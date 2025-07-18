Mezco Toyz San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE]

Collectibles company Mezco Toyz returns to San Diego Comic-Con in 2025, with another round of exclusives. Swing by Booth #3145 to check out the latest addition to their One:12 Collective line.

[UPDATE July 18]

While details are scarce, Mezco will also have a One:12 Collective Doc Nocturnal: Dark Shadow Edition only available at Booth #3145.

[UPDATE July 3]

Up first, they’re offering a deluxe One:12 Collective Nightwing figure, inspired by his New 52 look. With a legacy that began under Batman’s cape as the original Robin, Dick Grayson has evolved into a hero in his own right. Mezco captures that evolution in 1:12 scale, with over 30 points of articulation, four interchangeable portraits, and eighteen hands for everything from grappling to gadget-tossing. He’s outfitted in tactical armor and loaded with accessories, including Escrima sticks with FX, wing-dings, grappling hooks, and more. You can pick it up for $120 at Booth #3145, or pre-order it now for shipping after the con.