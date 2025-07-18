Hero Complex Gallery San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Main Menu

Alternative movie pop culture print professionals, Hero Complex Gallery are gearing up for another San Diego Comic-Con and we have the details about several of the stupendous new releases they are bringing with them.

They will be returning to booth #4501 where, along with all new exclusives you can expect to see a selection of artist proofs and some seriously legendary sold-out prints discovered in their vault. They will also have artist and friend, Craig Drake, joining them at the booth for a signing, day and times to be announced soon.

The Animated Series Batmobile – by Craig Drake

 


Eat my Dust by Glen Brogan


Kiki’s Delivery Service by Mary Ainza


Vaulthawks – Filly Variant by Casey Callender


Thrill of the Hunt by Vance Kelly


AT-AT AP by Craig Drake

