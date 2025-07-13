List of Open Artist Commissions for San Diego Comic-Con 2025 [UPDATE July 13]

If you’re reading this (and you clearly are), you love two things: San Diego Comic-Con and art. SDCC is one of the magical places you can go to meet the artist(s) behind your favorite comics, talk to them, and even commission original artwork from them. Of course, these commissions take time, and while some artists offer walk-up commissions at their table, many like to prepare in advance and open commissions prior to SDCC.
We’ve compiled a list of artists who have opened their SDCC pre-convention commissions. This list will change as we get closer to the con, so if you don’t see your favorite artist listed, keep checking back.
[NEW] Artist Name: Kia Asamiya
Commission Status: Open as of Monday, July 14 at 9:00am PT (30 spots)
Cost: Standard Shikishi size (9.5″ x 10.75″) black ink with marker colors: $500
Order Information: Order via website and provide:
– Character choice (limited to one character from Kia Asamiya titles listed on ordering site)
– Date you are picking up your commission
Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #100 (UDON Entertainment).
Contact Info: Website / Twitter / Instagram / Threads
Artist Name: Terry Dodson
Commission Status: Open as of Friday, July 11 at 9:00am PT (20 spots)
Cost: 9″ x 12″ (3/4 figure or thigh up): $600 / 11″ x 14″ (full or 3/4 figure): $900
Sketchbook commissions taken on-site only at Booth #5019
Order Information: Email artist via CONTACT link on artist’s website with the subject “SDCC SKETCH” and provide the following:
– Size
– Subject
– Your name
Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #5019 (Flesk Publications).
Contact Info: Email / Website / Facebook / Instagram / Bluesky
[NEW] Artist Name: E.M. Gist
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Black and white ink sketch (head): $275 / Black and white ink sketch (half figure): $375 / Black and white ink sketch (full figure): $626 / Black and white ink sketch (full figure with background): $725
Order Information: DM artist on Instagram or Threads to order.
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Booth #5553 (Trinity Comics)
Contact Info: Facebook / Instagram / Threads / Twitter / Website
Artist Name: Jason Strutz
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Contact artist at [email protected] to discuss price and size options.
Order Information: Email artist to order.
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Small Press Table #K-02
Contact Info: Email / Facebook / Instagram / Threads / Twitter
Artist Name: Deth Phimmasone
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 9″ x 12″ grey scale on Bristol headshot: $80 / 9″ x 12″ grey scale on Bristol three-quarter body: $130 / 9″ x 12″ grey scale on Bristol full figure: $150 / 11″ x 17″ full illustrations (pre-SDCC orders only): $400
9″ x 12″ drawings can be pre-ordered or walk-up during SDCC. 11″ x 17″ drawings are pre-order only.
Order Information: Email artist or DM on socials to order.
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #CC-12
Contact Info: Email / Facebook / Instagram / Threads / Twitter
Artist Name: Esad Ribic
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Fully painted head shot: $700 / Fully painted half body: $1,750 / Fully painted full figure: $2,400+
Order Information: Email artist’s rep at [email protected].
Pick-up Information: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #5557.
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Website
Artist Name: Adi Granov
Commission Status: Open (1 or 2 spots)
Cost: Acrylic painting (bust): $4,000 / Acrylic painting (half figure): $8,000
Order Information: Email artist’s rep at [email protected].
Pick-up Information: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #5557.
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Threads / Facebook / Website
Artist Name: Kevin Tran
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Email artist at [email protected] to discuss price and size options.
Order Information: Email artist at [email protected].
Pick-up Information: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Mezzanine Table #MZ-08 (SD Comic Fest).
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Threads
Artist Name: Reilly Brown
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Single Character: Black and white head sketch: $80 / Color: $150 / Black and white bust: $150 / Color: $250 / Black and white half figure: $300 / Color: $450 / Black and white full figure: $525 / Color: $725
Two Characters: Black and white head sketch: $160 / Color: $260 / Black and white bust: $300 / Color: $400 / Black and white half figure: $550 / Color: $650 / Black and white full figure: $900 / Color: $1,000
Multiple Characters: Black and white: $1,200 / Color: $1,500
Order Information: Contact artist via their website, including the name of the convention and the word “commission” in the subject line.
Pick-up Information: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #HH-01.
Contact Info: Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Bluesky / Website
Artist Name: Long Vo
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 8″ x 12″ headshot: $200 / 9″ x 12″ torso: $300 / 11″ x 17″ full body: $500
Order Information: Fill out artist’s Google Form to order.
Pick-up Information: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #100 (UDON Entertainment)
Contact Info: Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Website
Artist Name: Chad Hardin
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 9″ x 12″ sketch board or blank cover head shot (pencil): $99.99 / 9″ x 12″ sketch board or blank cover head shot (ink): $124.99 / 9″ x 12″ sketch board or blank cover head shot (color): $149.99
9″ x 12″ sketch board or blank cover torso/bust (pencil): $199.99 / 9″ x 12″ sketch board or blank cover torso/bust (ink): $299.99 / 9″ x 12″ sketch board or blank cover torso/bust (color): $399.99
9″ x 12″ sketch board or blank cover full body (pencil): $399.99 / 9″ x 12″ sketch board or blank cover full body (ink): $499.99 / 9″ x 12″ sketch board or blank cover full body (color): $599.99
11″ x 17″ full body (pencil): $749.99 / 11″ x 17″ full body (ink): $849.99 / 11″ x 17″ full body (color): $999.99
Order Information: Order via artist’s commissions website.
Pick-up Information: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #4503.
Contact Info: Instagram / Threads / Twitter / Facebook / Bluesky / Website
Artist Name: Whilce Portacio and Ryan Benjamin
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Email Portacio at [email protected] to discuss size and price options.
Email Benjamin at [email protected] to discuss size and price options.
