadia, from the Miranda brothers, Roy and Inaki. (We Live, Blade Forger). The futuristic title is being described as a celebration of life in a broken world. It reunites the Miranda Bros. with colorist Eva de la Cruz and letterer Dave Sharpe who both worked with them previously, as well as previous editor Jamie S. Rich.

San Diego Comic-Con attendees will be able to get a first look at Arcadia via previews at their offsite, the Ignition Press Room (643 G Street in San Diego) and also get first dibs on some very cool merchandise.

The introductory Cold Open issue #0 for Arcadia will launch on Kickstarter in August.

[UPDATE July 9]

As reported by Horror News Network, Ignition Press has reveals that the Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley created series The Beauty will be returning, as a comic book series.

The original team, with the addition of Ema Lupacchino on art, will have a preview of the new series at the Ignition Press Room at San Diego Comic-Con, as well as a suite of exclusive merchandise. The original story arc, set to be adapted by Ryan Murphy for FX/Hulu, was originally published by Image Comics from 2015 until 2022.

A collection of the first 11 issues, accompanied by new material, will be released in comic book shops in September.

Be sure to visit the Ignition Press Room at 643 G Street in San Diego.

[UPDATE July 3]

Courtesy of That Hashtag Show, we have another reveal from Ignition Press for San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

Tim Seeley (Revival, Hack/Slash, Money Shot) will be teaming up with acclaimed artist Stefano Simeone (The Last Days of Black Hammer, Radiant Black) for a spooky new series called No Place. Melding the worlds of Oz and Cthulhu, this book will introduce readers to a whole new terrifying world.

Fans will be able to pick up No Place: The Cold Open at the Ignition Press Room, 643 G Street, during San Diego Comic-Con, giving them and introduction to the story, which will begin publication later in 2025. Also available, will be a selection of No Place merchandise, including a pair of enamel pins, stickers and an art print by Tim Seely. Seely will also be in attendance for signings.

[UPDATE July 1]

Ignition Press has announced another debut comic for San Diego Comic-Con and PopInsider has all the details. Attendees will be able to get a first glimpse of Voyeur, a new heist comic book from Leah Williams (Gotham City Sirens, X-Factor) and David Baldeón (Domino, Harley Quinn) with Voyeur First Look, a preview book that will feature two different cover. The first issue of Voyeur won’t hit come book stores until September.

A finely curated selection of Voyeur merchandise will also be available at the Ignition Press Room, including a shirt designed by Paulina Ganucheau, a Yanick Paquette tote bag, and a sticker, enamel pin, and art print from Baldeón. You’ll also find both Baldeón and Williams signing there throughout the show.

The first 50 attendees to make a purchase at the Ignition Press Room, 643 G St San Diego, on Thursday, July 24 and Friday, July 25 will receive a ticket to a very special Voyeur Burlesque Show, to be held at the same location Friday at 8:30pm. Ignition has partnered with Herbal Elegance Revue to host a show featuring the playlist that Williams and Baldeón used while creating the comic. This is an experience for those age 21 and older only.

[UPDATE June 24]

Revealed by Fangoria, Ignition Press has announced one of their flagship titles, The Deluge, written by Cullen Bunn (The Sixth Gun) The Deluge is a haunting exploration of guilt and redemption that will have readers exploring what happens when you are truly faced with the consequences of your own actions, from which there is no escape. The creative team also includes artist Marika Cresta (Captain Carter, Dr. Aphra), colorist Ronda Pattison and lettering studio AndWorld Design. To introduce the title, Ignition Press will be releasing Deluge: The Cold Open at San Diego Comic-Con.

Ignition Press’ Cold Open issues are meant to be standalone entry points suitable for longtime comic fans and new readers. The books will featuring an original, self-contained story that introduces the reader to the world and the characters of the larger story. Each Cold Open issue also includes behind-the-scenes material, special sneak peeks, and information on how to get the entire series through their local comic stores.

Fans attending San Diego Comic-Con will be the first to be able to secure a copy of Deluge: The Cold Open visiting the Ignition Press Room in the Gaslamp District (643 G Street) where they will also find a selection of collectibles including a shirt by Riley Rossmo (The Moon is Following Us, Martian Manhunter), a facemask, stickers, and enamel pin. As previously announced, Cullen Bunn will be in attendance for signings, to be announced later.

[UPDATE June 23]

As revealed by The Popverse, Ignition Press is set to debut Roots of Madness at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, a new “cosmic horror” comic that reimagines early 20th-century America through a supernatural lens. Created by writer Stephanie Williams (Nubia) and artist Letizia Cadonici (House of Slaughter), the story follows Etta Knight, a brilliant young chemist and healer inspired in part by real-life entrepreneur and activist Madame C.J. Walker. Determined to continue her family’s legacy of crafting natural remedies, Etta discovers ancestral secrets hidden within those recipes — secrets tied to something far older, darker, and more dangerous than she ever imagined.

To celebrate the launch, fans will find a themed merch collection at the Ignition Press Press Room offsite, including an exclusive art print, a canvas tote, and two original hair gloss scents created in collaboration with Black Phoenix Alchemy Lab — which echoes the comic’s focus on herbalism and ancestral memory.