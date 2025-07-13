List of Open Artist Commissions for San Diego Comic-Con 2025 [UPDATE July 13]

If you’re reading this (and you clearly are), you love two things: San Diego Comic-Con and art. SDCC is one of the magical places you can go to meet the artist(s) behind your favorite comics, talk to them, and even commission original artwork from them. Of course, these commissions take time, and while some artists offer walk-up commissions at their table, many like to prepare in advance and open commissions prior to SDCC.

We’ve compiled a list of artists who have opened their SDCC pre-convention commissions. This list will change as we get closer to the con, so if you don’t see your favorite artist listed, keep checking back.

[NEW] Artist Name: Kia Asamiya

Commission Status: Open as of Monday, July 14 at 9:00am PT (30 spots)

Cost: Standard Shikishi size (9.5″ x 10.75″) black ink with marker colors: $500

Order Information: Order via website and provide:

– Character choice (limited to one character from Kia Asamiya titles listed on ordering site)

– Date you are picking up your commission

Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #100 (UDON Entertainment).

Contact Info: Website / Twitter / Instagram / Threads

Artist Name: Terry Dodson

Commission Status: Open as of Friday, July 11 at 9:00am PT (20 spots)

Cost: 9″ x 12″ (3/4 figure or thigh up): $600 / 11″ x 14″ (full or 3/4 figure): $900

Sketchbook commissions taken on-site only at Booth #5019

Order Information: Email artist via CONTACT link on artist’s website with the subject “SDCC SKETCH” and provide the following:

– Size

– Subject

– Your name

Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #5019 (Flesk Publications).

Contact Info: Email / Website / Facebook / Instagram / Bluesky

[NEW] Artist Name: E.M. Gist

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Black and white ink sketch (head): $275 / Black and white ink sketch (half figure): $375 / Black and white ink sketch (full figure): $626 / Black and white ink sketch (full figure with background): $725

Order Information: DM artist on Instagram or Threads to order.

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Booth #5553 (Trinity Comics)

Contact Info: Facebook / Instagram / Threads / Twitter / Website

Artist Name: Jason Strutz

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Contact artist at [email protected] to discuss price and size options.

Order Information: Email artist to order.

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Small Press Table #K-02

Contact Info: Email / Facebook / Instagram / Threads / Twitter

Artist Name: Deth Phimmasone

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 9″ x 12″ grey scale on Bristol headshot: $80 / 9″ x 12″ grey scale on Bristol three-quarter body: $130 / 9″ x 12″ grey scale on Bristol full figure: $150 / 11″ x 17″ full illustrations (pre-SDCC orders only): $400

9″ x 12″ drawings can be pre-ordered or walk-up during SDCC. 11″ x 17″ drawings are pre-order only.

Order Information: Email artist or DM on socials to order.

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #CC-12

Contact Info: Email / Facebook / Instagram / Threads / Twitter

Artist Name: Esad Ribic

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Fully painted head shot: $700 / Fully painted half body: $1,750 / Fully painted full figure: $2,400+

Order Information: Email artist’s rep at [email protected].

Pick-up Information: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #5557.

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Adi Granov

Commission Status: Open (1 or 2 spots)

Cost: Acrylic painting (bust): $4,000 / Acrylic painting (half figure): $8,000

Order Information: Email artist’s rep at [email protected].

Pick-up Information: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #5557.

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Threads / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Kevin Tran

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Email artist at [email protected] to discuss price and size options.

Order Information: Email artist at [email protected].

Pick-up Information: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Mezzanine Table #MZ-08 (SD Comic Fest).

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Threads

Artist Name: Reilly Brown

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Single Character: Black and white head sketch: $80 / Color: $150 / Black and white bust: $150 / Color: $250 / Black and white half figure: $300 / Color: $450 / Black and white full figure: $525 / Color: $725

Two Characters: Black and white head sketch: $160 / Color: $260 / Black and white bust: $300 / Color: $400 / Black and white half figure: $550 / Color: $650 / Black and white full figure: $900 / Color: $1,000

Multiple Characters: Black and white: $1,200 / Color: $1,500

Order Information: Contact artist via their website, including the name of the convention and the word “commission” in the subject line.

Pick-up Information: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #HH-01.

Contact Info: Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Bluesky / Website

Artist Name: Long Vo

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 8″ x 12″ headshot: $200 / 9″ x 12″ torso: $300 / 11″ x 17″ full body: $500

Order Information: Fill out artist’s Google Form to order.

Pick-up Information: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #100 (UDON Entertainment)

Contact Info: Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Chad Hardin

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 9″ x 12″ sketch board or blank cover head shot (pencil): $99.99 / 9″ x 12″ sketch board or blank cover head shot (ink): $124.99 / 9″ x 12″ sketch board or blank cover head shot (color): $149.99

9″ x 12″ sketch board or blank cover torso/bust (pencil): $199.99 / 9″ x 12″ sketch board or blank cover torso/bust (ink): $299.99 / 9″ x 12″ sketch board or blank cover torso/bust (color): $399.99

9″ x 12″ sketch board or blank cover full body (pencil): $399.99 / 9″ x 12″ sketch board or blank cover full body (ink): $499.99 / 9″ x 12″ sketch board or blank cover full body (color): $599.99

11″ x 17″ full body (pencil): $749.99 / 11″ x 17″ full body (ink): $849.99 / 11″ x 17″ full body (color): $999.99

Order Information: Order via artist’s commissions website.

Pick-up Information: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #4503.

Contact Info: Instagram / Threads / Twitter / Facebook / Bluesky / Website

Artist Name: Whilce Portacio and Ryan Benjamin

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Email Portacio at [email protected] to discuss size and price options.