Order Information: Email artist at [email protected]
Pick-up Information: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #4207.
Contact Info (Portacio): Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Website / Email
Contact Info (Benjamin): Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Website / Email
Artist Name: Fero Pe
Commission Status: Open (limited spots available
Cost: 8.5″ x 11″ head shot, ink: $150 / 8.5″ x 11″ bust: $180 / 11″ x 17″ full figure, ink: $400 / 11″ x 17″ full figure, ink + background: $600
Ordering: Email [email protected] to order.
Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA.
Contact Info: Instagram / Facebook / Twitter / Email
Artist Name: Juan Castro
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Contact artist to arrange price and size options.
Ordering: DM Ace Continuado or Juan Castro on Instagram to order.
Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #II-03.
Contact Info: Instagram / Threads / Twitter / Bluesky
Artist Name: Soo Lee
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Contact artist to arrange price and size options.
Ordering: Email artist at [email protected].
Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA.
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter / Bluesky / Website
Artist Name: KaJo Baldisimo (via Next Comic Art)
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 11″ x 17″ one-character inks: $388
Ordering: Order via artist’s Next Comic Art page.
Pick-Up: Pick-up at Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art).
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter / Website
Artist Name: Ruvel Abril (via Next Comic Art)
Commission Status: Open (5 spots only)
Cost: 9″ x 12″ inks: $200 / 11″ x 17″: $300
Ordering: Order via artist’s Next Comic Art page.
Pick-Up: Pick-up at Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art).
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Facebook / Threads / Website
Artist Name: Mico Suayan (via Next Comic Art)
Commission Status: Open (5 spots only)
Cost: 9″ x 12″ inks: $500 / 9″ x 12″ colored: $600
Ordering: Order via artist’s Next Comic Art page.
Pick-Up: Pick-up at Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art).
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Website
Artist Name: Manix Abrera (via Next Comic Art)
Commission Status: Open (1 spot left)
Cost: 6″ x 9″ colored: $400
Ordering: Order via artist’s Next Comic Art page.
Pick-Up: Pick-up at Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art).
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Website
Artist Name: Lan Medina (via Next Comic Art)
Commission Status: Open (5 spots only)
Cost: 9″ x 12″ inkwash: $275
Ordering: Order via artist’s Next Comic Art page.
Pick-Up: Pick-up at Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art).
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Facebook / Threads / Website
Artist Name: Roi Mercado (via Next Comic Art)
Commission Status: Open (2 spots for SDCC pick-up)
Cost: 9″ x 12″ colored (one character): $275 / 11″ x 17″ inked (two characters maximum): $350 / 11″ x 17″ colored (two characters maximum): $400
Ordering: Order via artist’s Next Comic Art page.
Pick-Up: Pick-up at Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art). Artist will also ship by August 2025.
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Threads / Website
Artist Name: PATMAI (via Next Comic Art)
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 9″ x 12″ inks: $200 / 9″ x 12″ splash of color: $250 / 11″ x 17″ inks: $250 / 11″ x 17″ splash of color: $300
Ordering: Order via artist’s Next Comic Art page.
Pick-Up: Pick-up at Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art).
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Threads / Website
Artist Name: Roby Amor
Commission Status: Open (“handful” of spots available)
Cost: Contact artist to discuss price and size options.
Ordering: DM artist on Instagram or Threads to order.
Pick-Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art).
Contact Info: Instagram / Threads / Facebook / Twitter
Artist Name: Asia Simone
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Contact artist to discuss price and size options.
Ordering: DM artist on social media to order.
Pick-Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #HH-04.
Contact Info: Instagram / Facebook / Twitter / Website
Artist Name: Gavin Smith
Commission Status: Open
Cost: DM artist on social media or email artist at [email protected] to discuss price and size options.
Ordering: DM artist on social media or email artist at [email protected] to order.
Pick-Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #FF-20.
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Facebook / Twitter / Bluesky / Website
Artist Name: Tula Lotay
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Three-quarter to full figure character – Grayscale: $850 / Color $1,250
All commissions completed on A3 size paper (11.7″ x 16.5″)
Ordering: Email [email protected] to order. Please provide three topics for Tula to choose from.
Pick-Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter / Bluesky / Website
Artist Name: Jacob Chabot
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Black and white head shot: $50 / Color head shot: $75 / Black and white full figure: $100 / Color full figure: $125 / 11″ x 17″ “Deluxe” piece: $600
Ordering: Email artist at [email protected] to order.
Pick-Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Artists Alley Table #FF-04.
Contact Info: Email / Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / Bluesky / Website
Artist Name: Riccardo Federici (via Fletch-A-Sketch)
Commission Status: Open (limited spots available)
Cost: Email artist at [email protected] for price and size options.
Ordering: Email artist at [email protected] to order.
Pick-Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.
Contact Info: Email / Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / Website
Artist Name: Vince Locke
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 9″ x 12″ Head shot: $100 / 9″ x 12″ Three-quarter figure: $200 / 9″ x 12″ Full figure/multiple figures: $300
Ordering: Email artist at [email protected] to order.
Pick-Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Booth #2121.
Contact Info: Email / Facebook / Instagram / Bluesky / Patreon / Website
Artist Name: Amy Mebberson Commission Status: CLOSED Cost: 9″ x 12″ full color single figure: $120+ (additional characters extra)
Ordering: Email artist at [email protected] to order. Artist is also taking walk-up commissions during SDCC for 6″ x 8″ greyscale and 5″ x 7″ watercolors.
Pick-Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #II-05 only. Contact Info: Email / Bluesky / Instagram / Store / Website
Artist Name: Travis Mercer (via ComicSketchArt)
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Head: $150 / Bust: $250 (add character +$100) / Full figure: $350 (add character +$200)
Ordering: Email [email protected] with the following info:
– Your Name
– Commission Size
– Character Request
– PayPal Email Address
Pick-Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #GG-06. Artist will also arrange to ship.
