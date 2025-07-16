Marvel Announces Booth Activities, More for San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Marvel will be back on the show floor at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, anchoring Booths #2329 and #2519, with an immersive experience centered around the Fantastic Four (we don’t know what that means either, don’t worry).

While full details remain under wraps, the experience promises to explore Marvel’s First Family across comics, games, and film. The booth journey is said to transport fans from the heart of the city to Yancy Street.

There’s no mention of merch, but Marvel Unlimited subscribers can expect special perks, including discounted memberships for new sign-ups, a gift with membership, and a members-only H.E.R.B.I.E. pin for purchase. Fans are encouraged to check the booth regularly for unannounced surprises.

There will also be cosplay events:

Thursday, July 24

2pm (Sign Up starts 1:4pm) – Fantastic Four Cosplay

Friday, July 25

1pm (Sign Up Starts 12:40pm) – Marvel 616 (all Marvel cosplay is welcome)

Participants need to be 18+ and sign a waiver.