Email Benjamin at [email protected] to discuss size and price options.

Order Information: Email artist at [email protected]

Pick-up Information: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #4207.

Contact Info (Portacio): Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Website / Email

Contact Info (Benjamin): Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Website / Email

Artist Name: Fero Pe

Commission Status: Open (limited spots available

Cost: 8.5″ x 11″ head shot, ink: $150 / 8.5″ x 11″ bust: $180 / 11″ x 17″ full figure, ink: $400 / 11″ x 17″ full figure, ink + background: $600

Ordering: Email [email protected] to order.

Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA.

Contact Info: Instagram / Facebook / Twitter / Email

Artist Name: Juan Castro

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Contact artist to arrange price and size options.

Ordering: DM Ace Continuado or Juan Castro on Instagram to order.

Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #II-03.

Contact Info: Instagram / Threads / Twitter / Bluesky

Artist Name: Soo Lee

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Contact artist to arrange price and size options.

Ordering: Email artist at [email protected].

Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA.

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter / Bluesky / Website

Artist Name: KaJo Baldisimo (via Next Comic Art)

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 11″ x 17″ one-character inks: $388

Ordering: Order via artist’s Next Comic Art page.

Pick-Up: Pick-up at Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art).

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter / Website

Artist Name: Ruvel Abril (via Next Comic Art)

Commission Status: Open (5 spots only)

Cost: 9″ x 12″ inks: $200 / 11″ x 17″: $300

Ordering: Order via artist’s Next Comic Art page.

Pick-Up: Pick-up at Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art).

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Facebook / Threads / Website

Artist Name: Mico Suayan (via Next Comic Art)

Commission Status: Open (5 spots only)

Cost: 9″ x 12″ inks: $500 / 9″ x 12″ colored: $600

Ordering: Order via artist’s Next Comic Art page.

Pick-Up: Pick-up at Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art).

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Website

Artist Name: Manix Abrera (via Next Comic Art)

Commission Status: Open (1 spot left)

Cost: 6″ x 9″ colored: $400

Ordering: Order via artist’s Next Comic Art page.

Pick-Up: Pick-up at Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art).

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Website

Artist Name: Lan Medina (via Next Comic Art)

Commission Status: Open (5 spots only)

Cost: 9″ x 12″ inkwash: $275

Ordering: Order via artist’s Next Comic Art page.

Pick-Up: Pick-up at Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art).

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Facebook / Threads / Website

Artist Name: Roi Mercado (via Next Comic Art)

Commission Status: Open (2 spots for SDCC pick-up)

Cost: 9″ x 12″ colored (one character): $275 / 11″ x 17″ inked (two characters maximum): $350 / 11″ x 17″ colored (two characters maximum): $400

Ordering: Order via artist’s Next Comic Art page.

Pick-Up: Pick-up at Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art). Artist will also ship by August 2025.

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Threads / Website

Artist Name: PATMAI (via Next Comic Art)

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 9″ x 12″ inks: $200 / 9″ x 12″ splash of color: $250 / 11″ x 17″ inks: $250 / 11″ x 17″ splash of color: $300

Ordering: Order via artist’s Next Comic Art page.

Pick-Up: Pick-up at Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art).

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Threads / Website

Artist Name: Roby Amor

Commission Status: Open (“handful” of spots available)

Cost: Contact artist to discuss price and size options.

Ordering: DM artist on Instagram or Threads to order.

Pick-Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art).

Contact Info: Instagram / Threads / Facebook / Twitter

Artist Name: Asia Simone

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Contact artist to discuss price and size options.

Ordering: DM artist on social media to order.

Pick-Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #HH-04.

Contact Info: Instagram / Facebook / Twitter / Website

Artist Name: Gavin Smith

Commission Status: Open

Cost: DM artist on social media or email artist at [email protected] to discuss price and size options.

Ordering: DM artist on social media or email artist at [email protected] to order.

Pick-Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #FF-20.

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Facebook / Twitter / Bluesky / Website

Artist Name: Tula Lotay

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Three-quarter to full figure character – Grayscale: $850 / Color $1,250

All commissions completed on A3 size paper (11.7″ x 16.5″)

Ordering: Email [email protected] to order. Please provide three topics for Tula to choose from.

Pick-Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter / Bluesky / Website

Artist Name: Jacob Chabot

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Black and white head shot: $50 / Color head shot: $75 / Black and white full figure: $100 / Color full figure: $125 / 11″ x 17″ “Deluxe” piece: $600

Ordering: Email artist at [email protected] to order.

Pick-Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Artists Alley Table #FF-04.

Contact Info: Email / Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / Bluesky / Website

Artist Name: Riccardo Federici (via Fletch-A-Sketch)

Commission Status: Open (limited spots available)

Cost: Email artist at [email protected] for price and size options.

Ordering: Email artist at [email protected] to order.

Pick-Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.

Contact Info: Email / Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / Website

Artist Name: Vince Locke

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 9″ x 12″ Head shot: $100 / 9″ x 12″ Three-quarter figure: $200 / 9″ x 12″ Full figure/multiple figures: $300

Ordering: Email artist at [email protected] to order.

Pick-Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Booth #2121.

Contact Info: Email / Facebook / Instagram / Bluesky / Patreon / Website

Artist Name: Amy Mebberson

Commission Status: CLOSED

Cost: 9″ x 12″ full color single figure: $120+ (additional characters extra)

Ordering: Email artist at [email protected] to order. Artist is also taking walk-up commissions during SDCC for 6″ x 8″ greyscale and 5″ x 7″ watercolors.

Pick-Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #II-05 only.