Contact Info: Instagram / Threads / Twitter / Email
Artist Name: Martin Hsu
Commission Status: Open (limited spots available)
Cost: Personalized Wellness Session with Ms. Casey – Contact artist for pricing
Ordering: Email [email protected] to order
Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #4530
Contact Info: Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / Website
Artist Name: Tom Velez
Commission Status: Open (limited spots available)
Cost: Head Sketch: $150 / Half Body: $200 / Full Body (Black/White): $300. Background color and additional characters are extra.
Ordering: DM artist on Facebook, Instagram, or Threads to order.
Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Artists Alley Table #EE-07.
Contact Info: Facebook / Instagram / Threads / Website
Artist Name: Cully Hamner (via Essential Sequential)
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Black and white head sketch: $150 / Black and white bust: $250 / Black and white full figure: $400 / Two-character commission: $800
Head shots are done on 9″ × 12″ board. Busts and full figure commissions are on 11″× 14″ board. Use the add note at checkout to let the artist know your character request.
Ordering: Visit artist’s website on Essential Sequential to order. Use code PickupMM24 to avoid shipping.
Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #4601. Must have order receipt.
Contact Info: Instagram / Facebook / Threads / Bluesky / Website
Artist Name: Joshua Hixson (via Scott’s Collectables)
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 6″ x 9″ ink and tone head/bust: $200 / 9″ x 12″ ink and tone head/bust: $300 / 9″ x 12″ ink and tone full figure with background: $450 / 11″ x 17″ ink and tone full figure with background: $700
Note: Artist adds 4% surcharge to all prices to cover PayPal fees.
Order Information: Email [email protected].
Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.
Contact Info: Instagram / Twitter / Website / Email
Artist Name: Joyce Chin (via Essential Sequential)
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Black and white head sketch: $80 / Color head sketch: $125 / Black and white bust: $200 / Color bust: $300 / Black and white full figure: $350 / Color full figure: $525
Ordering: Visit artist’s website on Essential Sequential to order. Use code PickupMM24 to avoid shipping.
Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #4601. Must have order receipt.
Contact Info: Instagram / Facebook / Threads / Bluesky / Website
Artist Name: Don Ho
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 11″ x 17″ and Sketch Covers — Head Sketch (Black/White): $60 / Head Sketch (Color): $100 / Half Body (Black/White): $200 / Half Body (Color): $400 / Full Body (Black/White): $350 / Full Body (Color): $550
Remarks: $40
Ordering: Email artist at [email protected] to order.
Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Artists Alley Table #BB-20
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter
Artist Name: Steve Bryant
Commission Status: Open (limited spots available)
Cost: 9″ × 12″ single figure, simple background: $100 / 11″ × 17″ single character, simple background: $200 (additional character $75 each, two additional characters maximum) / 11″ × 17″ montage, cover recreation, cover homage, or cover reimagining: $400
Order Information: Email artist at [email protected] to order.
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Small Press Table #L-01.
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Facebook / Bluesky / Website
Artist Name: Tehani Farr
Commission Status: Open (3-5 spots available)
Cost: Contact artist.
Order Information: Email artist at [email protected] to order.
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.
Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Threads / Facebook / Bluesky / Website
Artist Name: Dean Kotz
Commission Status: Open (limited pre-order spots available)
Cost: 9″ x 12″ three-quarter figure: $100 (ink) / $150 (color)
9″ x 12″ full figure: $125 (ink) / $175 (color)
9″ x 12″ full figure with full background: $200 (ink) / $275 (color)
Additional figures extra
Order Information: Email artist at [email protected] to order. Artist is also taking walk-ups during SDCC.
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #2205 (Imperium Comics).
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter / Website
Artist Name: James Heffron (Lawdog Comics)
Commission Status: Open (5 spots available)
Cost: 11″ x 17″ Cover Re-Creation, Imagine or Re-Imagine: $475
Order Information: Email artist at [email protected] to order.
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Table #M-15 in Small Press
Contact Info: Twitter / Facebook / Website / Email
Artist Name: Edwin Huang Commission Status: Closed Cost: Colored headshot on 9″ x 12″: $200 / Colored torso on 9″ x 12″: $300 / Colored full body on 11″ x 17″: $500
Order Information: Email artist at [email protected] to order.
Pick Up:
Pick-up at SDCC Artists’ Alley Table #EE-06. Contact Info: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / Website / Email
Artist Name: Scott “Fuzzy” Joseph
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 11″ x 17″: Starting at $150 / 9″ x 12″: Starting at$80
Order Information: Email artist at [email protected] to order.
Pick Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Small Press Table #D-03.
Contact Info: Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Threads / Website / Email
[NEW] Artist Name: Peejay Catacutan
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Standard Sketch Card (2.5” x 3.5”), full color: $200 / Headshot (9” x 12”), full color: $300 / Full-body (9” x 12”), full color: $350 / Single character with flat background (11” x 17”): $1,000 / Cover Quality (11” x 17”), black and white: $1,500
Order Information: Email artist at [email protected] to order. Payment is via PayPal.
Pick Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA.
Contact Info: Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Threads / Website / Email
Artist Name: Brett and Julie Bean
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Head shot: $150 / Bust: $250 / Torso: $300 / Full body: $400 / Add color $100
Order Information: Email artist at [email protected] to order.
Pick Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #TBA.
Contact Info: Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Website / Email
Artist Name: Alfredo Cardona (via ComicSketchArt)
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Blank cover ink: $240 / Blank cover color: $320 / 9″ x 12″ ink: $220 / 9″ x 12″ color: $300 / 11″ x 17″ ink: $350 / 11″ x 17″ color: $600
Order Information: Email [email protected] with the following info:
– Your Name
– Character Request and Size
– PayPal Email Address
Pick Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA.
