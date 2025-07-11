George Lucas, Guillermo Del Toro, and More Set for Sunday Hall H Panel

As announced today by multiple outlets, George Lucas is heading to San Diego Comic-Con.

He will be joined by director Guillermo del Toro, as well as artist and Star Wars prequel production designer Doug Chiang for a panel on Sunday in Hall H, to explore the power of illustrated story, and give a look inside the new Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. Queen Latifah will moderate the panel.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome George Lucas to Comic-Con for the very first time,” said David Glanzer, chief communications and strategy officer of Comic-Con. “Nearly five decades ago, Star Wars made one of its earliest public appearances at our convention, along with a booth featuring Howard Chaykin’s now legendary Star Wars poster as a promotional item.

“Now, to have Mr. Lucas return, this time to debut the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, is a true full-circle moment. His lifelong dedication to visual storytelling and world-building resonates deeply with us and our community, and the museum’s mission to celebrate narrative art in all its forms perfectly reflects what Comic-Con has championed from the very beginning.”