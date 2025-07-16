Monogram San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives [UPDATE July 16]

Monogram International is heading back to San Diego Comic-Con, and they’re bringing the cute. One of our favorite things about the company — which is best known for its adorable 3D foam keychains/bag clips, but also specializes in collectible lanyards with pin sets and more — is that they carry such a large number of licenses. Over the years, they’ve given us exclusives for series often overlooked by other companies, including Yellowjackets, Peacemaker, Ted Lasso, and beyond.

Their 3D foam bag clips make the perfect accessory for showing off your fandom, and are always a favorite on the show floor. The Monogram “Trading Post” is also always popular — and allows attendees who purchase a blind bag and are unhappy with their selection to trade it with a different bag clip from the Monogram Trading Post.

Be sure to stop by Booth #3645 to pick up your exclusives for San Diego Comic-Con 2025:

[UPDATE July 10]

Monogram has revised the price of their previously announced One Piece Luffy Vinyl Piggy Bank. The exclusive is now $40.

[UPDATE July 9]

Mirror, mirror on the wall… who has the fairest SDCC exclusive of them all? The Snow White 3D Foam Bag Clip Box Set brings Disney’s first princess — and her entire world — to life in Monogram’s signature 3D foam style, with updated packaging from last year’s popular exclusive.

The 16-piece set includes Snow White, all seven dwarfs, Prince Florian, The Evil Queen, Magic Mirror, woodland animals, and more. Packaged in a Poison Apple-themed display box, this enchanting set is available in limited quantities for $120 at Booth #3645. Don’t wait — this fairytale won’t last forever.

[UPDATE July 8]

Prepare for life in the post-apocalypse with the Fallout Deluxe Gift Set. The set includes a 3D Foam Bag Clip of Vault Boy (arms crossed and full of attitude), a lanyard decked out in classic Vault Boy expressions and “Do Not Push” iconography, and a dangle charm shaped like the infamous red button. You’ll also score three enamel pins featuring Vault Boy, Dogmeat, and the Fallout logo — essential gear for any trip through the Wasteland. You don’t have to crawl out of the fallout though to score one of the LE 300 sets (packaged in a clear PVC box) — you just have to stop by Booth #3645 to grab yours for $40.

[UPDATE July 7]

Ohana means family — and family means collecting all 14 characters in Monogram’s Disney Stitch 3D Foam Bag Clip Box Set. The SDCC exclusive set features Stitch and the rest of his friends in 3D foam form, including Hula Stitch, Seated Stitch, Alien Stitch, Stitch in Uniform, Leroy, Nani, Lilo, Scrump, Pleakley, Reuben, Angle, Gantu, Cobra Bubbles, and Pudge. It’s packaged in a Jumba Ship-themed display box and limited to 150 sets, this set is ready to crash-land in your collection.

Escape containment and head to Booth #3645 to claim yours for $120.

[UPDATE July 3]

Channel your inner ninja with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle x Naruto – Lanyard & Pins Set (LE 500). This SDCC exclusive brings together two iconic worlds in one crossover collection. The lanyard features the TMNT and Naruto logos, while four enamel pins spotlight character mashups: Mikey x Naruto, Leo x Sasuke, Donnie x Kakashi, and Raph x Gaara. Prepare to do battle on the show floor at Booth #3645, as it’s limited to 300 pieces (each of which comes packaged on a peggable backer card with the pins attached) for just $20.

[UPDATE July 2]

Seventy years of stomping, roaring, and atomic breath call for something legendary. The Godzilla 70th Anniversary Deluxe Gift Set is a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive tribute to the King of the Monsters. It includes a 3D Foam Bag Clip of Godzilla himself, a lanyard illustrated with scenes from across his cinematic reign, and a dangle badge charm. There’s also an enamel pin trio featuring two anniversary Godzilla designs and the official 70th logo. Limited to 300 pieces, each packaged in a clear PVC box for ease of display and gifting, it’s available for $40 at Booth #3645.

[UPDATE July 1]

Get ready to hit the road with the A Goofy Movie Deluxe Gift Set, celebrating the film’s 30th anniversary. The Monogram Comic-Con exclusive includes two 3D Foam Bag Clips of Goofy and his son Max, as well as a themed lanyard with a movie logo dangle charm, and two enamel pins featuring Roxanne and Powerline. But best of all for those of us of a certain age, it’s packaged in a special case resembling the VHS box of the film. It’s time to stand out above the crowd — so head to Booth #3645 to grab one of the LE 300 sets for $40.

[UPDATE June 30]

Monogram is bringing the thrill of the pitch to Comic-Con with a San Diego exclusive perfect for football fans (and we mean the Ted Lasso variety of football). The San Diego FC MLS 3D Foam Bag Clip 3 PC Set features Chucky Lozano, Luca de la Torre, and Anders Dreyer. It’s all packaged in a clear PVC box, and available for $25. The set is limited to 200 pieces.

[UPDATE June 27]

Score big with the SDCC exclusive MLS Messi 3D Foam Bag Clip 3 PC Set, which features three variations of the Argentine football superstar (that’s soccer, for us Americans) — Lionel Messi. All three clips feature Lionel in his Inter Miami CF kit, and they’re packaged in a clear PVC box. Score the entire set (LE 400) at Booth #3645 for just $25.

[UPDATE June 26]

Stitch is on savings duty with the Stitch Bank, a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive that’s equal parts adorable and practical. This vinyl piggy bank features Stitch sitting up, wide-eyed and ready to keep an eye on your coin stash. At 9″ tall, it’s made from durable PVC and includes a coin slot on the back and a removable base cork, and comes packaged in a clear PVC box. Pick one up for $30 at Booth #3645 — but hurry, it’s limited to 150 pieces.