Contact Info: Twitter / Threads / Instagram / TikTok / Email
Artist Name: Giuseppe Cafaro (via ComicSketchArt)
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Sketch cover: Head shot ink: $150 / Medium shot ink: $300 / Head shot colors: $200 / Medium shot colors: $350
A4 paper (about 9″ x 12″): Medium shot ink: $350 / Full figure ink: $450 / Medium shot colors: $550 / Full figure colors: $700
A3 paper (about 11″ x 17″): Full figure ink: $650 / Colors: $850
NOTE: All prices are for one character with no background (or a simple, graphic, color background). For a second character: +50%. If you wish to add background, contact artist.
Order Information: Email [email protected] with the following info:
– Your Name
– Commission Size
– Character Request
Pick Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA.
Contact Info: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / Email
Artist Name: Godtail (via ComicSketchArt)
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Quick sketch (on a card or similar): $150
A4 paper or blank cover: Head/bust: $300 / Add color: $450
B4 paper: $600
Epic wrap-around blank cover: $800
Order Information: Email [email protected] with the following info:
– Your Name
– Commission Size
– Character Request
Pick Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA.
Contact Info: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / Website
Artist Name: Howard M. Shum
Commission Status: Open (limited spots available)
Cost: Pop art watercolor painting of you: $75 / Black and white partial figure: $90 / Watercolor head shot of superhero or cartoon character: $100 / Watercolor partial figure: $140
Order Information: All commissions done on 9″ x 12″ Bristol or watercolor paper. Email artist at [email protected] to order.
Pick Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #DD-24.
Contact Info: Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Website / Email
Artist Name: Satoshi Shiki (via ComicSketchArt)
Commission Status: Open (limited spots available)
Cost: Pre-show and walk-ups: Shikishi minimal color head: $200 / Blank cover or Shikishi minimal color bust: $400 / Shikishi medium shot minimal color: $650
For home shipping: Blank cover medium shot full color: $1,000 / Bigger Shikishi medium shot full color: $1,800
Order Information: Email [email protected] with the following info:
– Your Name
– Commission Size
– Character Request
Pick Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA.
Contact Info: Twitter / Facebook / Website
Artist Name: Rachta Lin (via ComicSketchArt)
Commission Status: Open (limited spots available)
Cost: Sketch card TCG: $190 / Shikishi board sketch basic six colors: $330 / seven colors (must be following artist on social): $330 / A4 character only: $700 / A4 character plus background: $720
Order Information: Email [email protected] with the following info:
– Your Name
– Commission Size
– Character Request
Pick Up: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA.
Contact Info: Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Website
Artist Name: Kevin Meinert
Commission Status: Open for pre-orders. Also taking walk-ups at Small Press Table #M-04 (Bardstone Publishing)
Cost: SDCC walk-ups (limited spots each day): Sketch card – greyscale comic head sketch: $25 / 4″ x 6″ sketch – greyscale comic head sketch/Bust: $40 / Sketch Cover: $80-$120 / 9″ x 12″ commission: $80-$150
Pre-order: Sketch card – comic head sketch greyscale: $20 Color: $25 / 4″ x 6″ sketch – comic head sketch/bust greyscale: $35 Color $45 / Sketch Cover – greyscale: $75-$120 Color: $85-$150 / 9″ x 12″ commission – greyscale: $75-$120 Color: $85-$150 / 11″ x 17″ commission – greyscale: $90-$150 Color: $125-$200
Order Information: Contact artist at [email protected] to pre-order. 50% deposit via PayPal required for pre-ordered commissions. Color available for pre-order commissions. All walk-up commissions taken at SDCC are greyscale only.
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Small Press Table #M-04 (Bardstone Publishing).
Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website
Artist Name: Hai-Na-Nu Saulque (Nooligan)
Commission Status: Opens Friday, June 20, 2025 at 10:00am PT
Cost: 12″ x 16″ Three-quarter body, 12″ x 16″ full body, 5″ x 7″ smoke card, or 10″ x 10″ vinyl record: Contact artist for pricing. Original art consists of pencil, water-based marker, colored pencil, and ink. Vinyl record to be supplied by Nooligan.
Order Information: Visit artist’s website to order.
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at Booth #5567 only (contact for special pick-up arrangements).
Contact Info: Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / Website
Artist Name: Mirka Andolfo (via ComicSketchArt)
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Blank cover headshot (pencil): $200 / inks: $220 / inks (grey copics): $250 / colors: $340
Blank cover bust (pencil): $220 / inks: $250 / inks (grey copics): $320 / colors: $450
9″ x 12″ bust (pencil): $250 / inks: $300 / inks (grey copics): $420 / colors: $620
9″ x 12″ medium shot inks: $420 / inks (grey copics): $520 / colors: $1,000
9″ x 12″ full figure inks: $1,260
11″ x 17″ medium shot inks: $600 / inks (grey copics): $750
11″ x 17″ full figure inks: $750 / inks (grey copics): $950 / colors: $1,800
Order Information: Email [email protected] to order.
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website
Artist Name: Eamon Winkle
Commission Status: Open (limited spots available)
Cost: Sketch Cover: $250 | 6″x8″ on Bristol: $200 | 9″x12″: $500
Order Information: Email artist at [email protected].
Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Website / Email
Artist Name: Tony Parker
Commission Status: Open
Cost: High contrast, ink wash, or color: DM artist on social media.
Order Information: DM artist on social media.
Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.
Contact Info: Facebook / Instagram / BlueSky / Threads / Website
Artist Name: Martin Simmonds (via Scott’s Collectables)
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Remarques: $100 / Painted A4 (8.27″ x 11.69″): $800 / Painted A3 (11.7″ x 16.5″) (cover quality): $2,000
Note: Artist adds 4% surcharge to all prices to cover PayPal fees.