Contact Info: Email / Bluesky / Instagram / Store / Website

Artist Name: Travis Mercer (via ComicSketchArt)

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Head: $150 / Bust: $250 (add character +$100) / Full figure: $350 (add character +$200)

Ordering: Email [email protected] with the following info:

– Your Name

– Commission Size

– Character Request

– PayPal Email Address

Pick-Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #GG-06. Artist will also arrange to ship.

Contact Info: Instagram / Threads / Twitter / Email

Artist Name: Martin Hsu

Commission Status: Open (limited spots available)

Cost: Personalized Wellness Session with Ms. Casey – Contact artist for pricing

Ordering: Email [email protected] to order

Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #4530

Contact Info: Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / Website

Artist Name: Tom Velez

Commission Status: Open (limited spots available)

Cost: Head Sketch: $150 / Half Body: $200 / Full Body (Black/White): $300. Background color and additional characters are extra.

Ordering: DM artist on Facebook, Instagram, or Threads to order.

Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Artists Alley Table #EE-07.

Contact Info: Facebook / Instagram / Threads / Website

Artist Name: Cully Hamner (via Essential Sequential)

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Black and white head sketch: $150 / Black and white bust: $250 / Black and white full figure: $400 / Two-character commission: $800

Head shots are done on 9″ × 12″ board. Busts and full figure commissions are on 11″× 14″ board. Use the add note at checkout to let the artist know your character request.

Ordering: Visit artist’s website on Essential Sequential to order. Use code PickupMM24 to avoid shipping.

Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #4601. Must have order receipt.

Contact Info: Instagram / Facebook / Threads / Bluesky / Website

Artist Name: Joshua Hixson (via Scott’s Collectables)

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 6″ x 9″ ink and tone head/bust: $200 / 9″ x 12″ ink and tone head/bust: $300 / 9″ x 12″ ink and tone full figure with background: $450 / 11″ x 17″ ink and tone full figure with background: $700

Note: Artist adds 4% surcharge to all prices to cover PayPal fees.

Order Information: Email [email protected].

Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.

Contact Info: Instagram / Twitter / Website / Email

Artist Name: Joyce Chin (via Essential Sequential)

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Black and white head sketch: $80 / Color head sketch: $125 / Black and white bust: $200 / Color bust: $300 / Black and white full figure: $350 / Color full figure: $525

Ordering: Visit artist’s website on Essential Sequential to order. Use code PickupMM24 to avoid shipping.

Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #4601. Must have order receipt.

Contact Info: Instagram / Facebook / Threads / Bluesky / Website

Artist Name: Don Ho

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 11″ x 17″ and Sketch Covers — Head Sketch (Black/White): $60 / Head Sketch (Color): $100 / Half Body (Black/White): $200 / Half Body (Color): $400 / Full Body (Black/White): $350 / Full Body (Color): $550

Remarks: $40

Ordering: Email artist at [email protected] to order.

Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Artists Alley Table #BB-20

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter

Artist Name: Steve Bryant

Commission Status: Open (limited spots available)

Cost: 9″ × 12″ single figure, simple background: $100 / 11″ × 17″ single character, simple background: $200 (additional character $75 each, two additional characters maximum) / 11″ × 17″ montage, cover recreation, cover homage, or cover reimagining: $400

Order Information: Email artist at [email protected] to order.

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Small Press Table #L-01.

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Facebook / Bluesky / Website

Artist Name: Tehani Farr

Commission Status: Open (3-5 spots available)

Cost: Contact artist.

Order Information: Email artist at [email protected] to order.

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.

Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Threads / Facebook / Bluesky / Website

Artist Name: Dean Kotz

Commission Status: Open (limited pre-order spots available)

Cost: 9″ x 12″ three-quarter figure: $100 (ink) / $150 (color)

9″ x 12″ full figure: $125 (ink) / $175 (color)

9″ x 12″ full figure with full background: $200 (ink) / $275 (color)

Additional figures extra

Order Information: Email artist at [email protected] to order. Artist is also taking walk-ups during SDCC.

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #2205 (Imperium Comics).

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter / Website

Artist Name: James Heffron (Lawdog Comics)

Commission Status: Open (5 spots available)

Cost: 11″ x 17″ Cover Re-Creation, Imagine or Re-Imagine: $475

Order Information: Email artist at [email protected] to order.

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Table #M-15 in Small Press

Contact Info: Twitter / Facebook / Website / Email

Artist Name: Edwin Huang

Commission Status: Closed

Cost: Colored headshot on 9″ x 12″: $200 / Colored torso on 9″ x 12″: $300 / Colored full body on 11″ x 17″: $500

Order Information: Email artist at [email protected] to order.

Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC Artists’ Alley Table #EE-06.

Contact Info: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / Website / Email

Artist Name: Scott “Fuzzy” Joseph

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 11″ x 17″: Starting at $150 / 9″ x 12″: Starting at$80

Order Information: Email artist at [email protected] to order.

Pick Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Small Press Table #D-03.

Contact Info: Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Threads / Website / Email

[NEW] Artist Name: Peejay Catacutan

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Standard Sketch Card (2.5” x 3.5”), full color: $200 / Headshot (9” x 12”), full color: $300 / Full-body (9” x 12”), full color: $350 / Single character with flat background (11” x 17”): $1,000 / Cover Quality (11” x 17”), black and white: $1,500

Order Information: Email artist at [email protected] to order. Payment is via PayPal.

Pick Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA.

Contact Info: Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Threads / Website / Email

Artist Name: Brett and Julie Bean

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Head shot: $150 / Bust: $250 / Torso: $300 / Full body: $400 / Add color $100

Order Information: Email artist at [email protected] to order.

Pick Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #TBA.

