Factory Entertainment San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE July 18]

Factory Entertainment is once again diving into San Diego Comic-Con with a lineup of high-end collectibles and convention exclusive releases. Known for their high-quality, licensed prop replicas, toys, and more, Factory Entertainment consistently brings a showcase of fan-favorite franchises to the show floor. This year is no exception, as among the highlights for 2025 is a special collection celebrating the 50th anniversary of Jaws.

All of their convention exclusive items will be available two ways:

Items will be available for pre-order via their website, with shipping slated for August following the convention. Purchase in person by visiting Booth #2743 during San Diego Comic-Con for first access

Here’s a look at this year’s Factory Entertainment convention exclusives for 2025:

[UPDATE July 18]

Did you sign up for the Red Sonja signing on Thursday, July 24, featuring stars Matilda Lutz (Revenge), Robert Sheehan (The Umbrella Academy), and Wallis Day (Krypton)? Well, guess what — it will be at Factory Entertainment’s Booth #2743, from 10:45am-11:30am. You will need a lottery win in order to attend.

Additionally, at the booth, you’ll be able to pick up Red Sonja She-Devil 2025 exclusive comic book packs from Dynamite, featuring five Red Sonja special collectible comic books plus trading cards. It’s limited to only 500 copies, and only available at the show or online through Saturday, July 26 (with shipping in August).

[UPDATE July 10]

Factory Entertainment is preparing to boldly go, where no one has before, and they want to take you with them. For San Diego Comic-Con 2025 they are offering a suite of high-quality replica props from several corners of the Star Trek galaxy.

On every Federation Starship you’ll find a dedication plaque, a symbol of that ship’s origin, purpose, and the spirit of exploration. Thanks to Factory Entertainment, you can now make your “man cave” your official Starship with this 1:1 scale replica of the Enterprise NCC-1701-D Dedication Plaque, as seen in Star Trek: The Next Generation. More than twenty years later, this same prop was loaned for use in Star Trek: Picard Season 3. Cast in heavy brass metal alloy with screen-accurate detailing, Factory Entertainment has meticulously recreated every element. Each plaque is numbered from an edition of 500 pieces and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity as well as an 8″ x 10″ photograph from the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 set. Available at their booth during San Diego Comic-Con, or for pre-order now for $250.

It’s the Swiss Army Knife of the “Supervisors”. The Star Trek Gary Seven Servo Limited Edition Prop Replica is a marvelous prop replica, the spitting’ image of the iconic Servo device, used by Gary Seven, a mysterious “Supervisor” first introduced in Star Trek: The Original Series episode “Assignment: Earth.” Just like the originals, this prop is precision-crafted from machined aluminum, featuring a functional spring-loaded pop-out mechanism and adjustable dials — a true homage to 23rd-century technology. Each replica is presented in a gift box and is accompanied by a numbered COA (Certificate of Authenticity) booklet. Available for $100 at booth #2743, or available for pre-order now.

Let everyone at work know you’re a Trekkie too with Factory Entertainment’s Star Trek Desktop Viewer Scaled Prop Replica. You can choose from 3 different work appropriate scenes to display on this solid metal, officially licensed, scaled prop replica. As seen in Star Trek: The Original Series, the 3-inch tall replica features a display stand, removable frame and printed images of Lt. Uhura, Lt. Commander Spock and an Enterprise schematic. out of solid metal features a display stand and removable frame that allows you to swap the displayed image. Available at the Factory Entertainment booth, #2743, or you can pre-order it online now for $70.

This legendary Klingon Empire sword was the plot of the 81st episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine in 1995 and now, thirty years later, you can have your very own Star Trek:Deep Space Nine Sword of Khaless Scaled Prop Replica from Factory Entertainment. This stunning scaled prop replica is over 7″ wide and is cast out of solid metal and includes a display stand. Beam yourself over the booth #2743 to pick one up, or pre-order one online for $50.

Impress your Trekkie friends, or instill fear into your enemies with this next San Diego Comic-Con release from Factory Entertainment. Modeled from the traditional Klingon warriors’ knife, as seen in Star Trek III: The Search For Spock, this stunning 5″ long, Star Trek Klingon D’k Tahg Scaled Prop Replica is cast out of solid metal and features movable secondary “blades”. Have no fear, the blades are purely decorative and are not sharp. Includes a display stand. You can pick one up from the Factory Entertainment booth, #2743, or pre-order one online now for $60.

