Icon Heroes San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [July 16]

Since 2008, Icon Heroes has been bringing collectors high-quality and fully licensed pop culture products.

With a focus on unique and engaging items from the most recognizable licenses, Icon Heroes has been delivering statues, bobble-heads, office accessories, and action figures with a concentration on craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Their latest passion project comes from the exciting world of Zoo Jitsu Fighters. Melding their love of pop culture with the dynamic art of jujitsu to create inspired and inventive characters that speak to the spirit of all collectors.

Icon Heroes will once again be back at San Diego Comic-Con, at Booth #3245, and they will be offering several new exclusives and debuts from the world of Zoo Jitsu Fighters.

[UPDATE July 16]

Icon Heroes has added a new exciting element to their San Diego Comic-Con festivities; a contest to win a custom Claws go. Attendees will need to snap and tweet a photo at their booth, #3245, to be eligible. See all rules and requirements.

GIVEAWAY! Win a custom CLAWS gi (Kingz Kimono + gi bag)!

1️⃣ Follow @IconHeroes

2️⃣ Take a pic at #SDCC25 Booth #3245

3️⃣ Post it, tag @IconHeroes

4️⃣ Tag 3 friends who need Zoo Jitsu Fighters

Winner announced after the show!#SDCC2025 pic.twitter.com/E2gTMHaBU1 — Icon Heroes 🔜 SDCC booth #3245 (@iconheroes) July 15, 2025

[UPDATE July 3]

Zoo Jitsu Fighters Pounce the Puma Black Gi Action Figure – $45

The newest warrior of the Claws Tribe makes his debut with a limited edition black gi variant action figure, available exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con. Sculpted by Four Horsemen Studio, 6.5″ Pounce comes with 30 points of articulation, a branded gi, printed pants, 2 interchangeable heads, and 8 interchangeable paws. The deluxe collector box features silver foil and artwork by comic artist Ale Garza. It’s limited to 250 pieces.

[UPDATE June 26]

Zoo Jitsu Fighters Enamel Pins – $15 each

Designed by artist Lord Mesa, exclusively for San Diego Comic-Con, each of the six pins is 1.5” – 2” tall with detailed artwork, with each design limited to 500 pieces each. If you’re a fan of the Claws Tribe you’ll be able to choose from Tiago the Tiger, Paulo the Panther, Jairo the Jaguar, or Chico the Cheetah. Representing the Stampede Tribe you’ll find Ekko the Elephant and Humphrey the Hippo.

They will also be available for pre-order beginning July 12.