Contact Info: Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Website / Email

Artist Name: Alfredo Cardona (via ComicSketchArt)

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Blank cover ink: $240 / Blank cover color: $320 / 9″ x 12″ ink: $220 / 9″ x 12″ color: $300 / 11″ x 17″ ink: $350 / 11″ x 17″ color: $600

Order Information: Email [email protected] with the following info:

– Your Name

– Character Request and Size

– PayPal Email Address

Pick Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA.

Contact Info: Twitter / Threads / Instagram / TikTok / Email

Artist Name: Giuseppe Cafaro (via ComicSketchArt)

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Sketch cover: Head shot ink: $150 / Medium shot ink: $300 / Head shot colors: $200 / Medium shot colors: $350

A4 paper (about 9″ x 12″): Medium shot ink: $350 / Full figure ink: $450 / Medium shot colors: $550 / Full figure colors: $700

A3 paper (about 11″ x 17″): Full figure ink: $650 / Colors: $850

NOTE: All prices are for one character with no background (or a simple, graphic, color background). For a second character: +50%. If you wish to add background, contact artist.

Order Information: Email [email protected] with the following info:

– Your Name

– Commission Size

– Character Request

Pick Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA.

Contact Info: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / Email

Artist Name: Godtail (via ComicSketchArt)

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Quick sketch (on a card or similar): $150

A4 paper or blank cover: Head/bust: $300 / Add color: $450

B4 paper: $600

Epic wrap-around blank cover: $800

Order Information: Email [email protected] with the following info:

– Your Name

– Commission Size

– Character Request

Pick Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA.

Contact Info: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / Website

Artist Name: Howard M. Shum

Commission Status: Open (limited spots available)

Cost: Pop art watercolor painting of you: $75 / Black and white partial figure: $90 / Watercolor head shot of superhero or cartoon character: $100 / Watercolor partial figure: $140

Order Information: All commissions done on 9″ x 12″ Bristol or watercolor paper. Email artist at [email protected] to order.

Pick Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #DD-24.

Contact Info: Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Website / Email

Artist Name: Satoshi Shiki (via ComicSketchArt)

Commission Status: Open (limited spots available)

Cost: Pre-show and walk-ups: Shikishi minimal color head: $200 / Blank cover or Shikishi minimal color bust: $400 / Shikishi medium shot minimal color: $650

For home shipping: Blank cover medium shot full color: $1,000 / Bigger Shikishi medium shot full color: $1,800

Order Information: Email [email protected] with the following info:

– Your Name

– Commission Size

– Character Request

Pick Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA.

Contact Info: Twitter / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Rachta Lin (via ComicSketchArt)

Commission Status: Open (limited spots available)

Cost: Sketch card TCG: $190 / Shikishi board sketch basic six colors: $330 / seven colors (must be following artist on social): $330 / A4 character only: $700 / A4 character plus background: $720

Order Information: Email [email protected] with the following info:

– Your Name

– Commission Size

– Character Request

Pick Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA.

Contact Info: Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Kevin Meinert

Commission Status: Open for pre-orders. Also taking walk-ups at Small Press Table #M-04 (Bardstone Publishing)

Cost: SDCC walk-ups (limited spots each day): Sketch card – greyscale comic head sketch: $25 / 4″ x 6″ sketch – greyscale comic head sketch/Bust: $40 / Sketch Cover: $80-$120 / 9″ x 12″ commission: $80-$150

Pre-order: Sketch card – comic head sketch greyscale: $20 Color: $25 / 4″ x 6″ sketch – comic head sketch/bust greyscale: $35 Color $45 / Sketch Cover – greyscale: $75-$120 Color: $85-$150 / 9″ x 12″ commission – greyscale: $75-$120 Color: $85-$150 / 11″ x 17″ commission – greyscale: $90-$150 Color: $125-$200

Order Information: Contact artist at [email protected] to pre-order. 50% deposit via PayPal required for pre-ordered commissions. Color available for pre-order commissions. All walk-up commissions taken at SDCC are greyscale only.

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Small Press Table #M-04 (Bardstone Publishing).

Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Hai-Na-Nu Saulque (Nooligan)

Commission Status: Opens Friday, June 20, 2025 at 10:00am PT

Cost: 12″ x 16″ Three-quarter body, 12″ x 16″ full body, 5″ x 7″ smoke card, or 10″ x 10″ vinyl record: Contact artist for pricing. Original art consists of pencil, water-based marker, colored pencil, and ink. Vinyl record to be supplied by Nooligan.

Order Information: Visit artist’s website to order.

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at Booth #5567 only (contact for special pick-up arrangements).

Contact Info: Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / Website

Artist Name: Mirka Andolfo (via ComicSketchArt)

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Blank cover headshot (pencil): $200 / inks: $220 / inks (grey copics): $250 / colors: $340

Blank cover bust (pencil): $220 / inks: $250 / inks (grey copics): $320 / colors: $450

9″ x 12″ bust (pencil): $250 / inks: $300 / inks (grey copics): $420 / colors: $620

9″ x 12″ medium shot inks: $420 / inks (grey copics): $520 / colors: $1,000

9″ x 12″ full figure inks: $1,260

11″ x 17″ medium shot inks: $600 / inks (grey copics): $750

11″ x 17″ full figure inks: $750 / inks (grey copics): $950 / colors: $1,800

Order Information: Email [email protected] to order.

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Eamon Winkle

Commission Status: Open (limited spots available)

Cost: Sketch Cover: $250 | 6″x8″ on Bristol: $200 | 9″x12″: $500

Order Information: Email artist at [email protected].

Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Website / Email

Artist Name: Tony Parker

Commission Status: Open

Cost: High contrast, ink wash, or color: DM artist on social media.