Order Information: Email [email protected].
Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA. Shipping can also be arranged.
Contact Info: Facebook / Instagram / Website / Email
Artist Name: Alex Kotkin
Commission Status: Open (few spots available)
Cost: Blank cover or 11″ x 17″ Pin-up in pencil sketch, inked, or full color: Contact artist
Order Information: Order via artist’s website.
Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.
Contact Info: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / Threads / BlueSky / Website / Email
Artist Name: Sean Von Gorman
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 11″ x 17″: $250
Order Information: Order via artist’s website or email [email protected].
Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.
Contact Info: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / Website / Email
Artist Name: Arielle Jovellanos
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 9″ x 6″ col-erase pencil with some marker on Bristol: $100 per character
Note: Subject matter must be wearing a cute outfit. Artist will draw you, your OC, or your favorite character from existing media (outfit will be restyled by artist).
Order Information: Email two to three options [email protected] with references and fashion inspo.
Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #HH-24.
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / TikTok / Website / Email
Artist Name: Rose Besch (via ComicSketchArt)
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Sketch cover: $2,000
Note: All pieces are done in pink ink on comic blanks. You can choose from the list of blanks below or bring in your own.
Order Information: Email [email protected] with the following info:
– Your Name
– Character Request and size
– PayPal Email Address
Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Website / Email
Artist Name: Jacoby Salcedo (via ComicSketchArt)
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 4″ x 6″ Full color single figure: $80 / 4″ x 6″ Full color two figures: $100 / 8″ x 10″ Full color single figure: $150 / 8″ x 10″ Full color two figures: $175
Order Information: Email [email protected] with the following info:
– Your Name
– Character Request and size
– PayPal Email Address
Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.
Contact Info: Facebook / Instagram / BlueSky / TikTok / Website / Email
Artist Name: Michael Golden
Commission Status: Open (4 spots)
Cost: Contact artist.
Order Information: Email [email protected].
Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.
Contact Info: Instagram / Facebook / Email
Artist Name: Sam Logan (Sam and Fuzzy)
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Single pet on 5.5″ x 8.5″: $100 / Single pet on 8.5″ x 11″: $150 / Dual pets on 8.5″ x 11″: $225
Order Information: Email [email protected] or DM on social media.
Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / BlueSky / Website / Email
Artist Name: Jock (via ComicSketchArt)
Commission Status: Open (10 spots)
Cost: 9″ x 12″ Bristol or sketch cover: $1,000
Must be a character Jock has drawn before.
Order Information: Email [email protected] with the following info:
– Your Name
– Character Request
– PayPal Email Address
Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Email
Artist Name: Pepe Valencia
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Graphite figure without a background: A4 (8.27″ x 11.69″) : $300 / 11″ x 17″: $550 / A2 (16.5″ x 23.4″): $700 / 18″ x 24″: $850
Graphite figure with basic background: A4 (8.27″ x 11.69″) : $450 / 11″ x 17″: $650 / A2 (16.5″ x 23.4″): $800 / 18″ x 24″: $1,000
Graphite figure with complex background: A4 (8.27″ x 11.69″) : $650 / 11″ x 17″: $800 / A2 (16.5″ x 23.4″): $1,500 / 18″ x 24″: $2,000
Graphite detailed/complex scene: A4 (8.27″ x 11.69″) : $750 / 11″ x 17″: $1,000 / A2 (16.5″ x 23.4″): $2,000 / 18″ x 24″: $2,700
Colored pencil figure without a background: A4 (8.27″ x 11.69″) : $550 / 11″ x 17″: $600 / A2 (16.5″ x 23.4″): $800 / 18″ x 24″: $1,000
Colored pencil figure with basic background: A4 (8.27″ x 11.69″) : $700 / 11″ x 17″: $800 / A2 (16.5″ x 23.4″): $1,000 / 18″ x 24″: $1,300
Colored pencil figure with complex background: A4 (8.27″ x 11.69″) : $850 / 11″ x 17″: $1,000 / A2 (16.5″ x 23.4″): $1,500 / 18″ x 24″: $2,000
Colored pencil detailed/complex scene: A4 (8.27″ x 11.69″) : $1,000 / 11″ x 17″: $1,300 / A2 (16.5″ x 23.4″): $2,300 / 18″ x 24″: $3,500
Order Information: DM artist on Facebook or Instagram.
Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA.
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Threads
Artist Name: Mike Krome
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Simple black and white: $500 / Fancy black and white with background: $800 / Simple color: $700 / Fancy color with background: $1,200
Order Information: DM artist on Facebook or Instagram.
Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA.
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website
Artist Name: Harmony Gong
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 6″ x 8″ one color, pencil and/or ink bust sketch: $200 / 6″ x 8″ full color bust/torso: $350
Order Information: Order via artist’s commissions site.
Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #EE-21.
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Patreon / Website
Artist Name: Brett Bean (via ComicSketchArt)
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Black and white head sketch: $150 / Black and white bust sketch: $200 / Black and white torso sketch: $300 / Black and white full body sketch: $400 / Add color: +$100
All commissions done on 9″ x 12″ paper or blank cover.
Order Information: Email [email protected] with the following info:
– Your Name
– Character Request
– PayPal Email Address
Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Email
Artist Name: Travis Mercer (via ComicSketchArt)
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Head shot: $200 / Bust: $300 (add character +$100) / Full figure: $400 (add character +$200)
Order Information: Email [email protected] with the following info:
– Your Name
– Commission Size
– Character Request
– PayPal Email Address
Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Threads / Email
Artist Name: Ken Christiansen
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 8.5″ x 5.5″ Color head sketch: $100 / 8.5″ x 11″ Color single character full body/knees up: $250 (+$75 each additional character) / 11″ x 17″ Color single character: $350 (+$100 each additional character)
Note: Pricing is for on-site commissions. Pre-orders can be more detailed.