[UPDATE June 25]

Rally your clan with Monogram’s Clash of Clans – 3D Foam Bag Clip 3 PC Set. This SDCC exclusive brings the battlefield to your backpack, with a set that features the fierce Archer Queen, the trusty Barbarian, and the magical Wizard. You’ll be ready for war with the LE 200 set, available for $25 at Booth #3645.

[UPDATE June 24]

Do the Snoopy Dance, because Monogram is bringing a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Peanuts Deluxe Gift Set. The gang is (mostly) all here, with a 3D Foam Bag Clip of Snoopy just hangin’ around, a lanyard patterned with quotes like “Friends make everything better,” and a Peanuts Social Club dangle charm. Three enamel pins highlight some of the most iconic pairings from the comics: Snoopy and Charlie Brown (best buds since forever), Peppermint Patty and Marcie (still calling her “sir”), and Franklin and Snoopy (proof that joy is best when shared). Each of the LE 300 sets come packaged in a clear PVC box, and are available for $40 for #3645.

[UPDATE June 23]

Step into Marvel’s next chapter with the Fantastic Four (Movie) – Lanyard & Pins Set. The exclusive lanyard features fun 1960’s inspired key art and backdrops from the film, along with three enamel pins featuring the team (Human Torch and The Thing, as well as Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman), and the film’s logo. Gearing up with Marvel’s First Family is the perfect way to celebrate the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps at the con, so stop by Booth #3645 to pick up your lanyard set (which comes packaged on a peggable backer card) for $20. The set is limited to 400 pieces.

[UPDATE June 20]

Pay tribute to eight decades of play with the Mattel 80th Anniversary – Lanyard & Pins Set. This SDCC exclusive features a commemorative lanyard covered in icons from Mattel’s most beloved brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Monster High, alongside three enamel pins, including the Mattel 80th Anniversary logo, Hot Wheels, and Barbie. It’s packaged on a peggable backer card with the pins attached to the lanyard and is available for $20. It’s limited to 250 pieces.

[UPDATE June 19]

Keep your treasure safe with the One Piece Vinyl Luffy Piggy Bank. This 9″ piggy bank features Monkey D. Luffy clutching a treasure chest, complete with a coin slot on the back and a removable cork at the base. Crafted from durable PVC and brimming with Straw Hat spirit, it’s perfect for those saving up for a ship upgrade or your next grand adventure. You can add it to your pirate hoard for just $40 at Booth #3645. It’s limited to 150 pieces.

[UPDATE June 18]

The force is strong with Monogram’s next San Diego Comic-Con exclusive, a Grogu Lanyard & Pins Set, which features a collectible lanyard featuring Grogu in a variety of poses, as well as three pins of The Child in his most iconic moments. The full set comes packaged on a peggable backer card, and is limited to 250 pieces. It will be available at Booth #3645 for $20.

[UPDATE 17]

You’re gonna need a bigger badge reel. The Jaws 50th Anniversary Deluxe Gift Set is a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive that honors five decades of thrills beneath the waves in Steven Spielberg’s classic film. The set includes a 3D Foam Bag Clip of the shark (ready to chomp), a lanyard covered in red-and-blue checkerboard, anchors, and the Jaws iconography, and enamel pins featuring the iconic movie poster, Amity Island sign, and the official 50th Anniversary logo. Whether you’re headed to the beach or back to the con floor, this set is a collectible you can’t refuse. Only 200 were made, each packaged in a clear PVC box for ease of display and gifting. Pick it up for $40 at Booth #3645 — just stay out of the water.

[UPDATE June 16]

Step into the world of Laika’s beloved stop-motion classics with the Laika – Lanyard & Pins Set. The SDCC exclusive lanyard features characters and motifs from Laika’s most iconic films over the years, including Coraline, ParaNorman, Kubo and the Two Strings, and The Boxtrolls. Three enamel pins come attached to the lanyard, including the Coraline Seeing Stone, Eggs’ Teddy Bear from The Boxtrolls, and the Origami Animals from Kubo. Only 250 sets were created, each one packaged on a peggable backer card with the pins attached to the lanyard strap, so stop by Booth #3645 to pick one up for $20.

[UPDATE June 13]

This next San Diego Comic-Con exclusive is built for speed. The Sonic 3D Foam Bag Clip 3 PC Set features Sonic, Surge, and Kit in Monogram’s signature 3D foam style, and you’re ready to roll with the high-powered trio of Sonic, Kit, and Surge. Like all of Monogram’s sets, it’s packaged in a clear PVC box for ease of display and gifting, and will be available at Booth #3645 for $25. But get ready to race to score this one, as it’s limited to 300 pieces.

[UPDATE June 12]

Monogram is taking a deep dive into nostalgia with their San Diego Comic-Con exclusive. The Krofft Superstars 3D Foam Bag Clip 3 PC Set celebrates the iconic 1970’s The Krofft Supershow, with Hoo Doo, H.R. Pufnstuf, and Benita Bizarre. The set is packaged in a clear PVC box for ease of display and gifting, and will be available for $25. It’s limited to 200 pieces, so stop by Booth #3645 to pick up yours.

[UPDATE June 11]

Monogram is setting sail for San Diego Comic-Con with an exclusive that’s ready to join your crew. The One Piece (Netflix Live Action) 3D Foam Bag Clip 3 PC Set includes Luffy, Koby, and Luffy’s Wanted Poster in Monogram’s signature style. Whether you’re chasing treasure or charting your destiny, this trio is ready for adventure. The set is packaged in a clear PVC box for ease of display and gifting, and will be available for $25 at the con. Limited to 300 pieces.