Order Information: DM artist on social media.

Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.

Contact Info: Facebook / Instagram / BlueSky / Threads / Website

Artist Name: Martin Simmonds (via Scott’s Collectables)

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Remarques: $100 / Painted A4 (8.27″ x 11.69″): $800 / Painted A3 (11.7″ x 16.5″) (cover quality): $2,000

Note: Artist adds 4% surcharge to all prices to cover PayPal fees.

Order Information: Email [email protected].

Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA. Shipping can also be arranged.

Contact Info: Facebook / Instagram / Website / Email

Artist Name: Alex Kotkin

Commission Status: Open (few spots available)

Cost: Blank cover or 11″ x 17″ Pin-up in pencil sketch, inked, or full color: Contact artist

Order Information: Order via artist’s website.

Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.

Contact Info: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / Threads / BlueSky / Website / Email

Artist Name: Sean Von Gorman

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 11″ x 17″: $250

Order Information: Order via artist’s website or email [email protected].

Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.

Contact Info: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / Website / Email

Artist Name: Arielle Jovellanos

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 9″ x 6″ col-erase pencil with some marker on Bristol: $100 per character

Note: Subject matter must be wearing a cute outfit. Artist will draw you, your OC, or your favorite character from existing media (outfit will be restyled by artist).

Order Information: Email two to three options [email protected] with references and fashion inspo.

Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #HH-24.

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / TikTok / Website / Email

Artist Name: Rose Besch (via ComicSketchArt)

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Sketch cover: $2,000

Note: All pieces are done in pink ink on comic blanks. You can choose from the list of blanks below or bring in your own.

Order Information: Email [email protected] with the following info:

– Your Name

– Character Request and size

– PayPal Email Address

Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Website / Email

Artist Name: Jacoby Salcedo (via ComicSketchArt)

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 4″ x 6″ Full color single figure: $80 / 4″ x 6″ Full color two figures: $100 / 8″ x 10″ Full color single figure: $150 / 8″ x 10″ Full color two figures: $175

Order Information: Email [email protected] with the following info:

– Your Name

– Character Request and size

– PayPal Email Address

Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.

Contact Info: Facebook / Instagram / BlueSky / TikTok / Website / Email

Artist Name: Michael Golden

Commission Status: Open (4 spots)

Cost: Contact artist.

Order Information: Email [email protected].

Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.

Contact Info: Instagram / Facebook / Email

Artist Name: Sam Logan (Sam and Fuzzy)

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Single pet on 5.5″ x 8.5″: $100 / Single pet on 8.5″ x 11″: $150 / Dual pets on 8.5″ x 11″: $225

Order Information: Email [email protected] or DM on social media.

Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / BlueSky / Website / Email

Artist Name: Jock (via ComicSketchArt)

Commission Status: Open (10 spots)

Cost: 9″ x 12″ Bristol or sketch cover: $1,000

Must be a character Jock has drawn before.

Order Information: Email [email protected] with the following info:

– Your Name

– Character Request

– PayPal Email Address

Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Email

Artist Name: Pepe Valencia

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Graphite figure without a background: A4 (8.27″ x 11.69″) : $300 / 11″ x 17″: $550 / A2 (16.5″ x 23.4″): $700 / 18″ x 24″: $850

Graphite figure with basic background: A4 (8.27″ x 11.69″) : $450 / 11″ x 17″: $650 / A2 (16.5″ x 23.4″): $800 / 18″ x 24″: $1,000

Graphite figure with complex background: A4 (8.27″ x 11.69″) : $650 / 11″ x 17″: $800 / A2 (16.5″ x 23.4″): $1,500 / 18″ x 24″: $2,000

Graphite detailed/complex scene: A4 (8.27″ x 11.69″) : $750 / 11″ x 17″: $1,000 / A2 (16.5″ x 23.4″): $2,000 / 18″ x 24″: $2,700

Colored pencil figure without a background: A4 (8.27″ x 11.69″) : $550 / 11″ x 17″: $600 / A2 (16.5″ x 23.4″): $800 / 18″ x 24″: $1,000

Colored pencil figure with basic background: A4 (8.27″ x 11.69″) : $700 / 11″ x 17″: $800 / A2 (16.5″ x 23.4″): $1,000 / 18″ x 24″: $1,300

Colored pencil figure with complex background: A4 (8.27″ x 11.69″) : $850 / 11″ x 17″: $1,000 / A2 (16.5″ x 23.4″): $1,500 / 18″ x 24″: $2,000

Colored pencil detailed/complex scene: A4 (8.27″ x 11.69″) : $1,000 / 11″ x 17″: $1,300 / A2 (16.5″ x 23.4″): $2,300 / 18″ x 24″: $3,500

Order Information: DM artist on Facebook or Instagram.

Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA.

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Threads

Artist Name: Mike Krome

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Simple black and white: $500 / Fancy black and white with background: $800 / Simple color: $700 / Fancy color with background: $1,200

Order Information: DM artist on Facebook or Instagram.

Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA.

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Harmony Gong

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 6″ x 8″ one color, pencil and/or ink bust sketch: $200 / 6″ x 8″ full color bust/torso: $350

Order Information: Order via artist’s commissions site.

Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #EE-21.

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Patreon / Website

Artist Name: Brett Bean (via ComicSketchArt)

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Black and white head sketch: $150 / Black and white bust sketch: $200 / Black and white torso sketch: $300 / Black and white full body sketch: $400 / Add color: +$100

All commissions done on 9″ x 12″ paper or blank cover.

