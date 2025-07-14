IDW San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives, Signings, & More

IDW Publishing is heading to San Diego Comic-Con with a massive lineup of exclusives, early-access items, and signings across their properties, including Godzilla, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic, Star Trek, and more.
Booth #2729 will get a brand new design, and play host to more than 20 creator signings, daily giveaways, and the debut of some of IDW’s biggest new launches.
First up, their exclusives:
- EXCLUSIVE COVERS
- GODZILLA #1 SDCC exclusive cover by Attack Peter
- BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES: RITE OF SPRING #1 SDCC exclusive cover by Jared Cullum
- MONSTER HIGH: PRIDE 2025 SDCC exclusive cover by Tsuukiyomo
- STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS #1 SDCC exclusive cover by Jack Lawrence & Charlie Kirchoff
- TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X NARUTO #1 SDCC exclusive foil cover by Jorge Jiménez
- TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: RETURN TO NEW YORK TPB SDCC exclusive dust jacket by Danny Earls
- GODZILLA 70TH SDCC exclusive gold foil cover by Art Adams
- EARLY ACCESS
- STARSHIP GODZILLA #1 black & white version
- STREET SHARKS #1 ashcan edition
- GODZILLA: ESCAPE THE DEADZONE #1 black & white version
- MERCH & FREEBIES
- EXCLUSIVE FOR SALE: GODZILLA #1 SDCC exclusive pins
- FREE: GODZILLA poster
- FREE: IDW DARK poster
- FREE SONIC poster
- FREE: VALIANT UNIVERSE ashcan
- FREE: IDW DARK ashcan
- FREE: STAR TREK ashcan
- FREE: IDW DARK & GODZILLA Free Comic Book Day issues
BOOTH SIGNINGS
And they will also be hosting some of the biggest talent of the week at Booth #2729, including Art Adams, Patrick Horvath, Kevin Eastman, George Takai, and more:
- WEDNESDAY (7/23)
- 6:30-8:30pm: GODZILLA with Tim Seeley, Oliver Ono, Ethan Parker, Griffin Sheridan
- THURSDAY (7/24)
- 9:45-10:45am: STREET SHARKS ashcan with Stephanie Williams
- 11:00-12:00pm: Wristband required: GODZILLA 70TH ANNIVERSARY foil signing with Art Adams
- 12:30-1:30pm: MONSTER HIGH: PRIDE with Megan Brown
- 2:00-3:00pm: GODZILLA: HERE THERE BE DRAGONS with Frank Tieri
- 3:30-4:30pm: Wristband required: BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES with Patrick Horvath
- 5:00-6:00pm: STAR TREK with Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Christopher Cantwell
- FRIDAY (7/25)
- 10:00-11:00am: Wristband required: BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES & THE EXORCISM AT 1600 PENN with Patrick Horvath, Hannah Rose May
- 11:30-1:30pm: Wristband required: TMNT: THE LAST RONIN with Kevin Eastman, Ben Bishop, Tom Waltz
- 2:00-3:00pm: GODZILLA with Attack Peter, Hayden Sherman, Oliver Ono, Ethan Parker, Griffin Sheridan, and Hanna Cha
- 3:30-4:30pm: TMNT – details to come the week of SDCC
- 5:00-7:00PM: Wristband required: TMNT: THE LAST RONIN with Kevin Eastman, Ben Bishop, Tom Waltz
- SATURDAY (7/26)
- 10:00-11:00am: Wristband required: IT RHYMES WITH TAKEI with George Takei
- 11:30-12:30pm: MORE WEIGHT & SPOOPS with Ben Wickey, AJ LoCascio
- 1:00-2:00pm: STREET SHARKS ashcan with Stephanie Williams
- 2:30-3:30pm: SURFSIDE GIRLS, YOU WISH & THE SIN BIN with Kim Dwinell, Jeff Victor, Robbie Thompson
- 4:00-5:00pm: IDW DARK with Patrick Horvath, Hannah Rose May, Casey Gilly, Rodney Barnes
- 5:30-6:30pm: TMNT X NARUTO with Caleb Goellner
- SUNDAY (7/27)
- 10:00-11:00am: Wristband required: SONIC THE HEDGEHOG with Adam Bryce Thomas, Gigi Dutreix, Ethan Stanley, Daniel Barnes Jr.
- 11:30-12:30pm: MY LITTLE PONY with Casey Gilly, Stephanie Williams, Tony Fleecs, Brianna Garcia, Amy Mebberson
- 1:00-2:00pm: STAR TREK with Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Robbie Thompson, Travis Mercer, Susan Bridges, Tilly Bridges
- 3:30-4:30pm: Wristband required: IT RHYMES WITH TAKEI with George Takei