LEGO Welcomes You to “San Diego LEGO-Con” Immersive Booth, Activities, Debuts, More

Get ready… for San Diego LEGO-Con.

The LEGO Group is leveling up its San Diego Comic-Con presence this year with an immersive booth experience at #2829 dedicated to fandom, creativity and the convention we all love. At the heart of the booth is a show-stopping LEGO diorama recreation of the San Diego Convention Center itself, crafted from over 200,000 bricks and packed with Comic-Con Easter eggs hidden throughout. It’s all designed as a con-within-a-con, and you’re invited to not only attend, but to become part of the build.

Fans can participate in hands-on activities like the “Build Your Own Booth” station, where at the end of each day, attendee’s “booth” creations may be added to the massive diorama. Those who join in will score an exclusive “San Diego LEGO-Con” pop badge and can return daily to collect the full set. Free printed San Diego LEGO-Con guidebooks are available at the front desk for anyone who stops by, and a show floor-wide “LEGO Side Quest” Scavenger Hunt adds even more opportunities for fans to engage — and potentially win swag packs or a daily grand prize. By completing photo-based tasks and answering fun riddles, one lucky participant will win the daily grand prize, with an additional 20 randomly selected participants also scoring a premium swag pack featuring exclusive LEGO product. There will also be celebrity appearances.

“This year at San Diego Comic-Con, we wanted to celebrate this incredible convention and its fans in a way that’s never been done before,” said Beth McKenna, Head of U.S. Marketing at the LEGO Group. “San Diego Comic-Con embodies the spirit of play and imagination through fandom. ‘San Diego LEGO-Con’ is our love letter to SDCC as a cornerstone of fandom culture, having exhibited here since 2003. Ultimately, we believe that booth visitors will be able to see themselves and their experiences reflected in the diorama, all while experiencing everything else our brand has to offer at SDCC 2025.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be Comic-Con without big reveals, and LEGO is delivering a lineup of debuts that spans video game nostalgia, superhero lore, fantasy epics, and cult-favorite series.

LEGO Game Boy (72046) — $59.99

Making its global debut at SDCC, the new LEGO Game Boy set pays tribute to one of the most iconic handheld gaming systems of all time. This 421-piece build is designed at near life-size scale and includes signature details like the A/B buttons, +Control Pad, and even brick-built elements replicating the contrast and volume dials. The model also comes with two interchangeable cartridge-style Game Paks — one for The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and one for Super Mario Land. Builders can customize the display with a classic Game Boy start screen or screens from either game. Available for pre-order during the show.

LEGO Wicked Collection — Prices range from $19.99 to $159.99

In collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, LEGO is premiering six sets based on Wicked: For Good, the upcoming film adaptation releasing November 21. Each set lets fans recreate key locations and scenes from the film with colorful builds and rich detail.

Wicked Emerald City Wall Art (75685) — $159.99 | A 1,518-piece brick-built display celebrating the grandeur of Emerald City, designed to be wall-hung or shelf-mounted.

Emerald City & Kiamo Ko Castle (75689) — $79.99 | An 860-piece set capturing the dramatic final scene of the film with secret compartments and cinematic callbacks.

Elphaba’s Retreat (75687) — $27.99 | A 228-piece woodland hideaway complete with magical elements, rabbits, and story-driven accessories.

Glinda’s Wedding Day (75688) — $39.99 | A 476-piece set featuring Glinda’s big moment — with a twist. Features pop-open butterflies and role-play elements.

Glinda & Elphaba Visit Munchkinland (75690) — $69.99 | A dual-scene, 744-piece set with Glinda in her bubble and Elphaba arriving at Boq’s cottage.

BrickHeadz Wicked Elphaba & Glinda (40794) — $19.99 | A 325-piece dual figure set for fans of the whimsical and weird. BrickHeadz collectors take note: this one’s magic.

LEGO® DC Batman Arkham Asylum (76300) — $299.99

Unveiled for the first time at SDCC and available for pre-order, this massive 2,953-piece set invites fans into the darkest corners of Gotham. Arkham Asylum has long been a staple of Batman’s universe, and this set delivers on every detail. It includes 16 minifigures, including Batman, The Joker, Harley Quinn, Bane, Poison Ivy, The Penguin, Killer Croc, and The Riddler. The set measures over 12.5″ and features intricately detailed cells, Easter egg-laden interiors, a delivery van, and 65 stickers referencing decades of Batman lore.

LEGO® BrickHeadz Stranger Things: Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will (40801) — $39.99

Ahead of the final season of Stranger Things, LEGO is offering a nostalgic nod to the show’s original crew with this four-character BrickHeadz pack. With 542 pieces in total, fans can build Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will in detailed, stylized form, complete with baseplates for display. Pre-orders begin July 23 on LEGO.com.