Order Information: Email [email protected] with the following info:

– Your Name

– Character Request

– PayPal Email Address

Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Email

Artist Name: Travis Mercer (via ComicSketchArt)

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Head shot: $200 / Bust: $300 (add character +$100) / Full figure: $400 (add character +$200)

Order Information: Email [email protected] with the following info:

– Your Name

– Commission Size

– Character Request

– PayPal Email Address

Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Threads / Email

Artist Name: Ken Christiansen

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 8.5″ x 5.5″ Color head sketch: $100 / 8.5″ x 11″ Color single character full body/knees up: $250 (+$75 each additional character) / 11″ x 17″ Color single character: $350 (+$100 each additional character)

Note: Pricing is for on-site commissions. Pre-orders can be more detailed.

Order Information: Email artist at [email protected] or DM on social media.

Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #HH-03.

Contact Info: Facebook / Instagram / Website / Email

[NEW] Artist Name: Dave Kellett

Commission Status: Open (10 spots available)

Cost: Email artist at [email protected].

Order Information: Email artist at [email protected].

Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.

Contact Info: Twitter / BlueSky / Instagram / Website / Email

Artist Name: Balam (via ComicSketchArt)

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Head shot/bust: $150 / Half or three-quarter body: $250 / Full figure (small background): $350 / Two characters (small background): $450 / Remarque: $80 / Raw signature: $10 / Jam piece: contact artist

Commissions offered on 9″ x 12″ or blank cover.

Order Information: Email [email protected] with the following info:

– Your Name

– Commission Size

– Character Request

– PayPal Email Address

Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.

Contact Info: Facebook / Instagram / Website / Email

Artist Name: Harvey Tolibao (via Next Comic Art)

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 6″ x 9″ edge-to-edge inks: $300 / 9″ x 12″ one character inks: $450 / 11″ x 17″ one character inked: $850 (limited to 3)

Ordering: Email artist via Next Comic Art

Pick-Up: Pick-up at Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art). Mailing options also available.

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Website

[UPDATED] Artist Name: Andrew Drilon (via Next Comic Art)

Commission Status: Closed

Cost: 9″ x 12″ one character colored: $150 / 11″ x 17″ one character colored: $275

Ordering: Email artist via Next Comic Art

Pick-Up: Pick-up at Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art). Mailing options also available.

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter / Website

Artist Name: Jim Jimenez (via Next Comic Art)

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 6″ x 9″ colored: $150 / 9″ x 12″ single figure pen/ink: $250 / 9″ x 12″ single figure colored: $300 / 11″ x 17″ single figure pen/ink: $400 / 11″ x 17″ maximum two characters colored: $450

Ordering: Email artist via Next Comic Art

Pick-Up: Pick-up at Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art). Mailing options also available.

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: “GIGZILLA” JP Cuison (via Next Comic Art)

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 9″ x 12″ single figure colored: $275 / 11″ x 17″ single figure colored: $400

Ordering: Email artist via Next Comic Art

Pick-Up: Pick-up at Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art). Mailing options also available.

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Eliza Ivanova

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 8″ x 11″ black and white (pencil or ink): $300 / Full color: $400

9.8″ x 13.9″ black and white (pencil or ink): $700 / Full color: $900

Ordering: Visit artist’s Commissions site to order.

Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Val Hochberg

Commission Status: Opens on June 10 at 2:00pm PT

Cost: Traditional Art single Chibi character on 5″ x 7″ with black matte: $55 / Traditional Art two Chibi characters on 5″ x 7″ with black matte: $70 / Pocket doodle one Chibi character: $20

Ordering: Visit artist’s Commissions site to order.

Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Small Press Table #N-12

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / BlueSky / Website

Artist Name: Stan Sakai

Commission Status: Open until June 30

Cost: Quick sketch on 6″ x 9″ Bristol: $300 / #20 blank comic: +$30 / Change to a different Usagi character: +$100 / Additional character: +$100 / Non-Usagi character: contact artist

Standard commission: Full-figure Usagi Yojimbo on 9″ x 12″ Bristol: $600 / Add tokage: +$25 / Change to a different Usagi character: +$100 / Additional character: +$300 / Non-Usagi character or detailed background: contact artist

Full figure Usagi Yojimbo on 9″ x 12″ watercolor paper or illustration board: $2,000

JUST Sakai commission: Single character by Stan and Julie Sakai on 9″ x 12″ watercolor paper or illustration board: $1,000

Chibi Usagi commission: Full watercolor on 8″ x 10″ watercolor paper or illustration board by Julie Sakai: $800

Mini Chibi watercolors: Mini watercolor on 2.5″ x 2.5″ signature board by Julie Sakai: $40 / Additional character: +$10

Ordering: Email [email protected] with the subject line “SDCC | (Type) Commission Request” (example: SDCC | Watercolor Commission Request).

Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #4807

Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Naoko Mullally

Commission Status: Closed

Cost: 2.5″ x 3.5″ sketch card (watercolor): $25

6″ x 8″ small characters (watercolor): $80-100

9″ x 12″ 3/4 to full body characters (watercolor or marker): $150-200

Sketch cover (ink or marker sketch): Mono-tone: $100 / Full Color: $150

Additional characters can be added for extra cost.

Ordering : Email artist at [email protected] to discuss details and order

Pick-Up : Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #5550

Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Website

Artist Name: Gabriel Stockton

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Black and white ink and watercolor: $45 / Color: $80

Ordering: DM artist on Instagram, Threads, or Twitter.

Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA.

Contact Info: YouTube / Twitter / Instagram / Threads / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Young-Ji Cha

Commission Status: Open (10 spots)

Cost: 8” x 10” or 10” x 14” pencil with watercolor wash on Bristol paper: $250 (+$50 for each additional figure)

Ordering: Visit artist’s website to order.

Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #CC-05.