Order Information: Email artist at [email protected] or DM on social media.
Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #HH-03.
Contact Info: Facebook / Instagram / Website / Email
[NEW] Artist Name: Dave Kellett
Commission Status: Open (10 spots available)
Cost: Email artist at [email protected].
Order Information: Email artist at [email protected].
Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.
Contact Info: Twitter / BlueSky / Instagram / Website / Email
Artist Name: Balam (via ComicSketchArt)
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Head shot/bust: $150 / Half or three-quarter body: $250 / Full figure (small background): $350 / Two characters (small background): $450 / Remarque: $80 / Raw signature: $10 / Jam piece: contact artist
Commissions offered on 9″ x 12″ or blank cover.
Order Information: Email [email protected] with the following info:
– Your Name
– Commission Size
– Character Request
– PayPal Email Address
Pick Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA.
Contact Info: Facebook / Instagram / Website / Email
Artist Name: Harvey Tolibao (via Next Comic Art)
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 6″ x 9″ edge-to-edge inks: $300 / 9″ x 12″ one character inks: $450 / 11″ x 17″ one character inked: $850 (limited to 3)
Ordering: Email artist via Next Comic Art
Pick-Up: Pick-up at Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art). Mailing options also available.
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Website
[UPDATED] Artist Name: Andrew Drilon (via Next Comic Art)
Commission Status: Closed
Cost: 9″ x 12″ one character colored: $150 / 11″ x 17″ one character colored: $275
Ordering: Email artist via Next Comic Art
Pick-Up: Pick-up at Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art). Mailing options also available.
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter / Website
Artist Name: Jim Jimenez (via Next Comic Art)
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 6″ x 9″ colored: $150 / 9″ x 12″ single figure pen/ink: $250 / 9″ x 12″ single figure colored: $300 / 11″ x 17″ single figure pen/ink: $400 / 11″ x 17″ maximum two characters colored: $450
Ordering: Email artist via Next Comic Art
Pick-Up: Pick-up at Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art). Mailing options also available.
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Facebook / Website
Artist Name: “GIGZILLA” JP Cuison (via Next Comic Art)
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 9″ x 12″ single figure colored: $275 / 11″ x 17″ single figure colored: $400
Ordering: Email artist via Next Comic Art
Pick-Up: Pick-up at Booth #4613 (Next Comic Art). Mailing options also available.
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Facebook / Website
Artist Name: Eliza Ivanova
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 8″ x 11″ black and white (pencil or ink): $300 / Full color: $400
9.8″ x 13.9″ black and white (pencil or ink): $700 / Full color: $900
Ordering: Visit artist’s Commissions site to order.
Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website
Artist Name: Val Hochberg
Commission Status: Opens on June 10 at 2:00pm PT
Cost: Traditional Art single Chibi character on 5″ x 7″ with black matte: $55 / Traditional Art two Chibi characters on 5″ x 7″ with black matte: $70 / Pocket doodle one Chibi character: $20
Ordering: Visit artist’s Commissions site to order.
Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Small Press Table #N-12
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / BlueSky / Website
Artist Name: Stan Sakai
Commission Status: Open until June 30
Cost: Quick sketch on 6″ x 9″ Bristol: $300 / #20 blank comic: +$30 / Change to a different Usagi character: +$100 / Additional character: +$100 / Non-Usagi character: contact artist
Standard commission: Full-figure Usagi Yojimbo on 9″ x 12″ Bristol: $600 / Add tokage: +$25 / Change to a different Usagi character: +$100 / Additional character: +$300 / Non-Usagi character or detailed background: contact artist
Full figure Usagi Yojimbo on 9″ x 12″ watercolor paper or illustration board: $2,000
JUST Sakai commission: Single character by Stan and Julie Sakai on 9″ x 12″ watercolor paper or illustration board: $1,000
Chibi Usagi commission: Full watercolor on 8″ x 10″ watercolor paper or illustration board by Julie Sakai: $800
Mini Chibi watercolors: Mini watercolor on 2.5″ x 2.5″ signature board by Julie Sakai: $40 / Additional character: +$10
Ordering: Email [email protected] with the subject line “SDCC | (Type) Commission Request” (example: SDCC | Watercolor Commission Request).
Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #4807
Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website
Artist Name: Naoko Mullally Commission Status: Closed Cost: 2.5″ x 3.5″ sketch card (watercolor): $25 6″ x 8″ small characters (watercolor): $80-100
9″ x 12″ 3/4 to full body characters (watercolor or marker):
$150-200 Sketch cover (ink or marker sketch): Mono-tone: $100 / Full Color: $150 Additional characters can be added for extra cost. Ordering: Email artist at [email protected] to discuss details and order Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Booth #5550 Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Website
Artist Name: Gabriel Stockton
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Black and white ink and watercolor: $45 / Color: $80
Ordering: DM artist on Instagram, Threads, or Twitter.
Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA.
Contact Info: YouTube / Twitter / Instagram / Threads / Facebook / Website
Artist Name: Young-Ji Cha
Commission Status: Open (10 spots)
Cost: 8” x 10” or 10” x 14” pencil with watercolor wash on Bristol paper: $250 (+$50 for each additional figure)
Ordering: Visit artist’s website to order.
Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Artists’ Alley Table #CC-05.
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter / Website
Artist Name: Fan Yang aka “Jiuge”
Commission Status: Open (limited spots)
Cost: 11″ x 17″ full-colored on Bristol paper: Head shot: $80 / Half body: $120 / Full body: $160
Ordering: Email artist at [email protected].
Pick-Up: Pick-up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA. Mailing options also available.