[UPDATE July 2]

Factory Entertainment is bringing the power of Etheria to San Diego Comic-Con with their Masters of the Universe She-Ra Sword of Protection Scaled Prop Replica. Inspired by the sword wielded by Princess Adora to transform into the mighty She-Ra, this convention exclusive captures the iconic design in stunning detail. Crafted from solid metal and measuring approximately 7.5″ in length, the replica comes complete with a Masters of the Universe–branded acrylic display stand. Ready to pledge your allegiance to the Princess of Power? You can pick it up at their booth for $50, or pre-order it online now for shipping after the con.

They’re also bringing a Battlestar Galactica Cylon Rifle Scaled Prop Replica, inspired by the classic 1978 series. This miniature version of the Cylon laser rifle measures 6.5″ in length and is crafted entirely from solid metal, making it both compact and weighty, and perfect for display without taking up your entire command deck.

It includes a Battlestar Galactica branded acrylic stand and is available for $60 at the booth or for pre-ordering it online now for shipping after the con.

[UPDATE June 28]

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future, Factory Entertainment is heading straight to Hill Valley with a new scaled prop replica straight from Marty McFly’s neighborhood — the Back to the Future Lyon Estates Scaled Prop Replica. This officially licensed convention exclusive features the iconic Lyon Estates entrance sign as a 4″ desktop collectible — but to make it truly unique, it’s double-sided — showing off the clean, picture-perfect 1955 version on one side and the rundown, graffiti-covered 1985 version on the other. You can pick it up for $50 on the show floor, or order it online now for shipping after the con.

[UPDATE June 26]

Up next, Factory Entertainment is adding a true icon of superhero lore to their lineup of convention exclusives with their DC Hall of Justice Scaled Prop Replica™. Measuring 6″ wide, this detailed replica recreates the legendary headquarters first introduced in the Super Friends animated series and soon to appear in the live action Superman. You can claim yours for $45 at the con, or for pre-order online now for shipping after the con.

Factory Entertainment is also slashing its way into SDCC 2025 with a killer exclusive: this Friday the 13th Jason Mask Scaled Prop Replica. Measuring 5″ tall, the officially licensed replica captures the chilling essence of Jason Voorhees’ iconic hockey mask — complete with a removable bloodied knife for customizable display. Add some menace to your collection for $60 at the show, or pre-order it online now for shipping after the con.

[UPDATE June 19]

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Jaws, Factory Entertainment is bringing a piece of Amity Island to San Diego Comic-Con with their Jaws Amity Island Billboard Scaled Prop Replica. This 9″ wide collectible is a faithful recreation of the beachside billboard featured in one of the film’s most memorable scenes — where a well-meaning town warning is met with a sharp-toothed graffiti makeover. Just like in Spielberg’s classic, the reversible magnetic panel lets you switch between the original “Welcome to Amity” version and the ominously defaced one, complete with a hand-painted shark fin and speech bubble warning swimmers to stay out of the water.

The replica comes packaged in collector-friendly packaging with a custom display stand. You can sink your teeth into it for $90 by visiting the Factory Entertainment Booth #2743 during the show, or it is available for pre-order online now for shipping after the con.

Factory Entertainment continues its celebration of Jaws‘ 50th anniversary with an exclusive that puts fans in the shoes — or rather, the uniform — of Amity’s most reluctant hero. The Jaws Amity Island Police Chief Badge and Patch Limited Edition Prop Replica is a detailed homage to Chief Martin Brody, a faithful recreation to the badge and patch worn in Spielberg’s iconic thriller.

The badge is cast in brass alloy with a rear pin backing faithful to the on-screen original, while the embroidered patch replicates the Amity Island Police insignia with modern embroidery techniques to deliver a superior product, while staying true to the original design.

Each set is housed in a custom gift box and includes a numbered Certificate of Authenticity and a prop story booklet exploring the design’s cinematic roots. You don’t need a bigger boat to catch this set — you can reel it in for $80 at Booth #2743, or pre-order it online for shipping after the con now.