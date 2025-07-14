Main Menu

IDW San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives, Signings, & More

IDW Publishing is heading to San Diego Comic-Con with a massive lineup of exclusives, early-access items, and signings across their properties, including Godzilla, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic, Star Trek, and more.

Booth #2729 will get a brand new design, and play host to more than 20 creator signings, daily giveaways, and the debut of some of IDW’s biggest new launches.

First up, their exclusives:

  • EXCLUSIVE COVERS
    • GODZILLA #1 SDCC exclusive cover by Attack Peter
    • BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES: RITE OF SPRING #1 SDCC exclusive cover by Jared Cullum
    • MONSTER HIGH: PRIDE 2025 SDCC exclusive cover by Tsuukiyomo
    • STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS #1 SDCC exclusive cover by Jack Lawrence & Charlie Kirchoff
    • TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X NARUTO #1 SDCC exclusive foil cover by Jorge Jiménez
    • TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: RETURN TO NEW YORK TPB SDCC exclusive dust jacket by Danny Earls
    • GODZILLA 70TH SDCC exclusive gold foil cover by Art Adams

  • EARLY ACCESS
    • STARSHIP GODZILLA #1 black & white version
    • STREET SHARKS #1 ashcan edition
    • GODZILLA: ESCAPE THE DEADZONE #1 black & white version
  • MERCH & FREEBIES
    • EXCLUSIVE FOR SALE: GODZILLA #1 SDCC exclusive pins
    • FREE: GODZILLA poster
    • FREE: IDW DARK poster
    • FREE SONIC poster
    • FREE: VALIANT UNIVERSE ashcan
    • FREE: IDW DARK ashcan
    • FREE: STAR TREK ashcan
    • FREE: IDW DARK & GODZILLA Free Comic Book Day issues

BOOTH SIGNINGS

And they will also be hosting some of the biggest talent of the week at Booth #2729, including Art Adams, Patrick Horvath, Kevin Eastman, George Takai, and more:

  • WEDNESDAY (7/23)
    • 6:30-8:30pm: GODZILLA with Tim Seeley, Oliver Ono, Ethan Parker, Griffin Sheridan
  • THURSDAY (7/24)
    • 9:45-10:45am: STREET SHARKS ashcan with Stephanie Williams
    • 11:00-12:00pm: Wristband required: GODZILLA 70TH ANNIVERSARY foil signing with Art Adams
    • 12:30-1:30pm: MONSTER HIGH: PRIDE with Megan Brown
    • 2:00-3:00pm: GODZILLA: HERE THERE BE DRAGONS with Frank Tieri
    • 3:30-4:30pm: Wristband required: BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES with Patrick Horvath
    • 5:00-6:00pm: STAR TREK with Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Christopher Cantwell
  • FRIDAY (7/25)
    • 10:00-11:00am: Wristband required: BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES & THE EXORCISM AT 1600 PENN with Patrick Horvath, Hannah Rose May
    • 11:30-1:30pm: Wristband required: TMNT: THE LAST RONIN with Kevin Eastman, Ben Bishop, Tom Waltz
    • 2:00-3:00pm: GODZILLA with Attack Peter, Hayden Sherman, Oliver Ono, Ethan Parker, Griffin Sheridan, and Hanna Cha
    • 3:30-4:30pm: TMNT – details to come the week of SDCC
    • 5:00-7:00PM: Wristband required: TMNT: THE LAST RONIN with Kevin Eastman, Ben Bishop, Tom Waltz
  • SATURDAY (7/26)
    • 10:00-11:00am: Wristband required: IT RHYMES WITH TAKEI with George Takei
    • 11:30-12:30pm: MORE WEIGHT & SPOOPS with Ben Wickey, AJ LoCascio
    • 1:00-2:00pm: STREET SHARKS ashcan with Stephanie Williams
    • 2:30-3:30pm: SURFSIDE GIRLS, YOU WISH & THE SIN BIN with Kim Dwinell, Jeff Victor, Robbie Thompson
    • 4:00-5:00pm: IDW DARK with Patrick Horvath, Hannah Rose May, Casey Gilly, Rodney Barnes
    • 5:30-6:30pm: TMNT X NARUTO with Caleb Goellner
  • SUNDAY (7/27)
    • 10:00-11:00am: Wristband required: SONIC THE HEDGEHOG with Adam Bryce Thomas, Gigi Dutreix, Ethan Stanley, Daniel Barnes Jr.
    • 11:30-12:30pm: MY LITTLE PONY with Casey Gilly, Stephanie Williams, Tony Fleecs, Brianna Garcia, Amy Mebberson
    • 1:00-2:00pm: STAR TREK with Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Robbie Thompson, Travis Mercer, Susan Bridges, Tilly Bridges
    • 3:30-4:30pm: Wristband required: IT RHYMES WITH TAKEI with George Takei