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Twitter / Website
Artist Name: Marcelo Matere
Commission Status: Open (10 slots available)
Cost: 6″ x 8″ head shot pencils: $100 / inks/black and white: $150 / marker colors: $200
9″ x 12″ half figure pencils: $200 / inks/black and white: $300 / marker colors: $500
11″ x 17″ full body pencils: $350 / inks/black and white: $600 / marker colors: $800
Remarks inks/black and white: $100 / marker colors: $150
Blank sketch covers: $30
Ordering: Email artist with subject “SDCC 2025 Sketch List“
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Artists’ Alley Table #TBA.
Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website
Artist Name: Rachta Lin (via ComicSketchArt)
Commission Status: Open (3 spots left)
Cost: Contact artist.
Order Information: DM artist on Twitter or Facebook.
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 ComicSketchArt Booth #TBA
Contact Info: Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Website
Artist Name: Bordin Marsinkul (Hyperbooster Studio)
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Hyper Sketch: 8″ x 11″: $30 per character / 11″ x 17″: $50 per character
High Res (higher quality and cleaner sketch): 8″ x 11″: $50 per character / 11″ x 17″: $100 per character
Order Information: Contact artist to pre-order.
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at Hyperbooster Studio’s SDCC 2025 Table #TBA
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Threads / Facebook / Website
Artist Name: Bill Walko
Commission Status: Open (20 spots available)
Cost: Portrait: $60 per character / Full figure (single character): $100 / Full figure (two characters): $160 / Full figure (three characters): $200
Additional characters: inquire.
Order Information: Email artist at [email protected].
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Facebook / Website
Artist Name: Jeffrey “theCHAMBA” Cruz
Commission Status: Closed
Cost: 2″ x 5″ card: $80 6″ x 8″ head shot: $150 8″ x 12″ torso: $300 11″ x 17″ full body: $500 Sketch covers offered at additional fee. Order Information: Email artist at [email protected]. Include character (with visual reference), size option, and cover choice (if desired) Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Threads / Website
Artist Name: Phillip Sevy
Commission Status: Open (5 slots for pick-up at SDCC)
Cost: 9″ x 12″ full figure: $250
Order Information: Email artist at [email protected].
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBA
Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website
Artist Name: Dan Veesenmeyer Commission Status: Closed Cost: Bust Scale Commissions: $240 for Single Character / $160 for each added character 3/4 Figure Commissions: $300 for Single Character / $180 for each added character Full Figure Commissions: $400 for Single Character / $280 for each added character Sketch Trading Card Commissions: $100 Blank Comic Sketch Covers: $25 each Order Information: Limited availability. Contact to discuss idea via Veesenmeyer’s website, then he will choose which orders to move forward with. Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC (or shipping, but priority will go to SDCC pick-ups). Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Website
Artist Name: Mark Alvarado
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 5″ x 7″ Sketch Cards: Black & White $75 / Color $125
9″ x 12″ Headshot: Black & White $200 / Color $275
9″ x 12″ Full Body: Black & White $300 / Color $375
Blank Comic cover: $250 (email for a list of issues on hand)
Order Information: Email artist at [email protected].
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA
Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Bluesky / Website
Artist Name: James Silvani Commission Status: Closed Cost: Full Character- 9″ x 12″: Starting at $120 per character in grey marker and $140 in full color. Additional characters, backgrounds, props, etc. are extra. 5″ x 7″ deluxe color headshots: $80 each. Grey marker headshots are $20 with a minimum order of 4.
Sketchcovers: If you want to mail me a cover I’m happy to provide art using the full character art as a guideline.
Digital Commissions:
Digital art is decided on a case by case basis. Email me for guidelines and prices. Mashups: Combined character ideas are welcome for full character art but not offered for headshots.
Order Information:
Email artist at [email protected]. Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Booth #TBA
Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Bluesky / Website
Artist Name: Karen Hallion
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 5″ x 7″ copic pens, markers and watercolors: $100
Order Information: Order online via artist’s Etsy website
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Artists Alley Table #BB-16
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Bluesky / Website
Artist Name: Vince Alvendia (EggdropRamen.Studio)
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Single Character Black-and-White with Spot Color Head/Torso on A4 paper: $50
Blank Commissions – Heavy Metal Magazine Blank Commission: $150 / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Blank Commission: $175 / Gargoyles Blank Commission: $120 / Batman Year One Blank Commission: $120 / Han Solo Blank Commission: $130 / Dazzler Blank Commission: $120 / Lilo and Stitch Blank Commission: $130
Order Information: Order online via artist’s website
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC 2025 Table #TBD
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Bluesky / Website
Artist Name: Brandon Kenney
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Sketch Cards (2.5″ x 3.5″) – Black & White: $75 / Color: $125
Postcards (5″x7″) – Black & White: $125 / Color: $250
Medium (8″x10″) – Black & White: $200 / Color: $375
Large (11″x14″) – Black & White: $450 / Color: $700
How to Order: Order online
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC Artist Alley #BB-15
Contact Info: Email / Instagram / Facebook / Website
Artist Name: Nan Hockin
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Contact artist
How to Order: Email the artist with a description of what you’d like at [email protected].
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC Small Press Table #TBA.
Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website
Artist Name: Jamie Snell
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Headshot – Black & White: $50 / Color: $100
Bust – Black & White: $100 / Color: $150
Three-quarter to Full Figure – Black & White: $200 / Color: $300
Available on 8.5″ x 11″ Bristol board, tonal paper, or chip board.
How to Order: Order via email ([email protected]).
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC Small Press (Scarlet Huntress) Table #TBA
Contact Info: Instagram / Facebook / Website / Email
Artist Name: “Zorilita” Mary Bellamy
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 2.5″ x 3.5″ sketch cards: $25 / 4″ x 6″ single character: $50 / 8″ x 10″ traditional commission (up to two characters): $150
Note: Detailed background/extra character: +$15 each
How to Order: Contact artist via email.