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter / Website

Artist Name: Fan Yang aka “Jiuge”

Commission Status: Open (limited spots)

Cost: 11″ x 17″ full-colored on Bristol paper: Head shot: $80 / Half body: $120 / Full body: $160

Ordering: Email artist at [email protected].

Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA. Mailing options also available.

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter / Website

Artist Name: Marcelo Matere

Commission Status: Open (10 slots available)

Cost: 6″ x 8″ head shot pencils: $100 / inks/black and white: $150 / marker colors: $200

9″ x 12″ half figure pencils: $200 / inks/black and white: $300 / marker colors: $500

11″ x 17″ full body pencils: $350 / inks/black and white: $600 / marker colors: $800

Remarks inks/black and white: $100 / marker colors: $150

Blank sketch covers: $30

Ordering: Email artist with subject “SDCC 2025 Sketch List“

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Artists’ Alley Table #TBA.

Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Rachta Lin (via ComicSketchArt)

Commission Status: Open (3 spots left)

Cost: Contact artist.

Order Information: DM artist on Twitter or Facebook.

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 ComicSketchArt Booth #TBA

Contact Info: Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Bordin Marsinkul (Hyperbooster Studio)

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Hyper Sketch: 8″ x 11″: $30 per character / 11″ x 17″: $50 per character

High Res (higher quality and cleaner sketch): 8″ x 11″: $50 per character / 11″ x 17″: $100 per character

Order Information: Contact artist to pre-order.

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at Hyperbooster Studio’s SDCC 2025 Table #TBA

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Threads / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Bill Walko

Commission Status: Open (20 spots available)

Cost: Portrait: $60 per character / Full figure (single character): $100 / Full figure (two characters): $160 / Full figure (three characters): $200

Additional characters: inquire.

Order Information: Email artist at [email protected].

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Jeffrey “theCHAMBA” Cruz

Commission Status: Closed

Cost: 2″ x 5″ card: $80

6″ x 8″ head shot: $150

8″ x 12″ torso: $300

11″ x 17″ full body: $500

Sketch covers offered at additional fee.

Order Information: Email artist at [email protected]. Include character (with visual reference), size option, and cover choice (if desired)

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA

Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Threads / Website

Artist Name: Phillip Sevy

Commission Status: Open (5 slots for pick-up at SDCC)

Cost: 9″ x 12″ full figure: $250

Order Information: Email artist at [email protected].

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA

Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Dan Veesenmeyer

Commission Status: Closed

Cost:

Bust Scale Commissions: $240 for Single Character / $160 for each added character

3/4 Figure Commissions: $300 for Single Character / $180 for each added character

Full Figure Commissions: $400 for Single Character / $280 for each added character

Sketch Trading Card Commissions: $100

Blank Comic Sketch Covers: $25 each

Order Information: Limited availability. Contact to discuss idea via Veesenmeyer’s website , then he will choose which orders to move forward with.

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC (or shipping, but priority will go to SDCC pick-ups).

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Website

Artist Name: Mark Alvarado

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 5″ x 7″ Sketch Cards: Black & White $75 / Color $125

9″ x 12″ Headshot: Black & White $200 / Color $275

9″ x 12″ Full Body: Black & White $300 / Color $375

Blank Comic cover: $250 (email for a list of issues on hand)

Order Information: Email artist at [email protected].

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA

Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Bluesky / Website

Artist Name: James Silvani

Commission Status: Closed

Cost: Full Character- 9″ x 12″: Starting at $120 per character in grey marker and $140 in full color. Additional characters, backgrounds, props, etc. are extra.

​5″ x 7″ deluxe color headshots: $80 each. Grey marker headshots are $20 with a minimum order of 4.

​Sketchcovers: If you want to mail me a cover I’m happy to provide art using the full character art as a guideline.

Digital Commissions: Digital art is decided on a case by case basis. Email me for guidelines and prices.

Mashups: Combined character ideas are welcome for full character art but not offered for headshots.

Order Information: Email artist at [email protected].

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA

Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Bluesky / Website

Artist Name: Karen Hallion

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 5″ x 7″ copic pens, markers and watercolors: $100

Order Information: Order online via artist’s Etsy website

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Artists Alley Table #BB-16

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Bluesky / Website

Artist Name: Vince Alvendia (EggdropRamen.Studio)

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Single Character Black-and-White with Spot Color Head/Torso on A4 paper: $50

Blank Commissions – Heavy Metal Magazine Blank Commission: $150 / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Blank Commission: $175 / Gargoyles Blank Commission: $120 / Batman Year One Blank Commission: $120 / Han Solo Blank Commission: $130 / Dazzler Blank Commission: $120 / Lilo and Stitch Blank Commission: $130

Order Information: Order online via artist’s website

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBD

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Bluesky / Website

Artist Name: Brandon Kenney

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Sketch Cards (2.5″ x 3.5″) – Black & White: $75 / Color: $125

Postcards (5″x7″) – Black & White: $125 / Color: $250

Medium (8″x10″) – Black & White: $200 / Color: $375

Large (11″x14″) – Black & White: $450 / Color: $700

How to Order: Order online

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC Artist Alley #BB-15

Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Nan Hockin

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Contact artist

How to Order: Email the artist with a description of what you’d like at [email protected].

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC Small Press Table #TBA.

Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Jamie Snell

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Headshot – Black & White: $50 / Color: $100

Bust – Black & White: $100 / Color: $150

Three-quarter to Full Figure – Black & White: $200 / Color: $300

Available on 8.5″ x 11″ Bristol board, tonal paper, or chip board.

How to Order: Order via email ([email protected]).

