IDW San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives, Signings, & More

IDW Publishing is heading to San Diego Comic-Con with a massive lineup of exclusives, early-access items, and signings across their properties, including Godzilla, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic, Star Trek, and more.

Booth #2729 will get a brand new design, and play host to more than 20 creator signings, daily giveaways, and the debut of some of IDW’s biggest new launches.

First up, their exclusives:

EXCLUSIVE COVERS GODZILLA #1 SDCC exclusive cover by Attack Peter BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES: RITE OF SPRING #1 SDCC exclusive cover by Jared Cullum MONSTER HIGH: PRIDE 2025 SDCC exclusive cover by Tsuukiyomo STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS #1 SDCC exclusive cover by Jack Lawrence & Charlie Kirchoff TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X NARUTO #1 SDCC exclusive foil cover by Jorge Jiménez TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: RETURN TO NEW YORK TPB SDCC exclusive dust jacket by Danny Earls GODZILLA 70TH SDCC exclusive gold foil cover by Art Adams

EARLY ACCESS STARSHIP GODZILLA #1 black & white version STREET SHARKS #1 ashcan edition GODZILLA: ESCAPE THE DEADZONE #1 black & white version

MERCH & FREEBIES EXCLUSIVE FOR SALE: GODZILLA #1 SDCC exclusive pins FREE: GODZILLA poster FREE: IDW DARK poster FREE SONIC poster FREE: VALIANT UNIVERSE ashcan FREE: IDW DARK ashcan FREE: STAR TREK ashcan FREE: IDW DARK & GODZILLA Free Comic Book Day issues



BOOTH SIGNINGS

And they will also be hosting some of the biggest talent of the week at Booth #2729, including Art Adams, Patrick Horvath, Kevin Eastman, George Takai, and more: