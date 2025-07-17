Letterpress PLAY Landing at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with Two Exclusive Prints & Noah Hawley Signing

Letterpress PLAY is making its San Diego Comic-Con debut as an official licensee for Disney/FX in support of Alien: Earth, the upcoming FX series from creator Noah Hawley. To celebrate the new series, Letterpress PLAY has created two limited-edition letterpress prints that will be available exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con.

Fans can pick up the prints on Thursday, July 24 at the Loter, Inc. Booth #3913, where Noah Hawley will be signing from 1:30pm–2:30pm. Hawley, the Emmy, Golden Globe, and Peabody Award-winning mind behind Fargo and Legion, will also appear at the Disney Booth on Friday, July 25 at 3:15pm for an additional autograph session.

The prints mark a special collaboration between Noah and his wife, Kyle Hawley, founder and creative director of Austin-based Letterpress PLAY. The prints will not be revealed until San Diego Comic-Con.

The upcoming series, inspired by the Alien film franchise, premieres August 12 on FX and streams on Hulu and Disney+ internationally.