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC Small Press (Scarlet Huntress) Table #TBA

Contact Info: Instagram / Facebook / Website / Email

Artist Name: “Zorilita” Mary Bellamy

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 2.5″ x 3.5″ sketch cards: $25 / 4″ x 6″ single character: $50 / 8″ x 10″ traditional commission (up to two characters): $150

Note: Detailed background/extra character: +$15 each

How to Order: Contact artist via email.

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC Artists Alley Table #TBA

Contact Info: Instagram / Facebook / Website / Twitter / Email

Artist Name: Marco Mercuri (via Comix Art Connect)

Commission Status: Open until May 20

Cost: A3 single-character: $350

How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Fabio Gallo (via Comix Art Connect)

Commission Status: Open until May 20

Cost: A3 single-character: $350

How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Raphael Pool (via Comix Art Connect)

Commission Status: Open until May 20

Cost: 11″ x 17″ single-character: $500

How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Pasquale Qualano (via Comix Art Connect)

Commission Status: Open until May 20

Cost: A3 single-character limited background: $650

How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Edison Neo (via Comix Art Connect)

Commission Status: Open until May 20

Cost: A3 single-character: $500

How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Alex Miracolo (via Comix Art Connect)

Commission Status: Open until May 20

Cost: A3 single-character limited background: $650

How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Partha Pratim (via Comix Art Connect)

Commission Status: Open until May 20

Cost: A3 single-character limited background: $450

How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Tadam Gyadu (via Comix Art Connect)

Commission Status: Open until May 20

Cost: A3 single-character: $500

How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Eric Gapstur (via Comix Art Connect)

Commission Status: Open until May 20

Cost: 11″ x 17″ single-character limited background: $500

How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Joey Vazquez (via Comix Art Connect)

Commission Status: Open until May 20

Cost: 11″ x 17″ single-character limited background: $650

How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Federica Mancin (via Comix Art Connect)

Commission Status: Open until May 20 (1 spot available)

Cost: Contact artist

How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Giada Belviso (via Comix Art Connect)

Commission Status: Open until May 20 (1 spot available)

Cost: Contact artist

How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Vincenzo Carratù (via Comix Art Connect)

Commission Status: Open until May 20

Cost: Contact artist

How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Greg Land (via Comix Art Connect)

Commission Status: Open until May 20

Cost: 11″ x 17″ single-character: $1050

How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Farad Karami (via Comix Art Connect)

Commission Status: Open until May 20 (1 spot available)

Cost: Contact artist

How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Ivan Tao (via Comix Art Connect)

Commission Status: Open until May 20

Cost: A3 single-character in graphite: $2500

How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Paco Medina (via Comix Art Connect)

Commission Status: Open until May 20 (2 spots available)

Cost: A3 single-character in color: Contact artist

How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)

Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Christopher Uminga

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 5″ x 7″ Mini Mugshot: $125 / 9″ x 12″ full color: $325 / 9″ x 12″ watercolor: $425

How to Order: Visit the artist’s store at Uminga720.Storenvy.com

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at Artists’ Alley Booth #TBA

Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Henry Liao

Commission Status: Open (limited slots available)

Cost: Contact artist

Pick-Up/Delivery: Artist will ship via USPS or arrange for pick-up at SDCC Artists’ Alley Table #FF-17

Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Website

Artist Name: Patrick Ballesteros

Commission Status: Closed

Cost: Existing pop-culture character(s)/fiction character(s) on 8.5″ x 11″ toned paper in pen and ink and mark. Custom quote.

Order Information: Contact artist at [email protected] with the subject line “SDCC 2025 Commission Request” beginning April 8 at 10am PT.

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at Artists’ Alley Booth #TBA

Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website / Shop

Artist Name: JG Jones (via Essential Sequential)

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 8.5″ × 11″ black and white torso: $400 / 8.5″ × 11″ color torso: $500 / 8.5″ × 11″ black and white full figure: $750 / 8.5″ × 11″ color full figure: $1,000 / Remarques: $50 (at SDCC only)

Order Information: Visit Essential Sequential to order.

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC Booth #4601.

Contact Info: Facebook / Instagram

Artist Name: Carla Cohen

Commission Status: Open (limited spots available)

Cost: Contact artist. 15% off if ordered before May 10, 2025

Order Information: Email artist or DM on socials to order.

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC Torpedo Comics Booth #TBA. Shipment can also be arranged.

Contact Info: Email / Facebook / Instagram

Artist Name: Nate Lovett

Commission Status: Open

Cost: 9″ x 12″ or sketch cover head shot black and white: $60 / color: $100

9″ x 12″ or sketch cover three-quarter to full-size black and white: $200 / color: $300

Order Information: Email artist or DM on socials to order.

Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC Artists’ Alley Table #TBA

Contact Info: Email / Facebook / Instagram / YouTube / Website

Artist Name: Anthony Fowler

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Comic cover remarque: $10 / 2.5″ x 3.5″ Sketch cards: $20 / 9″ x 12″ Bust: $100 / 9″ x 12″ One figure: $150 / 9″ x 12″ Two figures: $200 / 11″ x 17″ Bust: $120 / 11″ x 17″ One figure: $200

+$50 Each Additional Figure

+$100 Add Color

Order Information: Order via artist’s website form.

Pick Up Information: Pick-up at SDCC Table #TBA.

Contact Info: Instagram / BlueSky / Facebook / Website

Artist Name: Sean Forney

Commission Status: Open

Cost: Headshot – Black & White $50 / Color $100. Bust – Black & White $100 / Color $150. 3/4 to Full Figure – Black & White $200 / Color $300.

Order Information: Order via email ([email protected]).

Pick Up Information: Pick-up at SDCC Table #TBA.

Contact Info: Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Website / Email