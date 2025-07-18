Main Menu

Mezco Toyz San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE]

Collectibles company Mezco Toyz returns to San Diego Comic-Con in 2025, with another round of exclusives. Swing by Booth #3145 to check out the latest addition to their One:12 Collective line.

[UPDATE July 18]

While details are scarce, Mezco will also have a One:12 Collective Doc Nocturnal: Dark Shadow Edition only available at Booth #3145.

[UPDATE July 3]

Up first, they’re offering a deluxe One:12 Collective Nightwing figure, inspired by his New 52 look. With a legacy that began under Batman’s cape as the original Robin, Dick Grayson has evolved into a hero in his own right. Mezco captures that evolution in 1:12 scale, with over 30 points of articulation, four interchangeable portraits, and eighteen hands for everything from grappling to gadget-tossing. He’s outfitted in tactical armor and loaded with accessories, including Escrima sticks with FX, wing-dings, grappling hooks, and more. You can pick it up for $120 at Booth #3145, or pre-order it now for shipping after the con.

Tags

Related Posts

Share this post

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the biggest SDCC news delivered straight to your inbox.
Scroll to Top