MTS Discounted San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Passes Now Available [UPDATE]

At the San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog, we’re big supporters of the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System — not just because it’s one of the easiest ways to get around the city during Comic-Con, but because MTS fully embraces the spirit of the convention. From their beloved trolley wraps to their annual attendee-friendly perks and extended service, MTS has become an essential part of the Comic-Con experience.

This year, they’re once again offering discounted multi-day passes exclusively for Comic-Con attendees, available now through the PRONTO app. Passes are available now through the PRONTO app, so you can skip the hassle and ride in style—no need to worry about parking or traffic when you’re headed to Hall H.

Prices are:

5-Day Pass (July 23-27) : $20

: $20 4-Day Pass (July 24-27) : $16

: $16 3-Day Pass (July 25-27) : $13

: $13 2-Day Pass (July 26-27): $10

In addition to discounted transit passes through the PRONTO app, MTS is also rolling out a new giveaway for 2025. While they won’t be offering their usual physical Comic-Con exclusive cards this year, attendees can look forward to free coin banks, sponsored by Nintendo and Crunchyroll, as well as SDCC pins. You can find them at the following locations from 8am-10am daily, while supplies last:

Thursday, July 24 – 12th & Imperial Transit Center (Mario Kart World trolley banks)

– 12th & Imperial Transit Center Friday, July 25 – Balboa Avenue Transit Center (Switch 2 trolley banks)

– Balboa Avenue Transit Center Saturday, July 26 – Stadium Station (Donkey Kong Bananza trolley tanks) & Old Town Transit Center (Crunchyroll Gachiakuta trolley banks)

Here is a look at the designs:

You’ve seen the wraps now take them home with you! As part of a special partnership with @nintendoamerica and @crunchyroll we are handing out 4 special edition Trolley banks at our Comic-Con outreach pop-ups!



Learn more here: https://t.co/ui07IbO5Yi pic.twitter.com/WLD62OhwPE — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) July 11, 2025

Just like last year, they will be offering expanded service during the convention through a special event Trolley line beginning Thursday, July 24, which will serve UC San Diego Blue Line stations between Balboa Avenue and Santa Fe Depot, and then continue along the Green Line path between Santa Fe Depot and 12th & Imperial.

Find more information on their site.