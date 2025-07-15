Jason Edmiston San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives, Debuts [Update July 14]

Canadian fine artist Jason Edmiston has been exhibiting at San Diego Comic-Con since 2011 and working in commercial illustration since 1996. He traditionally works in acrylic, painting on wood. Recently Jason’s work was on display as part of the Jaws 50th Anniversary Art Exhibition in Red Bank, NJ, curated by CODA.

You have very likely seen Jason’s work, having clients all over the pop culture spectrum like Square Enix, Hershey, Mad Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, and Nike.

Some of Jason’s most popular paintings are from his “Eyes Without a Face” series. These paintings are life size renditions of a person’s or a character’s eyes, and the subjects range from movie characters, Muppets, robots, villains, heroes, historical figures, musicians, and everything in between. The prints made from these original paintings are highly coveted and collectible, with low print runs and affordable price tags that make them attractive to collectors as well as fans.

[Update July 14]

Does it feel like we have entered the age of “human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together… mass hysteria!?” Sometimes. Thankfully, we have someone we can call…the Ghostbusters. Jason Edmiston has posted on Threads that he is bringing a matched pair of 8″ x 10″ Ghostbusters prints to San Diego Comic-Con next week. Slime not included.

[Previously Posted on July 8]

This summer, Edmiston pays homage to Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever with a pair of Eyes Without a Face prints, releasing exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con.

Sonar Suit – Eyes Without A Face features the caped crusader, as played by the late Val Kilmer, in his Sonar Suit. This 9″ x 5″ print is an edition of only 150 pieces. It will be priced at $25 and can be found at booth #4617.

Fortune Smiles – Eyes Without a Face honors Tommy Lee Jones’ Two-Face character (characters?), also in a 9″ x 5″ print, but with a smaller print run, only 120 copies. Find this print at booth #4617, also for $25.