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC Artists Alley Table #TBA
Contact Info: Instagram / Facebook / Website / Twitter / Email
Artist Name: Marco Mercuri (via Comix Art Connect) Commission Status: Open until May 20 Cost: A3 single-character: $350
How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website Artist Name: Fabio Gallo (via Comix Art Connect) Commission Status: Open until May 20 Cost: A3 single-character: $350
How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website Artist Name: Raphael Pool (via Comix Art Connect) Commission Status: Open until May 20 Cost: 11″ x 17″ single-character: $500
How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website Artist Name: Pasquale Qualano (via Comix Art Connect) Commission Status: Open until May 20 Cost: A3 single-character limited background: $650
How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website Artist Name: Edison Neo (via Comix Art Connect) Commission Status: Open until May 20 Cost: A3 single-character: $500
How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website Artist Name: Alex Miracolo (via Comix Art Connect) Commission Status: Open until May 20 Cost: A3 single-character limited background: $650
How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website Artist Name: Partha Pratim (via Comix Art Connect) Commission Status: Open until May 20 Cost: A3 single-character limited background: $450
How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website Artist Name: Tadam Gyadu (via Comix Art Connect) Commission Status: Open until May 20 Cost: A3 single-character: $500
How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website Artist Name: Eric Gapstur (via Comix Art Connect) Commission Status: Open until May 20 Cost: 11″ x 17″ single-character limited background: $500
How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website Artist Name: Joey Vazquez (via Comix Art Connect) Commission Status: Open until May 20 Cost: 11″ x 17″ single-character limited background: $650
How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website Artist Name: Federica Mancin (via Comix Art Connect) Commission Status: Open until May 20 (1 spot available) Cost: Contact artist
How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website Artist Name: Giada Belviso (via Comix Art Connect) Commission Status: Open until May 20 (1 spot available) Cost: Contact artist
How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website Artist Name: Vincenzo Carratù (via Comix Art Connect) Commission Status: Open until May 20 Cost: Contact artist
How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website Artist Name: Greg Land (via Comix Art Connect) Commission Status: Open until May 20 Cost: 11″ x 17″ single-character: $1050
How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website Artist Name: Farad Karami (via Comix Art Connect) Commission Status: Open until May 20 (1 spot available) Cost: Contact artist
How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website Artist Name: Ivan Tao (via Comix Art Connect) Commission Status: Open until May 20 Cost: A3 single-character in graphite: $2500
How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website Artist Name: Paco Medina (via Comix Art Connect) Commission Status: Open until May 20 (2 spots available) Cost: A3 single-character in color: Contact artist
How to Order: DM Comix Art Connect on Instagram
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at SDCC Booth #TBA (mailing options available)
Contact Info: Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website
Artist Name: Christopher Uminga
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 5″ x 7″ Mini Mugshot: $125 / 9″ x 12″ full color: $325 / 9″ x 12″ watercolor: $425
How to Order: Visit the artist’s store at Uminga720.Storenvy.com
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick-up at Artists’ Alley Booth #TBA
Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website
Artist Name: Henry Liao
Commission Status: Open (limited slots available)
Cost: Contact artist
Pick-Up/Delivery: Artist will ship via USPS or arrange for pick-up at SDCC Artists’ Alley Table #FF-17
Contact Info: Email / Twitter / Instagram / Website
Artist Name: Patrick Ballesteros
Commission Status:
Closed
Cost:
Existing pop-culture character(s)/fiction character(s) on 8.5″ x 11″ toned paper in pen and ink and mark. Custom quote. Order Information: Contact artist at [email protected] with the subject line “SDCC 2025 Commission Request” beginning April 8 at 10am PT.
Pick-Up/Delivery:
Pick-up at Artists’ Alley Booth #TBA
Contact Info: Email
/ Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Website / Shop
Artist Name: JG Jones (via Essential Sequential)
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 8.5″ × 11″ black and white torso: $400 / 8.5″ × 11″ color torso: $500 / 8.5″ × 11″ black and white full figure: $750 / 8.5″ × 11″ color full figure: $1,000 / Remarques: $50 (at SDCC only)
Order Information: Visit Essential Sequential to order.
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC Booth #4601.
Contact Info: Facebook / Instagram
Artist Name: Carla Cohen
Commission Status: Open (limited spots available)
Cost: Contact artist. 15% off if ordered before May 10, 2025
Order Information: Email artist or DM on socials to order.
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC Torpedo Comics Booth #TBA. Shipment can also be arranged.
Contact Info: Email / Facebook / Instagram
Artist Name: Nate Lovett
Commission Status: Open
Cost: 9″ x 12″ or sketch cover head shot black and white: $60 / color: $100
9″ x 12″ or sketch cover three-quarter to full-size black and white: $200 / color: $300
Order Information: Email artist or DM on socials to order.
Pick-Up/Delivery: Pick up at SDCC Artists’ Alley Table #TBA
Contact Info: Email / Facebook / Instagram / YouTube / Website
Artist Name: Anthony Fowler
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Comic cover remarque: $10 / 2.5″ x 3.5″ Sketch cards: $20 / 9″ x 12″ Bust: $100 / 9″ x 12″ One figure: $150 / 9″ x 12″ Two figures: $200 / 11″ x 17″ Bust: $120 / 11″ x 17″ One figure: $200
+$50 Each Additional Figure
+$100 Add Color
Order Information: Order via artist’s website form.
Pick Up Information: Pick-up at SDCC Table #TBA.
Contact Info: Instagram / BlueSky / Facebook / Website
Artist Name: Sean Forney
Commission Status: Open
Cost: Headshot – Black & White $50 / Color $100. Bust – Black & White $100 / Color $150. 3/4 to Full Figure – Black & White $200 / Color $300.
Order Information: Order via email ([email protected]).
Pick Up Information: Pick-up at SDCC Table #TBA.
Contact Info: Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Website / Email